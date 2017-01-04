Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte tells interviewers he has cousins in ISIS

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been a fixture of international headlines since getting elected last summer, not just due to his devastatingly violent war on drugs but for his assurances that he has killed people and his regular insults of President Barack Obama. In his latest eyebrow-raising interview, Duterte told reporters that his cousins are allegedly fighting with the Islamic State.
"To be frank, I have cousins on the other side, with MI and MN," Duterte told the Philippines news website Rappler, referencing the Moro Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front, both Muslim separatist groups. He also said he'd "heard" that "some" of his cousins "are with ISIS."
The interviewers asked what Duterte would say to his relatives in ISIS if he found himself in the same room with them. "Let's be understanding to each other," Duterte answered. "You are you and I am I. ... If we meet in one corner, so be it." Jeva Lange
In an opening statement to jurors Wednesday morning, convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof refused to apologize or offer an excuse for the 2015 massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church that left nine dead. "The point is, I'm not going to lie to you. There's nothing wrong with me psychologically," said Roof, 22, who is representing himself in the sentencing phase of his trial. Roof did not plead for his life to be spared from the death penalty, and has said he doesn't plan to present any evidence or witnesses during the trial.
Roof's statement Wednesday echoed an entry from his journal, seized in August 2015, in which Roof wrote he "would like to make it crystal clear" he had no regrets nor was he sorry for murdering nine black churchgoers at a Bible study. "I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed," Roof wrote. He later added, "I have shed a tear of self-pity for myself ... that I had to do what I did in the first place."
Roof was convicted over the shooting last month on 33 counts, 18 of which carry the death penalty. Becca Stanek
Rapper Kanye West claimed he will run for president in 2020. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to travel to all 50 states in 2017 and "get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working, and thinking about the future." And here's a new name for 2020 gossips to add to their lists: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D).
1on1 with @CoryBooker on GOP majority, "They're the dog that caught the car, they don't know what to do" #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/paWUXlrj2B
— Josh McElveen (WMUR) (@JoshWMUR) January 4, 2017
No doubt just a funny coincidence that a Senator from New Jersey is doing TV interviews in #fitn New Hampshire. #2020 https://t.co/e3To1v2QeA
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 4, 2017
Of course, the New Hampshire interview might have just been out of Booker's interest in, um, local TV stations:
@GarrettHaake he just loves doing local TV, helping local journalism
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 4, 2017
@SopanDeb and as a local TV reporter, I appreciate his support. Hope he hits up Texas, Idaho & Arkansas stations soon too.
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 4, 2017
@GarrettHaake well, I certainly have a feeling KCCI in Iowa might have a shot
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 4, 2017
Booker might be advised to make a stop in Nevada, too. You know, because it's nice this time of year. Jeva Lange
Not everyone traveling to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration later this month will be in town to gleefully watch Donald Trump be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, the Washington Examiner reports. As many as a fifth of the expected one million visitors will be in town to protest the president-elect.
The organizers of the Women's March protest officially reported to the National Parks Service that they are expecting 200,000 people at their event on Jan. 21. The group's application explained that the demonstration is intended as a way for people to "come together in solidarity to express to the new administration and Congress that women's rights are human rights and our power cannot be ignored."
Even with a million people attending Trump's inauguration, he is still expected to have a smaller audience than did President Obama, whose 2009 inauguration drew 1.8 million people. Richard Nixon and George W. Bush also sparked large Inauguration Day protests. Jeva Lange
Get your wallets ready: The lineup for New York's annual Governors Ball Music Festival was announced Wednesday. Tool, Chance the Rapper, and Phoenix will headline the festival, which runs from June 2-4 at Randall's Island Park in New York City. Lorde, who last toured in 2014, and Childish Gambino, who has yet to tour his new album, will also perform, as will Wu-Tang Clan, Beach House, and Franz Ferdinand.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. EST. In the meantime, check out the full lineup below. Becca Stanek
Here is the Governor's Ball lineup! There is usually a lot of overlap with the fest and Bonnaroo. pic.twitter.com/dZjc8SU5ko
— The Bonnarooster (@TheBonnarooster) January 4, 2017
BuzzFeed investigation uncovers several Trump-related domain names owned by known mob affiliate Joseph Cinque
A mob-linked friend of President-elect Donald Trump apparently obtained a handful of Trump-related domain names in Asia, BuzzFeed News reports. Joseph "No Socks" Cinque is the chairman of the American Association of Hospitality Sciences, but in 1989 he was convicted of a felony over stolen art found in his apartment — and according to a 1995 profile in New York, was a friend of Gambino crime family boss John Gotti.
Cinque most recently was in the news for his appearance at the president-elect's New Year's Eve party, where video of the event shows him "next to Trump fist-pumping as [Trump] pledges to cut taxes and dismantle ObamaCare," BuzzFeed News writes. Trump has denied knowing about Cinque's shady past — or, in Trump's words: "If a guy's going to give you an award, you take it. You don't tend to look up his whole life story."
The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences has recognized Trump properties several times. But BuzzFeed News' investigation reveals the firm has also possessed Trump-related domain names in Asia since at least 2008, with the Trump Organization's general counsel named as the email contact. The AAHS registered domains like donaldtrump.asia, ivankatrump.asia, thedonald.asia, and trumptowerbeijing.com, along with many others. The domains registered by AAHS do not direct to any websites.
It's unclear why the domains were purchased by AAHS. A lawyer for the association, the Trump Organization, and the presidential transition team did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. Jeva Lange
At a meeting Wednesday with Democrats on Capitol Hill, President Obama offered some advice on how to make Republicans' battle to replace ObamaCare that much harder. The meeting came just three weeks ahead of Obama's departure from the White House, at which point President-elect Donald Trump has already vowed to get straight to work on dismantling the Affordable Care Act.
For starters, Obama recommended that Democrats start referring to the new GOP-crafted healthcare plan as "TrumpCare," to politicize it just as Republicans did to Obama's signature health care plan. More importantly, Obama told Democrats, "don't rescue" Republicans by stepping in to help pass replacement measures. CNN reported the mood in the room was "fired up," and Obama apparently openly told members he wished he could "be on the field" fighting as a politician instead of a citizen.
At the same time, Vice President-elect Mike Pence was meeting with Republicans on Capitol Hill. "Make no mistake about it," Pence told reporters after the meeting. "We're going to keep our promise to the American people — we're going to repeal ObamaCare and replace it with solutions that lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government."
And the battle begins. Becca Stanek
A New York City commuter train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning during rush hour, injuring more than 100 of the estimated 600 people aboard. The nature of the injuries is not yet known, but none are reported to be life-threatening.
103 injuries reported at scene of Atlantic Terminal LIRR train derailment, all non-life-threatening pic.twitter.com/t5p78cAFlU
— FDNY (@FDNY) January 4, 2017
The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train went off the tracks at Atlantic Terminal, which Reuters noted "is one of New York's busiest stations" as it connects commuters to nine subway lines. The New York Post reported the train "derailed on Track 6 when it slammed into a bumper block at the transit hub as it pulled into the station about nine minutes late ... and quickly filled the station with smoke." New York's Office of Emergency Management said the train was moving "at a very low speed" when it derailed.
The incident remains under investigation. Becca Stanek
This post has been updated throughout.