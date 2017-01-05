Woman leaves $1.2 million to Tennessee animal shelter

An animal lover throughout her life, Glenda Taylor DeLawder bequeathed her entire estate worth $1.2 million to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter in Tennessee.
When announcing the "tremendous" donation on Christmas Day, Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey said it was one of the largest private gifts ever given to the county. The shelter will use $540,000 to expand the dog and cat holding areas, giving them more space to play while their pens are cleaned, and to purchase a new van to take dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered. "Carter County and the shelter are truly blessed and honored," Humphrey said. Catherine Garcia
In a massive understatement, FBI Director James Comey told staff in an internal message that 2016 was a "challenging year," but he stands by the FBI's actions throughout.
"I would be lying if I said the external criticism doesn't bother me at all, but the truth is, it doesn't bother me much because of the way we made decisions," he said in the annual New Year message sent Tuesday. "At every turn last year, we were faced with choosing among bad options and making decisions we knew would bring a torrent of criticism." Comey faced condemnation over his handling of the inquiry into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, and he briefly mentioned the server while running down the events that made 2016 a "challenging year" — other lowlights included the "contentious election," the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and the standoff at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.
Some good things happened during the year, too, he said, like the hiring of 3,059 new FBI employees and improvements to the agency's management of computer systems used in investigations. "As it always is, our work was subject to a fair amount of second-guessing," Comey said. "We try to stare hard at our own work, take feedback that is thoughtful, and always work to be better." Catherine Garcia
Donald Trump's transition team has approached leading House Republicans to let them know the president-elect prefers to have Congress pay for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, House GOP officials told CNN Thursday.
Throughout his campaign, Trump emphatically promised that he would force Mexico to pay for the border wall.
Mexico will pay for the wall!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2016
But now the transition team is telling Republicans in private meetings that Trump wants to fund it through the appropriations process, the officials said. The GOP could add billions of dollars to the spending bill that must be passed by April 28 in order to keep the government open, and the Democrats "many well find themselves in the position to shut down all of government to stop the build out of a wall, or of a barrier, or of a fence," Indiana Rep. Luke Messer (R) said Thursday. Messer added that while it's "big dollars," it's also a "question of priorities." Catherine Garcia
U.S. officials told CNN that the classified intelligence report delivered to President Obama on Thursday identifies the intermediaries the Russians used to give hacked emails to WikiLeaks.
Earlier this week, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said the emails his website published during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, were not provided to him by Russia. Following the election, U.S. intelligence received intercepted conversations of Russian officials expressing their enthusiasm over Donald Trump's win, the officials said, which increased their confidence that Russia was behind the hacks and had carried them out in order to, at least partially, help Trump win. On Thursday, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said the report will explain Russia's "multiple motivations" for carrying out cyberattacks ahead of the election, and Vice President Joe Biden said the unclassified version will be released "very shortly." Catherine Garcia
Former CIA director James Woolsey is no longer a senior adviser to Donald Trump and his transition team.
On Thursday, Woolsey's spokesman said his resignation is "effective immediately," adding that the ex-CIA chief wishes Trump and his administration "great success in their time in office." Philip Rucker of The Washington Post reports that people close to Woolsey said he left because he was growing uneasy after being cut out of intelligence talks with Trump and his national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.
In recent days, Woolsey has taken stances that appear to go against Trump — on Wednesday, after Trump tweeted about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's claim that Russia did not supply him with hacked DNC documents, Woolsey called Assange a "ne'er-do-well" and said there is no point in listening to him. On Tuesday, he said Trump could be "playing us" regarding what he knows about the hacking. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned under caution by police for five hours, meaning his words could be used as evidence against him.
On Monday, Netanyahu was grilled by investigators at his official residence in Jerusalem, with Israeli media reporting he is under suspicion of receiving illegal gifts and favors from wealthy businessmen. After a preliminary inquiry, Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit decided there was enough evidence for a criminal investigation, but said Monday the "nature of the investigation precludes us at this stage from giving details." In a statement, police said that an additional, unnamed suspect has been questioned within the past two days as part of the probe.
Netanyahu, who has previously been investigated for misuse of state funds, denies any wrongdoing, and told lawmakers in parliament earlier this week "there will be nothing because there is nothing." Catherine Garcia
A sheriff in Massachusetts' Bristol County thinks it would be a great idea for his inmates to help President-elect Donald Trump build his border wall. "I can think of no other project that would have such a positive impact on our inmates and our country than building this wall," Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said Wednesday at his swearing-in ceremony for his fourth term as sheriff. "Aside from learning and perfecting construction skills, the symbolism of these inmates building a wall to prevent crime in communities around the country, and to preserve jobs and work opportunities for them and other Americans upon release, can be very powerful."
Hodgson said some of his inmates already have the requisite skills to construct the wall Trump has proposed building along the U.S.-Mexico border, and he said those without masonry skills could do things "as simple as moving materials to the wall, maybe digging in certain areas." "We have to create a border down there that prevents jobs from being taken away from Americans [and] that prevents criminals from coming in, including terrorists," Hodgson said.
A spokesman for the Bristol County Sheriff's Office told Talking Points Memo that Hodgson has reached out to Trump's team about his idea, but he has yet to hear back. Becca Stanek
Sterling K. Brown, the actor who won an Emmy for his portrayal of lawyer Christopher Darden in The People vs. O.J. Simpson, has signed onto the star-studded cast of Marvel's Black Panther movie. The studio announced Brown's casting Thursday; he will play N'Jobu, a character from Black Panther's past.
Brown joins a stacked cast, with Chadwick Boseman set to reprise his role as Black Panther (aka T'Challa), whom he portrayed in Captain America: Civil War; Michael B. Jordan cast as Erik Killmonger, Black Panther's fearsome nemesis; and Lupita Nyong'o lined up as Nakia, a member of Black Panther's personal guard. Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker will also appear in the film, which has been generating excitement for its strong lineup of black actors:
So @sterlingkb1 is joining Black Panther as N'Jobu? YAAAAAS. #BlackPantherSoLit pic.twitter.com/GsT9tuUwor
— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) January 5, 2017
RyanCooglerisnotheretoplaywithy'all #BlackPanther
— Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 5, 2017
Look at this cast! The 'Black Panther' movie is going to be lit af. 2018 hurry up. pic.twitter.com/xNa7Wh6tMK
— Elijah Oyefeso (@itsoezz) January 5, 2017
idk how black panther could get any better unless the cast literally hopped out of the movie screen and personally gave me hugs
— YungSecularXmasLassi (@andnowtothemoon) January 5, 2017
Black Panther will be directed by Ryan Coogler and is slated for release Feb. 16, 2018. Kimberly Alters