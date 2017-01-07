A store in New Mexico is banning 'Obama and other Muslims'

A convenience store owner in New Mexico sparked outrage by hanging a sign in his shop that reads, "Obama and other Muslims not welcome here." The store has apparently displayed other racist and anti-Obama messages for several years, New York Daily News reports.

The owner also has signs mocking NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whom he calls a "half-breed."

A former worker said that many locals in the rural area try to avoid going into the store, but can't, because it's "only place to get milk and bread." The Week Staff