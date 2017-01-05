Stephen Colbert uncovers 'proof' that an iceberg sank the Titanic after all

"I never thought I would say this, but have you heard the latest news about the Titanic?" Stephen Colbert asked on Wednesday's Late Show. A new study suggests that it was actually a coal fire raging in the mighty ocean liner's hull for three weeks, not just an iceberg, that sank the ship. "So, did fire bring down the Titanic?" Colbert asked. "I personally do not buy it, because we here at The Late Show have combed though our archives and we have found a compelling documentary cartoon that proves it was an iceberg targeting the Titanic all along." Some 1,500 people died when the Titanic sank in 1912, but on the bright side, according to the cartoon, the iceberg saved the Hindenburg — at least for 25 years. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Tuesday night, Sean Hannity interviewed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Fox News, and on Wednesday morning, President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Assange's suggesting that Russia didn't supply him with "the info," presumably meaning the DNC emails and Clinton campaign emails that the U.S. intelligence community says Russia hacked to influence the election. On CNN Wednesday night, Don Lemon asked former CIA director James Woolsey, a Trump security adviser, why Trump is siding with Russia and Assange over the entire U.S. intelligence community and senior members of his own party.
Woolsey said he doesn't "see it as signing up with Assange" or any other point of view, adding: "I think he's been skeptical for some time of the intelligence community, and he's said some fairly tough things. But, you know, they're going to have to get used to working for a new boss." Woolsey said he believes the intelligence agencies were ready to work for Hillary Clinton but weren't prepared to work for Trump, and when Lemon asked him if he thinks the intelligence community is wrong about Russian hacking and election interference, Woolsey said "certainly there has been some vigorous Russian activity — I think there's no doubt about that — but the key thing is, did it have, or have a chance to have, any impact on the vote counting, on the voting machines?"
Lemon suggested that wasn't the key thing for the U.S. intelligence community, then asked Kirsten Powers what she makes of all this. She asked Woolsey, "You were a former CIA director — would you have listened to Julian Assange, or would you have listened to your intelligence officials at the CIA?" "I don't think there's any point in listening to Julian Assange," Woolsey said. "He's quite a ne'er-do-well, I think." So unlike Trump, Powers clarified, "you would listen to the CIA analysts over Julian Assange?" "Well, I don't think I have to pick only the CIA analysts," Woolsey said. "There are lots of people I would listen to with respect to something like this," naming an analyst at the conservative American Enterprise Institute who wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. "You would listen to someone from AEI over CIA analysts?" Powers pressed, and Woolsey rejected the premise: "I would listen to someone who, as I think, is making a cogent point and doing it with good evidence." Watch below. Peter Weber
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday evening that Chicago police have detained four people — two men and two women — on suspicion of kidnapping and assaulting a mentally disabled 18-year-old, an attack that was broadcast via Facebook Live. Police say they expect to file charges within 24 hours, and did not disclose the race of the suspects, but on the video, since taken down by Facebook, people in the room can be heard using profanity against "white people" and President-elect Donald Trump. The victim, who appears to be white, was found wandering around the West Side of Chicago in shorts on Tuesday evening, and Chicago Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin says the man was "traumatized" by the kidnapping and assault but has been treated and released from the hospital.
The 30-minute video shows a black woman laughing and other people cutting the shirt off a man with his mouth taped shut, pushing his head back with a foot, and slicing off some of his hair and drawing blood, among other things. There are alcohol bottles in the room. Duffin said police are considering classifying it a hate crime, but are still determining if the language in the video "is sincere or just stupid ranting and raving."
"It's sickening. It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that," Johnson said in the news conference. "I've been a cop for 28 years and I've seen things that you shouldn't see. It still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn't.... I'm not going to say it shocked me but it was sickening." You can learn more and watch some of the disturbing footage in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
Since launching Parrots for Patriots in 2015, Chris Driggins has paired 90 abandoned birds with veterans in the Northwest looking for emotional support animals.
Driggins, who also runs Northwest Bird Rescue in Vancouver, Washington, told Today that after leaving the service, many veterans, especially those with post-traumatic stress disorder, feel lost without having a routine and responsibilities. Birds "demand normalcy," he said, and "you don't have those restless nights where you're up all night worrying, because the bird has exhausted you. And if you do get up in the middle of the night, the bird will understand. There are so many things that birds can do for you that no other animal can."
David Haro, a navy vet from Oregon with PTSD, now has a bird in addition to a service dog. "Pets give me something to do," he told Today. "Animals are non-judgmental. They're there in your dark times and in your good times. They love you unconditionally." Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will nominate Walter J. "Jay" Clayton as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying that Clayton would "ensure our financial institutions can thrive and create jobs while playing by the rules at the same time." Trump suggested that Clayton would shift the SEC away from robust financial regulation and enforcement. Clayton is a partner at Wall Street law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLC, the go-to legal advisers for Goldman Sachs for more than a century, and he helped negotiate major deals for Goldman, Chinese internet powerhouse Alibaba, and large banks on both the buying and selling side of the financial meltdown of 2008.
In 2009, Sullivan & Cromwell colleague H. Rodgin Cohen withdrew his name from consideration for a senior Treasury Department position amid criticism of his deep involvement in the banking deals hammered out during the financial crisis, The New York Times notes, and while Clayton's nomination was praised by trade lawyers, he had his skeptics, too. "It's hard to see how an attorney who spent his career helping Wall Street beat the rap will keep President-elect Trump's promise to stop big banks and hedge funds from 'getting away with murder,'" said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). "I look forward to hearing how Mr. Clayton will protect retirees and savers from being exploited, demand real accountability from financial institutions the SEC oversees and work to prevent another financial crisis." Peter Weber
After letting his hair grow long for two years, it was finally time for Tyler Boone, 10, to chop it all off for a good cause.
Boone's friend, 12-year-old Gabby Ruiz, was diagnosed at age four with Alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. Boone decided that he wanted to forego haircuts and let his hair grow long enough where it could be turned into a wig for Ruiz. On Dec. 29, Boone, visiting from Georgia, accompanied Ruiz to a salon in Brandon, Florida, and she was handed a pair of scissors and given the honor of cutting off his 12-inch ponytail (the hair will be turned into a wig by the nonprofit Children with Hair Loss). Boone — who now sports a buzzcut — said he shrugged off people asking him if he was a girl, because all he wanted to do was "make [Gabby] happy." Catherine Garcia
In 2016, Gary Bertch told the 800 employees of the Bertch Cabinet manufacturer that if they met certain goals for the year, each person would be rewarded with a cruise. The workers rose to the challenge, and next week, they're trading in the cold weather of Waterloo, Iowa, for the warmth of the Caribbean.
"We finally got into the black again last year after we made it through the recession," Bertch told The Associated Press. The company was founded in 1977, and at its peak employed 1,000 people. Recovery from the economic downturn has been "very slow" in the cabinet industry, Bertch said, but things seem to be moving in the right direction. "We were anticipating we'd have better sales again this year," he said. "We just tried to get all of our people pumped up a little more to achieve the various goals, both customer-oriented goals and financial goals." Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday, Macy's announced it will close 68 stores and cut more than 10,000 jobs.
The company said in a press release it expects to lay off 3,900 employees as a result of the stores shuttering and 6,200 more by streamlining its management team. Macy's also issued an earnings report showing comparable stores sales dropped 2.1 percent last quarter, which caused the company's stock to dip nearly 10 percent in after-hours trading Wednesday.
Macy's said the affected stores will all be closed by mid-year, and any savings will be invested in its digital business and marketing its Bluemercury and Macy's Backstage brands. Mark Cohen, a Columbia Business School professor, told CNN Money he expects to see closures and layoffs an ongoing trend in 2017, adding that brick-and-mortar stores have been "unwilling to fully acknowledge the reality of their business performance." Catherine Garcia