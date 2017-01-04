105-year-old man bikes 14 miles in an hour, setting new world record

Prepare to feel really, really out of shape. While the rest of us were perched at our desks staring at a screen, 105-year-old Frenchman Robert Marchand set a new world record in cycling Wednesday. Marchand biked 14 miles in an hour — the most miles a man over the age of 105 has ever biked in just 60 minutes. The overall world record for the men's hour is about 34 miles; the 105-and-over category was created specifically for Marchand.
Marchand, who completed the feat in a neon yellow and purple biking jersey, thinks he could've done even better, too. "I did not see the sign warning me I had 10 minutes left," Marchand said, per The Associated Press. "Otherwise I would have gone faster, I would have posted a better time. I'm now waiting for a rival."
FRANCE - A 105-year-old French cyclist Robert Marchand set a new one-hour record for his age. By @philippe_lopez #AFP pic.twitter.com/PRutxOpCly
— AFP Photo Department (@AFPphoto) January 4, 2017
The former firefighter, who picked up biking again at the age of 68, credits his fitness to eating his fruits and vegetables daily, only drinking wine occasionally, not smoking, exercising every day, and going to bed by 9 p.m. Previously, Marchand set a record for riding 62 miles when he was over the age of 100. Becca Stanek
NASA is planning two missions to asteroids in the early 2020s to explore the solar system's origins, the space agency announced Wednesday.
The first mission, Lucy, is slated to head for the Trojan asteroids in Jupiter's orbit in 2021. The asteroids are thought to be from the solar system's youth, which is why scientists named the mission after human's famous 3.2-million-year-old relative, Lucy.
Then, in 2023, the Psyche mission will launch to what NASA describes as a "giant metal asteroid" called Psyche 16, which is nearly "three times farther away from the sun than is the Earth." Psyche 16 is composed of iron and nickel, just like Earth's core, and scientists think it could be the core of an early planet.
"Lucy will observe primitive remnants from farther out in the solar system, while Psyche will directly observe the interior of a planetary body," said NASA planetary science director Jim Green. "These additional pieces of the puzzle will help us understand how the sun and its family of planets formed, changed over time, and became places where life could develop and be sustained — and what the future may hold."
The missions, selected from five possible endeavors, are part of NASA's Discovery Program. Becca Stanek
Mitch McConnell now says the American people 'will not tolerate' politicians blocking a Supreme Court nominee
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has apparently moved on from blocking Supreme Court nominees now that Republicans are in charge. At a press conference Wednesday, McConnell scoffed at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) suggestion that Democrats would oppose the GOP's nominee "tooth and nail" if they "don't appoint someone who's really good." "I think that's something the American people simply will not tolerate," McConnell said, noting that while it's okay to block a nominee for the entirety of a president's last year in office — effectively forcing his nominee out of the running — it's a step too far to not confirm a nominee "at all."
Watch McConnell keep a straight face through the irony below. Becca Stanek
McConnell: "The American people simply will not tolerate" Democrats blocking Trump's SCOTUS nominee https://t.co/9b6sqFrQTM
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 4, 2017
Are you even surprised? Kimberly Alters
Bernie just printed out a gigantic Trump tweet and brought it to the Senate floor https://t.co/kl9QbohqGO pic.twitter.com/nNrq4JlZZT
— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) January 4, 2017
In an opening statement to jurors Wednesday morning, convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof refused to apologize or offer an excuse for the 2015 massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church that left nine dead. "The point is, I'm not going to lie to you. There's nothing wrong with me psychologically," said Roof, 22, who is representing himself in the sentencing phase of his trial. Roof did not plead for his life to be spared from the death penalty, and has said he doesn't plan to present any evidence or witnesses during the trial.
Roof's statement Wednesday echoed an entry from his journal, seized in August 2015, in which Roof wrote he "would like to make it crystal clear" he had no regrets nor was he sorry for murdering nine black churchgoers at a Bible study. "I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed," Roof wrote. He later added, "I have shed a tear of self-pity for myself ... that I had to do what I did in the first place."
Roof was convicted over the shooting last month on 33 counts, 18 of which carry the death penalty. Becca Stanek
Rapper Kanye West claimed he will run for president in 2020. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to travel to all 50 states in 2017 and "get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working, and thinking about the future." And here's a new name for 2020 gossips to add to their lists: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D).
1on1 with @CoryBooker on GOP majority, "They're the dog that caught the car, they don't know what to do" #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/paWUXlrj2B
— Josh McElveen (WMUR) (@JoshWMUR) January 4, 2017
No doubt just a funny coincidence that a Senator from New Jersey is doing TV interviews in #fitn New Hampshire. #2020 https://t.co/e3To1v2QeA
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 4, 2017
Of course, the New Hampshire interview might have just been out of Booker's interest in, um, local TV stations:
@GarrettHaake he just loves doing local TV, helping local journalism
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 4, 2017
@SopanDeb and as a local TV reporter, I appreciate his support. Hope he hits up Texas, Idaho & Arkansas stations soon too.
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 4, 2017
@GarrettHaake well, I certainly have a feeling KCCI in Iowa might have a shot
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 4, 2017
Booker might be advised to make a stop in Nevada, too. You know, because it's nice this time of year. Jeva Lange
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been a fixture of international headlines since getting elected last summer, not just due to his devastatingly violent war on drugs but for his assurances that he has killed people and his regular insults of President Barack Obama. In his latest eyebrow-raising interview, Duterte told reporters that his cousins are allegedly fighting with the Islamic State.
"To be frank, I have cousins on the other side, with MI and MN," Duterte told the Philippines news website Rappler, referencing the Moro Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front, both Muslim separatist groups. He also said he'd "heard" that "some" of his cousins "are with ISIS."
The interviewers asked what Duterte would say to his relatives in ISIS if he found himself in the same room with them. "Let's be understanding to each other," Duterte answered. "You are you and I am I. ... If we meet in one corner, so be it." Jeva Lange
Not everyone traveling to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration later this month will be in town to gleefully watch Donald Trump be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, the Washington Examiner reports. As many as a fifth of the expected one million visitors will be in town to protest the president-elect.
The organizers of the Women's March protest officially reported to the National Parks Service that they are expecting 200,000 people at their event on Jan. 21. The group's application explained that the demonstration is intended as a way for people to "come together in solidarity to express to the new administration and Congress that women's rights are human rights and our power cannot be ignored."
Even with a million people attending Trump's inauguration, he is still expected to have a smaller audience than did President Obama, whose 2009 inauguration drew 1.8 million people. Richard Nixon and George W. Bush also sparked large Inauguration Day protests. Jeva Lange