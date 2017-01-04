200,000 protesters expected for Trump's inauguration

Not everyone traveling to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration later this month will be in town to gleefully watch Donald Trump be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, the Washington Examiner reports. As many as a fifth of the expected one million visitors will be in town to protest the president-elect.

The organizers of the Women's March protest officially reported to the National Parks Service that they are expecting 200,000 people at their event on Jan. 21. The group's application explained that the demonstration is intended as a way for people to "come together in solidarity to express to the new administration and Congress that women's rights are human rights and our power cannot be ignored."

Even with a million people attending Trump's inauguration, he is still expected to have a smaller audience than did President Obama, whose 2009 inauguration drew 1.8 million people. Richard Nixon and George W. Bush also sparked large Inauguration Day protests. Jeva Lange