Chicago police detain four suspects in connection with 'sickening' Facebook Live torture video

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday evening that Chicago police have detained four people — two men and two women — on suspicion of kidnapping and assaulting a mentally disabled 18-year-old, an attack that was broadcast via Facebook Live. Police say they expect to file charges within 24 hours, and did not disclose the race of the suspects, but on the video, since taken down by Facebook, people in the room can be heard using profanity against "white people" and President-elect Donald Trump. The victim, who appears to be white, was found wandering around the West Side of Chicago in shorts on Tuesday evening, and Chicago Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin says he was "traumatized" by the kidnapping and assault but has been treated and released from the hospital.

The 30-minute video shows a woman and other people cutting the shirt off a man with his mouth taped shut, pushing his head back with a foot, and slicing off some of his hair and drawing blood, and dropping cigarette ash on him. There are alcohol bottles in the room and several people are captured laughing. Duffin said police are considering classifying it a hate crime, but are still determining if the language in the video "is sincere or just stupid ranting and raving."