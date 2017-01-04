Stephen Colbert imagines if Jesus tweeted like Donald Trump

Stephen Colbert kicked of Tuesday's Late Show by saying it was good to be back to work after the holidays, and noting that Congress also returned to work on Tuesday — except House Republicans, who got a head start, voting in secret on Monday to eviscerate the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. The GOP backtracked on Tuesday after intense blowback — including from President-elect Donald Trump. "Man, when Donald Trump calls you out for being unethical, that's a wake-up call," Colbert said. "That's like if Keith Richards told you to moisturize."
Colbert then turned to Trump's holiday tweeting, starting with a 140-character pat on the back Trump gave himself over America's rising consumer confidence. "That's right, Donald Trump thanked himself in the third person — Stephen Colbert thinks that's crazy," Colbert said. But he got the most mileage out of a Trump New Year's tweet wishing a good year for everyone, including his "many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!" Colbert offered what appeared to be a charitable interpretation: "In the holiday spirit, Donald Trump is loving his enemies. It reminds me of Jesus' famous tweet: 'Suck it @PontiusPilate. I rose from the dead. @TheRealJesus is gonna live forever. Love!'"
Sadly, that was the only @TheRealJesus tweet Colbert rolled out on Tuesday — he's hoping for more in the future — but he displayed some greeting cards based on "Donald Trump's hallmark of sending well-wishes while simultaneously insulting your enemies." The last one involved Russia, and Colbert ended his monologue on Trump's continued insistence that Russia may not have tried to hack the presidential election in Trump's favor. Watch below. Peter Weber
Fox News broadcast Sean Hannity's interview with WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on Tuesday night, and Hannity asked about the FBI and Department of Homeland Security's Joint Analysis Report on Russian interference in the U.S. election that was released on Dec. 29. During the election, WikiLeaks published emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee right before the Democrats' convention, then dripped out mostly anodyne emails hacked from the personal email account of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta over the weeks leading up to the campaign, but published nothing about Donald Trump or the Republican Party.
If you want to read about the shortcomings of the FBI-DHS report on Russian hacking — and why intelligence officials may have left some stuff out — Ars Technica has a good article. If you want to see how two men with different agendas and worldviews but a common dislike for Clinton trying to make their points, the Hannity-Assange interview is interesting.
Neither man was impressed with the JAR. "On the top, there is a disclaimer saying nothing— there is no guarantee that any of this information is accurate," Assange said. "It's a guess," Hannity chimed in, and Assange looked a little pained and shook his head. "I used to be a computer security expert," he said. "What they have is what they call indicators. So, a way to recognize if these tools, these alleged Russian tools, have been used on your system."
Assange shifted to a story about a utility company in Vermont, not part of the FBI-DHS report but touted by The Washington Post, that is at best tangential to the Russian election hacking, arguing, "Straight out of the back, we either have a deliberate attempt to mislead or thoroughly incompetent work." Hannity wasn't interested, and turned the conversation to Clinton's private email server. Assange said that if you read Clinton's emails and the FBI reports on them, "she made almost no attempt to keep them secure from states — now, was she trying to keep them secure from the Republicans? Well, probably."
Clinton handed all emails her lawyers deemed work-related to the State Department, which released them all before the election — and if foreign governments hacked the other emails, as Trump requested in July, they kept them to themselves. "We believe people have the right to know true information about what the government is doing," Assange told Hannity, and to show that WikiLeaks isn't partisan, he noted that his organization once published the private work-related emails of Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, a Republican. Peter Weber
Any adults in Washington, D.C., looking to get stoned on Inauguration Day should make their way to the west side of Dupont Circle by 8 a.m.
The D.C. Cannabis Coalition is pushing for federal legalization of pot, and the group plans on passing out free joints to the first 4,200 people they meet. Later, they will march to the National Mall, where 4 minutes and 20 seconds into Donald Trump's speech, they'll light up. "We are going to tell them that if they smoke on federal property, they are risking arrest," Adam Eidinger, founder of the group DCMJ, told WUSA-TV. "But, that's a form of civil disobedience. I think it's a good protest." DCMJ is a group of D.C. residents who helped push through Initiative 17, which makes it legal in the District to possess 2 ounces or less of marijuana, grow it, and give it away (selling pot is illegal).
Eidinger said the protest is not anti-Trump, nor is it an attempt to derail the inauguration, but his group is concerned about Trump's pick for attorney general, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (R), who "as recently as April said that they are going to enforce federal law on marijuana all over the country," Eidinger noted. While the goal is to change the law, Eidinger hopes the event also makes people glad they came to the inauguration. "If there are people from Texas, some Cowboys fan, who is walking down the street in a cowboy hat and a big fur coat and he walks up to our demonstration, I want him to feel welcome coming to D.C.," he said. Catherine Garcia
On New Year's Eve, Donald Trump shared his stage with a colorful felon nicknamed 'Joey No Socks'
If you watched the video of President-elect Donald Trump toasting his Dubai business partner Hussein Sajwani at his New Year's Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago and wondered about that bird sculpture being held to his right, it's a "one-of-a-kind bronze Eagle award" being presented to Trump by Joseph Cinque Sr., president and CEO of the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences (AAHS). Cinque, also known as "Joey No Socks," was convicted of a felony in 1989 over stolen art found in his apartment and, according to a 1995 profile in New York, was a friend of Gambino crime family boss John Gotti — Cinque, who says he wasn't fencing stolen art, claimed he ditched "the wiseguys" for "Muffy, Buffy, and Biff" after being shot and left for dead in 1980.
AAHS presents "Star Diamond" awards to restaurants and hotels, and Trump was an "ambassador extraordinaire" for the organization as recently as 2015. According to an Associated Press report last spring, roughly half of the other 30 or so honorary AAHS trustees are Trump family members, friends, and business associates. Trump's clubs, casinos, and restaurants have received several Star Diamond awards, some of them bearing Trump's own signature alongside Cinque's, and in a 2009 tribute, Trump called Cinque "a special guy," adding, "There's nobody like him."
In the spring, Trump downplayed his relationship with Cinque. "If a guy's going to give you an award, you take it," he told AP. "You don't tend to look up his whole life story." "I don’t know him," Trump told Yahoo News in May. "I just find him to be a very nice man, and I don't know his background. I really don't." David Kay Johnston, who wrote a book about Trump, says he's flabbergasted at Trump's professed ignorance. "Let's assume Donald Trump doesn't know who this guy is — wow," he told CNN on Tuesday. "Donald Trump is so unaware and doesn't have people around him to warn him that you are standing next to a convicted felon who credibly claimed to have a relationship with John Gotti?" You can learn more in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
After spending one year learning Mandarin and another building a "simple AI" to run his house, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal challenge for 2017 seems like a breeze.
On Tuesday, Zuckerberg shared on his Facebook page that he sets personal challenges in the beginning of every year so he can "learn new things and grow outside of my work," and his goal this time around is to have visited every state in the union by Dec. 31. To reach this milestone, Zuckerberg said he'll have to travel to around 30 states. "After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working, and thinking about the future," he said.
To Zuckerberg, it seems as though "we are at a turning point in history. For decades, technology and globalization have made us more productive and connected. This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone." Over the course of his adventure, Zuckerberg will at times be accompanied by his wife, Priscilla Chan (the two have long enjoyed going on road trips together, he said), and will stop at places suggested by his Facebook followers. There's also going to be an interactive aspect — Zuckerberg said on Wednesday, he'll post about "how everyone around the world can join in" on the journey. Catherine Garcia
Police in the Philippines say that before dawn on Wednesday, more than 100 gunmen stormed the North Cotabato district jail in Kidapawan, allowing at least 150 inmates to escape. One guard was killed in the jailbreak and an inmate was wounded.
Authorities say they suspect the attack in the southern city was led a local Muslim rebel commander, The Guardian reports. Warden Peter John Bonggat told a local television station the goal was to "rescue their comrades under our custody," and prisoners who were not part of their group took advantage of the situation and escaped. The dilapidated jail in a rural area housed 1,511 inmates, and didn't have enough guards, Bonggat said. The army and police are searching for the escaped prisoners, with local authorities reporting that up to six of them have been killed. Catherine Garcia
NBC announced Tuesday that Megyn Kelly is joining the NBC News family, and on Tuesday's Kelly File, Kelly delivered the news to her Fox News audience. The decision to "pursue a new challenge" was a tough one, she said, with moist eyes, because she loves the show, her staff, her colleagues at Fox News, and especially her viewers. She decided to make the switch, despite a reported Fox News offer of $20 million a year, because of the "human connection" she misses with her young children, she said. Her "new adventure" will involve "joining the journalists at NBC News, who I deeply admire," Kelly said, but she wasn't burning bridges. Kelly said she is "deeply thankful to Fox News," the Murdoch family, and her colleagues, whom she described as a "second family."
Like in all families, Kelly has had some spats with her colleagues, notably fellow nighttime anchors Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity, as well as former boss Roger Ailes. Presumably, Fox News has another person of Irish heritage ready to take her prime-time slot when Kelly steps down at the end of this week. Peter Weber
On Twitter, Trump launches odd broadside at 'intelligence' community over 'Russian hacking' briefing
A senior U.S. intelligence official says there's at least one major error in Donald Trump's latest tweet aimed at the intelligence community.
On Tuesday night, Trump diluted his suspicions surrounding foreign interference with the presidential election into a 140-character message, tweeting: "The 'intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!" The problem, the intelligence official told NBC News, is that reports stating Trump was to be briefed in New York City by the CIA, NSA, and FBI heads on Wednesday were false — the meeting was always scheduled for Friday. The tweet is not only "disturbing" and "adversarial," the official told NBC News, but Trump is "calling out the men and women of the intelligence community the way he called out Lockheed and Boeing, but these are public servants."
Trump knows a thing or two about delays — on Dec. 12, he announced he was postponing until January a press conference slated for Dec. 15, where he was supposed to reveal his plans for dealing with conflicts of interest during his presidency (he will allegedly hold a "general news conference" next week). The country is also still waiting for an address from his wife, Melania, that was promised in August; Trump said at the time she would "over the next couple of weeks" hold a press conference to discuss reports that she violated immigration laws when she first arrived in the United States (Melania did release a letter from her attorney on her Twitter page in September, but never spoke about the allegations). Catherine Garcia