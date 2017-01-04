More than 150 inmates escape from Philippines jail

Before dawn on Wednesday, police say more than 100 gunmen stormed the North Cotabato district jail in the Philippines, allowing at least 150 inmates to escape.
Authorities say they suspect the men behind the attack in the southern city of Kidapawan, which left a guard dead and an inmate wounded, were led by a local Muslim rebel commander, The Guardian reports. Warden Peter John Bonggat told a local television station the goal was to "rescue their comrades under our custody," and prisoners who were not part of their group took advantage of the situation and escaped. The dilapidated jail in a rural area housed 1,511 inmates, and didn't have enough guards, Bonggat said. The army and police are searching for the escaped prisoners, with local authorities reporting that up to six have been killed. Catherine Garcia
NBC announced Tuesday that Megyn Kelly is joining the NBC News family, and on Tuesday's Kelly File, Kelly delivered the news to her Fox News audience. The decision to "pursue a new challenge" was a tough one, she said, with moist eyes, because she loves the show, her staff, her colleagues at Fox News, and especially her viewers. She decided to make the switch, despite a reported Fox News offer of $20 million a year, because of the "human connection" she misses with her young children, she said. Her "new adventure" will involve "joining the journalists at NBC News, who I deeply admire," Kelly said, but she wasn't burning bridges. Kelly said she is "deeply thankful to Fox News," the Murdoch family, and her colleagues, whom she described as a "second family."
Like in all families, Kelly has had some spats with her colleagues, notably fellow nighttime anchors Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity, as well as former boss Roger Ailes. Presumably, Fox News has another person of Irish heritage ready to take her prime-time slot when Kelly steps down at the end of this week. Peter Weber
A senior U.S. intelligence official says there's at least one major error in Donald Trump's latest tweet aimed at the intelligence community.
On Tuesday night, Trump diluted his suspicions surrounding foreign interference with the presidential election into a 140-character message, tweeting: "The 'intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!" The problem, the intelligence official told NBC News, is that reports stating Trump was to be briefed in New York City by the CIA, NSA, and FBI heads on Wednesday were false — the meeting was always scheduled for Friday. The tweet is not only "disturbing" and "adversarial," the official told NBC News, but Trump is "calling out the men and women of the intelligence community the way he called out Lockheed and Boeing, but these are public servants."
Trump knows a thing or two about delays — on Dec. 12, he announced he was postponing until January a press conference slated for Dec. 15, where he was supposed to reveal his plans for dealing with conflicts of interest during his presidency (he will allegedly hold a "general news conference" next week). The country is also still waiting for an address from his wife, Melania, that was promised in August; Trump said at the time she would "over the next couple of weeks" discuss reports that she violated immigration laws when she first arrived in the United States (Melania did release a letter from her attorney on her Twitter page in September, but never spoke about the allegations). Catherine Garcia
Omarosa Manigault, best known for appearing multiple times on The Apprentice franchise and parlaying that exposure into more reality show gigs, will serve as public liaison in Donald Trump's White House, a transition official said.
During the campaign, Manigault was Trump's Director of African-American Outreach, and she is now part of his transition team's executive committee. Manigault has worked in Washington before — she served in the office of Vice President Al Gore — but in recent years, she's become famous for her stints on the first season of The Apprentice (during which she was labeled a villain), its sequels The Celebrity Apprentice (where she feuded with Piers Morgan) and The Celebrity Apprentice: All Stars (this time she threatened to sue a "demented" La Toya Jackson), and The Surreal Life, Fear Factor, and Girls Behaving Badly.
A transition official told ABC News Manigault actually wanted to be the ambassador to Haiti, as she has done missionary work in the country. Trump fired her in week nine of The Apprentice, week 10 of The Celebrity Apprentice, and week five of The Celebrity Apprentice: All Stars, so best wishes to Manigault this time around. Catherine Garcia
With the death of Sister Frances Carr, the number of Shakers living in the U.S. is down to two.
Carr, 89, died due to cancer Monday at the Shaker community of Sabbathday Lake in New Gloucester, Maine, surrounded by friends and her nieces. Before she died, Carr said she was hopeful more people would join the Shakers; remaining member Brother Arnold Hadd, 60, said some people have come to Sabbathday Lake in recent years, but they decided not to stay. "Every day the prayers go up that we will get people to come, that we get competent vocations," he told The Associated Press. "It's a calling from God."
Members of the United Society of Believers in Christ's Second Coming fled persecution in England, settling in upstate New York in 1747 (critics dubbed them the "Shaking Quakers" because of the way they worshiped at the time). They believe in pacifism, communal ownership, celibacy, and gender equality, and are credited with creating the flat-bottom broom and circular saw. Before the Civil War, there were more than 5,000 followers in 18 communities across 10 states, but the numbers gradually dwindled due to the celibacy of members and the decision to stop accepting orphans into the fold. Now, the only Shaker community is Sabbathday Lake, home to Hadd and 78-year-old Sister June Carpenter. Catherine Garcia
Civil rights activists staged several protests on Tuesday against the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) as the next attorney general.
At Sessions' office in Mobile, Alabama, Cornell Williams Brooks, the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and several other NAACP leaders staged a sit-in, with Brooks announcing on Twitter they were staying "until he withdraws as AG nominee or we're arrested." At about 7:30 p.m. ET, Brooks tweeted that "the building manager has requested that we leave. And the police have just arrived. We are about to be arrested."
In 1986, as a federal prosecutor, Sessions became the second nominee in 50 years to be denied confirmation as a federal judge; Sessions was accused of making racist remarks, and he claimed he was only joking when he said he "used to think they [the KKK] were OK" until he discovered some were "pot smokers." Sessions denied making any racist comments, and said the actions of the NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union could be considered "un-American."
The conservative Sessions was one of the first people to endorse Donald Trump, and his spokeswoman said in a statement Sessions "has dedicated his career to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and prosecuting government corruption." Tuesday was an especially rough day for Sessions — in addition to the NAACP protests, more than 1,100 law professors from schools in 48 states signed a letter urging the Senate not to confirm him when hearings start on January 10.
UPDATE: The NAACP tweeted Tuesday night that Brooks and NAACP National Youth and College Director Stephen A. Green have been arrested.
On Tuesday, Janet Jackson, 50, gave birth to her first child, son Eissa Al Mana.
"Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," a representative for Jackson told People. "Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery, and is resting comfortably." Jackson, 50, and Al Mana, a Qatari businessman, married in 2012. In April 2016, she postponed her world tour, telling fans it was because "my husband and I are planning our family," and the news broke a month later that she was expecting a baby. Catherine Garcia
More than 1,100 law school professors across the country have banded together to urge the Senate not to confirm Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) as attorney general. Professors from 170 law schools in 48 states have written a letter to send to Congress on Tuesday, and they are also publishing that letter as a full-page newspaper ad. The only states that aren't represented are North Dakota and Alaska, which doesn't have a law school.
"We are convinced that Jeff Sessions will not fairly enforce our nation's laws and promote justice and equality in the United States,” the letter reads, per The Washington Post. The professors specifically raise concerns about Sessions' record on racially-charged issues, his support of a border wall, and his "repeated opposition to legislative efforts to promote the rights of women and members of the LGBTQ community," The Post reported.
Those concerns factored into the rejection of Sessions' nomination to a federal judgeship decades ago, and the law professors contend those arguments still stand. "Nothing in Sen. Sessions' public life since 1986 has convinced us that he is a different man than the 39-year-old attorney who was deemed too racially insensitive to be a federal district court judge," the letter says.
Sessions' confirmation hearings are scheduled for Jan. 10-11. Becca Stanek