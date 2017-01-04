Chance the Rapper, Phoenix, and Tool to headline this year's Governors Ball

Get your wallets ready: The lineup for New York's annual Governors Ball Music Festival was just announced. Tool, Chance the Rapper, and Phoenix will headline the fest at Randall's Island Park that runs from June 2-4. Lorde, who last toured in 2014, and Childish Gambino, who has yet to tour his new album, will also perform, as will Wu-Tang Clan, Beach House, and Franz Ferdinand.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. EST. In the meantime, check out the full lineup below. Becca Stanek
Here is the Governor's Ball lineup! There is usually a lot of overlap with the fest and Bonnaroo. pic.twitter.com/dZjc8SU5ko
— The Bonnarooster (@TheBonnarooster) January 4, 2017
BuzzFeed investigation uncovers several Trump-related domain names owned by known mob affiliate Joseph Cinque
A mob-linked friend of President-elect Donald Trump apparently obtained a handful of Trump-related domain names in Asia, BuzzFeed News reports. Joseph "No Socks" Cinque is the chairman of the American Association of Hospitality Sciences, but in 1989 he was convicted of a felony over stolen art found in his apartment — and according to a 1995 profile in New York, was a friend of Gambino crime family boss John Gotti.
Cinque most recently was in the news for his appearance at the president-elect's New Year's Eve party, where he video of the event shows him "next to Trump fist-pumping as [Trump] pledges to cut taxes and dismantle Obamacare," BuzzFeed News writes. Trump has denied knowing about Cinque's shady past — or, in Trump's words: "If a guy's going to give you an award, you take it. You don't tend to look up his whole life story."
The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences has recognized Trump properties several times. But BuzzFeed News' investigation reveals the firm has also possessed Trump-related domain names in Asia since at least 2008, with the Trump Organization's general counsel named as the email contact. The AAHS registered domains like donaldtrump.asia, ivankatrump.asia, thedonald.asia, and trumptowerbeijing.com, along with many others. The domains registered by AAHS do not direct to any websites.
It's unclear why the domains were purchased by AAHS. A lawyer for the association, the Trump Organization, and the presidential transition team did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. Jeva Lange
At a meeting Wednesday with Democrats on Capitol Hill, President Obama offered some advice on how to make Republicans' battle to replace ObamaCare that much harder. The meeting came just three weeks ahead of Obama's departure from the White House, at which point President-elect Donald Trump has already vowed to get straight to work on dismantling the Affordable Care Act.
For starters, Obama recommended that Democrats start referring to the new GOP-crafted healthcare plan as "TrumpCare," to politicize it just as Republicans did to Obama's signature health care plan. More importantly, Obama told Democrats, "don't rescue" Republicans by stepping in to help pass replacement measures. CNN reported the mood in the room was "fired up," and Obama apparently openly told members he wished he could "be on the field" fighting as a politician instead of a citizen.
At the same time, Vice President-elect Mike Pence was meeting with Republicans on Capitol Hill. "Make no mistake about it," Pence told reporters after the meeting. "We're going to keep our promise to the American people — we're going to repeal ObamaCare and replace it with solutions that lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government."
And the battle begins. Becca Stanek
A New York City commuter train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning during rush hour, injuring more than 100 of the estimated 600 people aboard. The nature of the injuries is not yet known, but none are reported to be life-threatening.
103 injuries reported at scene of Atlantic Terminal LIRR train derailment, all non-life-threatening pic.twitter.com/t5p78cAFlU
— FDNY (@FDNY) January 4, 2017
The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train went off the tracks at Atlantic Terminal, which Reuters noted "is one of New York's busiest stations" as it connects commuters to nine subway lines. The New York Post reported the train "derailed on Track 6 when it slammed into a bumper block at the transit hub as it pulled into the station about nine minutes late ... and quickly filled the station with smoke." New York's Office of Emergency Management said the train was moving "at a very low speed" when it derailed.
The incident remains under investigation. Becca Stanek
This post has been updated throughout.
Toy company Fisher-Price has announced an exercise bike for children that comes complete with a tablet-holder:
Fisher-Price will help battle childhood obesity with an exercise bike tablet holder https://t.co/eaecIxYk7i pic.twitter.com/7XzzAufBal
— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) January 4, 2017
The bike is intended to combat childhood obesity by getting kids moving when all they'd really like to be doing is poking at a touch-screen, Gizmodo reports.
The Think & Learn Smart Cycle lets kids control four downloadable games with the speed of their pedaling on the bike, essentially making the entire contraption a video-game controller you can sit on. The bike can also be plopped in front of a smart TV for a more "immersive experience," Gizmodo writes. Unfortunately for grown-ups who want an adult-sized version of the Smart Cycle, the gadget is built for children ages 3 to 6.
The Think & Learn Smart Cycle will cost parents $150, which is considerably more expensive than walking 15 miles to school uphill both ways in the snow, like they did back in the day. Jeva Lange
Not even rabbits are exempt from steep airline fees, it seems. An ongoing review of Rep. Duncan Hunter's (R) spending has revealed the California congressman spent nearly $600 in campaign money to fund his pet rabbit's air travel, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported late Tuesday.
While the House Office of Congressional Ethics in its ongoing investigation noted the expenditure as an example of Hunter's personal use of campaign funds, which federal law prohibits, his spokesman insisted the hundreds of dollars spent "in cabin rabbit transport fees" was just a big misunderstanding. "Since travel is often done on (airline) miles — which is entirely permissible — the credit card connected to the account was charged several times even when his children were flying," Joe Kasper said, calling the incident "nothing more than an oversight."
This isn't the only apparent "oversight" Hunter has made, however. The congressman has "reimbursed more than $6,000 to United Airlines for personal or undocumented uses of campaign funds," The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Other reimbursements for expenses including "oral surgery, a garage door, video games, resort stays, and a jewelry purchase in Italy" have totaled nearly $62,000. Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump warned Republicans to be "careful" in approaching the Affordable Care Act in a series of tweets Wednesday morning:
Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases......
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
like the 116% hike in Arizona. Also, deductibles are so high that it is practically useless. Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
massive increases of ObamaCare will take place this year and Dems are to blame for the mess. It will fall of its own weight - be careful!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
Trump's roundabout backtracking comes a day after using Twitter to scold his party's efforts to hobble the Office of Congressional Ethics; Republicans eventually fell in line. Whether that was due to Trump's tweets, or a massive flood of phone calls from concerned constituents, it remains to be seen now how Republicans will react to Trump's latest warning.
Trump, for his part, has previously indicated an interest in preserving certain parts of ObamaCare. Congress is expected to begin efforts to repeal the law this week. Jeva Lange
The use of cell phones in movie theaters is a sore subject for many cinephiles, although it's a practice becoming more and more common (and defended). It might not be a problem for much longer, though, The Guardian reports: Apple leaker Sonny Dickson claims that the company is going to add the option to switch iPhones into "theater mode" — akin to "airplane mode" — in an operating system update later this month.
Another community of analysts specializing in Apple rumors, AppleInsider, doesn't quite agree on the assuredness of a "theater mode" rollout, but said the new update could "disable system sounds and haptic feedback, block incoming calls and messages, and reduce initial screen brightness during a movie." AppleInsider also floated the idea that Apple might use its technology to "[customize] phone settings automatically based on a phone's GPS position."
We'll know soon enough: AppleInsider and Dickson agree that the new iOS is likely to start rolling out around Jan. 10. Jeva Lange