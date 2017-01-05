Parrots for Patriots pairs rescued birds with veterans in need

Since launching Parrots for Patriots in 2015, Chris Driggins has paired 90 abandoned birds with veterans in the Northwest looking for emotional support animals.
Driggins, who also runs Northwest Bird Rescue in Vancouver, Washington, told Today that after leaving the service, many veterans, especially those with post-traumatic stress disorder, feel lost without having a routine and responsibilities. Birds "demand normalcy," he said, and "you don't have those restless nights where you're up all night worrying, because the bird has exhausted you. And if you do get up in the middle of the night, the bird will understand. There are so many things that birds can do for you that no other animal can."
David Haro, a navy vet from Oregon with PTSD, now has a bird in addition to a service dog. "Pets give me something to do," he told Today. "Animals are non-judgmental. They're there in your dark times and in your good times. They love you unconditionally." Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will nominate Walter J. "Jay" Clayton as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying that Clayton would "ensure our financial institutions can thrive and create jobs while playing by the rules at the same time." Trump suggested that Clayton would shift the SEC away from robust financial regulation and enforcement. Clayton is a partner at Wall Street law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLC, the go-to legal advisers for Goldman Sachs for more than a century, and he helped negotiate major deals for Goldman, Chinese internet powerhouse Alibaba, and large banks on both the buying and selling side of the financial meltdown of 2008.
In 2009, Sullivan & Cromwell colleague H. Rodgin Cohen withdrew his name from consideration for a senior Treasury Department position amid criticism of his deep involvement in the banking deals hammered out during the financial crisis, The New York Times notes, and while Clayton's nomination was praised by trade lawyers, he had his skeptics, too. "It's hard to see how an attorney who spent his career helping Wall Street beat the rap will keep President-elect Trump's promise to stop big banks and hedge funds from 'getting away with murder,'" said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). "I look forward to hearing how Mr. Clayton will protect retirees and savers from being exploited, demand real accountability from financial institutions the S.E.C. oversees and work to prevent another financial crisis." Peter Weber
After letting his hair grow long for two years, it was finally time for Tyler Boone, 10, to chop it all off for a good cause.
Boone's friend, 12-year-old Gabby Ruiz, was diagnosed at age four with Alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. Boone decided that he wanted to forego haircuts and let his hair grow long enough where it could be turned into a wig for Ruiz. On Dec. 29, Boone, visiting from Georgia, accompanied Ruiz to a salon in Brandon, Florida, and she was handed a pair of scissors and given the honor of cutting off his 12-inch ponytail (the hair will be turned into a wig by the nonprofit Children with Hair Loss). Boone — who now sports a buzzcut — said he shrugged off people asking him if he was a girl, because all he wanted to do was "make [Gabby] happy." Catherine Garcia
In 2016, Gary Bertch told the 800 employees of the Bertch Cabinet manufacturer that if they met certain goals for the year, each person would be rewarded with a cruise. The workers rose to the challenge, and next week, they're trading in the cold weather of Waterloo, Iowa, for the warmth of the Caribbean.
"We finally got into the black again last year after we made it through the recession," Bertch told The Associated Press. The company was founded in 1977, and at its peak employed 1,000 people. Recovery from the economic downturn has been "very slow" in the cabinet industry, Bertch said, but things seem to be moving in the right direction. "We were anticipating we'd have better sales again this year," he said. "We just tried to get all of our people pumped up a little more to achieve the various goals, both customer-oriented goals and financial goals." Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday, Macy's announced it will close 68 stores and cut more than 10,000 jobs.
The company said in a press release it expects to lay off 3,900 employees as a result of the stores shuttering and 6,200 more by streamlining its management team. Macy's also issued an earnings report showing comparable stores sales dropped 2.1 percent last quarter, which caused the company's stock to dip nearly 10 percent in after-hours trading Wednesday.
Macy's said the affected stores will all be closed by mid-year, and any savings will be invested in its digital business and marketing its Bluemercury and Macy's Backstage brands. Mark Cohen, a Columbia Business School professor, told CNN Money he expects to see closures and layoffs an ongoing trend in 2017, adding that brick-and-mortar stores have been "unwilling to fully acknowledge the reality of their business performance." Catherine Garcia
After years of trying to find their mother, sisters Starla Medlock, 43, and Jeannie Toomey, 42, gave up, figuring the limited information they had would never lead them to her. Then, on Dec. 30, Medlock received a Facebook message from a man named Mark Szarmach — her mother's new husband.
Szarmach tracked Medlock down on social media after discovering her married name, and he recognized a baby photo she posted — it was the same picture his wife, Lani Szarmach, has carried in her wallet for the past 42 years. When Lani and her ex-husband divorced in the mid-1970s, they were living in England; the girls' father received full custody and brought them back to the U.S., where they lost touch with their mother.
The family reunited Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, and Medlock told ABC News when she locked eyes with her mother for the first time in decades, "It felt like time stood still. It just stopped." The meeting also had a major impact on her sister. "I felt like that piece in my heart was just filling up," Toomey said. "It was no longer a void there." As for Lani, who is from Thailand, she wants to make up for lost time in the kitchen, telling ABC News, "I've waited so long to cook for them." Catherine Garcia
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) may have cut Bill Stepien loose in the wake of the Bridgegate scandal, but he's found a home in the incoming Donald Trump administration.
On Wednesday, Trump announced that Stepien, who joined his campaign over the summer, will serve as White House political director and deputy assistant to the president. Stepien was Christie's manager during both of his gubernatorial campaigns and was part of his senior staff, but after documents were released in January 2014 that detailed lane shutdowns on the George Washington Bridge in order to punish Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich (D) for refusing to endorse Christie's re-election, the governor said emails showed Stepien had "callous indifference" for Sokolich, NJ.com reports. Christie not only banished him from his circle and said he "lost confidence" in his judgment, but also removed him from jobs in New Jersey GOP and the Republican Governors Association.
Stepien was not charged in the scandal, but a person prosecuted for his role in the scheme said Stepien was aware of what was going on and prosecutors suggested that he was a driving force behind the culture in Christie's office that led to the misconduct. Catherine Garcia
Through the new nonprofit organization he will lead when his time at the White House is over, Vice President Joe Biden wants to start a "national conversation" about the high price of cancer drugs.
On Wednesday, Biden said his goal is to "get Congress and advocacy groups in to make sure these treatments are accessible for everyone, including these vulnerable underserved populations, and that we have a more rational way of paying for them while promoting innovation." His son, Beau, died of brain cancer in May 2015, and Biden was tasked by President Obama to head the administration's "cancer moonshot" initiative. The nonprofit will be based in either Washington, D.C., or Wilmington, Delaware, and will focus on "moonshot" issues, like increasing participation in clinical trials and encouraging cancer researchers to share their data. Biden said he also wants to reduce racial disparities in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Catherine Garcia