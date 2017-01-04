Fisher-Price made an exercise bike with a tablet holder — for 3-year-olds

Toy company Fisher-Price has announced an exercise bike for children that comes complete with a tablet-holder:

Fisher-Price will help battle childhood obesity with an exercise bike tablet holder https://t.co/eaecIxYk7i pic.twitter.com/7XzzAufBal — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) January 4, 2017

The bike is intended to combat childhood obesity by getting kids moving when all they'd really like to be doing is poking at a touch-screen, Gizmodo reports.

The Think & Learn Smart Cycle lets kids control four downloadable games with the speed of their pedaling on the bike, essentially making the entire contraption a sit-on video-game controller. The bike can also be plopped in front of a smart TV for a more "immersive experience," Gizmodo writes. Unfortunately for grown-ups who want an adult-sized version of the Smart Cycle, the gadget is built for children ages 3 to 6.

The Think & Learn Smart Cycle will run parents $150, which is considerably more expensive than walking 15 miles to school uphill both ways in the snow, like they did back in the day. Jeva Lange