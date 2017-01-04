On New Year's Eve, Donald Trump shared his stage with a colorful felon nicknamed 'Joey No Socks'
If you watched the video of President-elect Donald Trump toasting his Dubai business partner Hussein Sajwani at his New Year's Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago and wondered about that bird sculpture being held to his right, it's a "one-of-a-kind bronze Eagle award" being presented to Trump by Joseph Cinque Sr., president and CEO of the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences (AAHS). Cinque, also known as "Joey No Socks," was convicted of a felony in 1989 over stolen art found in his apartment and, according to a 1995 profile in New York, was a friend of Gambino crime family boss John Gotti — Cinque, who says he wasn't fencing stolen art, claimed he ditched "the wiseguys" for "Muffy, Buffy, and Biff" after being shot and left for dead in 1980.
AAHS presents "Star Diamond" awards to restaurants and hotels, and Trump was an "ambassador extraordinaire" for the organization as recently as 2015. According to an Associated Press report last spring, roughly half of the other 30 or so honorary AAHS trustees are Trump family members, friends, and business associates. Trump's clubs, casinos, and restaurants have received several Star Diamond awards, some of them bearing Trump's own signature alongside Cinque's, and in a 2009 tribute, Trump called Cinque "a special guy," adding, "There's nobody like him."
In the spring, Trump downplayed his relationship with Cinque. "If a guy's going to give you an award, you take it," he told AP. "You don't tend to look up his whole life story." "I don’t know him," Trump told Yahoo News in May. "I just find him to be a very nice man, and I don't know his background. I really don't." David Kay Johnston, who wrote a book about Trump, says he's flabbergasted at Trump's professed ignorance. "Let's assume Donald Trump doesn't know who this guy is — wow," he told CNN on Tuesday. "Donald Trump is so unaware and doesn't have people around him to warn him that you are standing next to a convicted felon who credibly claimed to have a relationship with John Gotti?" You can learn more in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
Any adults in Washington, D.C., looking to get stoned on Inauguration Day should make their way to the west side of Dupont Circle by 8 a.m.
The D.C. Cannabis Coalition is pushing for federal legalization of pot, and the group plans on passing out free joints to the first 4,200 people they meet. Later, they will march to the National Mall, where 4 minutes and 20 seconds into Donald Trump's speech, they'll light up. "We are going to tell them that if they smoke on federal property, they are risking arrest," Adam Eidinger, founder of the group DCMJ, told WUSA-TV. "But, that's a form of civil disobedience. I think it's a good protest." DCMJ is a group of D.C. residents who helped push through Initiative 17, which makes it legal in the District to possess 2 ounces or less of marijuana, grow it, and give it away (selling pot is illegal).
Eidinger said the protest is not anti-Trump, nor is it an attempt to derail the inauguration, but his group is concerned about Trump's pick for attorney general, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (R), who "as recently as April said that they are going to enforce federal law on marijuana all over the country," Eidinger noted. While the goal is to change the law, Eidinger hopes the event also makes people glad they came to the inauguration. "If there are people from Texas, some Cowboys fan, who is walking down the street in a cowboy hat and a big fur coat and he walks up to our demonstration, I want him to feel welcome coming to D.C.," he said. Catherine Garcia
After spending one year learning Mandarin and another building a "simple AI" to run his house, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal challenge for 2017 seems like a breeze.
On Tuesday, Zuckerberg shared on his Facebook page that he sets personal challenges in the beginning of every year so he can "learn new things and grow outside of my work," and his goal this time around is to have visited every state in the union by Dec. 31. To reach this milestone, Zuckerberg said he'll have to travel to around 30 states. "After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working, and thinking about the future," he said.
To Zuckerberg, it seems as though "we are at a turning point in history. For decades, technology and globalization have made us more productive and connected. This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone." Over the course of his adventure, Zuckerberg will at times be accompanied by his wife, Priscilla Chan (the two have long enjoyed going on road trips together, he said), and will stop at places suggested by his Facebook followers. There's also going to be an interactive aspect — Zuckerberg said on Wednesday, he'll post about "how everyone around the world can join in" on the journey. Catherine Garcia
Police in the Philippines say that before dawn on Wednesday, more than 100 gunmen stormed the North Cotabato district jail in Kidapawan, allowing at least 150 inmates to escape. One guard was killed in the jailbreak and an inmate was wounded.
Authorities say they suspect the attack in the southern city was led a local Muslim rebel commander, The Guardian reports. Warden Peter John Bonggat told a local television station the goal was to "rescue their comrades under our custody," and prisoners who were not part of their group took advantage of the situation and escaped. The dilapidated jail in a rural area housed 1,511 inmates, and didn't have enough guards, Bonggat said. The army and police are searching for the escaped prisoners, with local authorities reporting that up to six of them have been killed. Catherine Garcia
NBC announced Tuesday that Megyn Kelly is joining the NBC News family, and on Tuesday's Kelly File, Kelly delivered the news to her Fox News audience. The decision to "pursue a new challenge" was a tough one, she said, with moist eyes, because she loves the show, her staff, her colleagues at Fox News, and especially her viewers. She decided to make the switch, despite a reported Fox News offer of $20 million a year, because of the "human connection" she misses with her young children, she said. Her "new adventure" will involve "joining the journalists at NBC News, who I deeply admire," Kelly said, but she wasn't burning bridges. Kelly said she is "deeply thankful to Fox News," the Murdoch family, and her colleagues, whom she described as a "second family."
Like in all families, Kelly has had some spats with her colleagues, notably fellow nighttime anchors Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity, as well as former boss Roger Ailes. Presumably, Fox News has another person of Irish heritage ready to take her prime-time slot when Kelly steps down at the end of this week. Peter Weber
On Twitter, Trump launches odd broadside at 'intelligence' community over 'Russian hacking' briefing
A senior U.S. intelligence official says there's at least one major error in Donald Trump's latest tweet aimed at the intelligence community.
On Tuesday night, Trump diluted his suspicions surrounding foreign interference with the presidential election into a 140-character message, tweeting: "The 'intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!" The problem, the intelligence official told NBC News, is that reports stating Trump was to be briefed in New York City by the CIA, NSA, and FBI heads on Wednesday were false — the meeting was always scheduled for Friday. The tweet is not only "disturbing" and "adversarial," the official told NBC News, but Trump is "calling out the men and women of the intelligence community the way he called out Lockheed and Boeing, but these are public servants."
Trump knows a thing or two about delays — on Dec. 12, he announced he was postponing until January a press conference slated for Dec. 15, where he was supposed to reveal his plans for dealing with conflicts of interest during his presidency (he will allegedly hold a "general news conference" next week). The country is also still waiting for an address from his wife, Melania, that was promised in August; Trump said at the time she would "over the next couple of weeks" hold a press conference to discuss reports that she violated immigration laws when she first arrived in the United States (Melania did release a letter from her attorney on her Twitter page in September, but never spoke about the allegations). Catherine Garcia
Omarosa Manigault, best known for appearing multiple times on The Apprentice franchise and parlaying that exposure into more reality show gigs, will serve as public liaison in Donald Trump's White House, a transition official said.
During the campaign, Manigault was Trump's Director of African-American Outreach, and she is now part of his transition team's executive committee. Manigault has worked in Washington before — she served in the office of Vice President Al Gore — but in recent years, she's become famous for her stints on the first season of The Apprentice (during which she was labeled a villain), its sequels The Celebrity Apprentice (where she feuded with Piers Morgan) and The Celebrity Apprentice: All Stars (this time she threatened to sue a "demented" La Toya Jackson), and The Surreal Life, Fear Factor, and Girls Behaving Badly.
A transition official told ABC News Manigault actually wanted to be the ambassador to Haiti, as she has done missionary work in the country. Trump fired her in week nine of The Apprentice, week 10 of The Celebrity Apprentice, and week five of The Celebrity Apprentice: All Stars, so best wishes to Manigault this time around. Catherine Garcia
With the death of Sister Frances Carr, the number of Shakers living in the U.S. is down to two.
One of the last remaining Shakers dies at 89, leaving just 2 https://t.co/Ps8zb8lss6 pic.twitter.com/xSGAwyJhK6
— Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) January 3, 2017
Carr, 89, died due to cancer Monday at the Shaker community of Sabbathday Lake in New Gloucester, Maine, surrounded by friends and her nieces. Before she died, Carr said she was hopeful more people would join the Shakers; remaining member Brother Arnold Hadd, 60, said some people have come to Sabbathday Lake in recent years, but they decided not to stay. "Every day the prayers go up that we will get people to come, that we get competent vocations," he told The Associated Press. "It's a calling from God."
Members of the United Society of Believers in Christ's Second Coming fled persecution in England, settling in upstate New York in 1747 (critics dubbed them the "Shaking Quakers" because of the way they worshiped at the time). They believe in pacifism, communal ownership, celibacy, and gender equality, and are credited with creating the flat-bottom broom and circular saw. Before the Civil War, there were more than 5,000 followers in 18 communities across 10 states, but the numbers gradually dwindled due to the celibacy of members and the decision to stop accepting orphans into the fold. Now, the only Shaker community is Sabbathday Lake, home to Hadd and 78-year-old Sister June Carpenter. Catherine Garcia