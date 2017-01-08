Hawaiian restaurant owner stops banning Trump supporters after online uproar

A Honolulu cafe owner came under fire for banning Donald Trump supporters. "If you voted for Trump, you cannot eat here," a sign posted by owner Robert Warner said. "No Nazis."
Restaurant owner faces internet backlash over sign aimed at Trump voters https://t.co/zVjQQSDn3b pic.twitter.com/XOYjcnZzTG
— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) December 30, 2016
Warner took the sign down after an online uproar but said his business actually went up, Fox News reports. "If I don't want to serve a Trump person," he said, "I can do that."
An additional 300 U.S. troops will be sent to Afghanistan to assist local forces in fighting the Taliban, Brigadier Gen. Roger Turner told reporters in a conference call this weekend. "We're viewing this as a high-risk mission," Turner said. "We're not in any way viewing this as a noncombat mission, or something to take lightly." This is the first time Marines will be in Helmand province since President Obama declared combat operations in Afghanistan complete at the end of 2014, though about 8,400 U.S. troops have been active in the country throughout 2016.
Meanwhile, the military will also increase its presence in Eastern Europe, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tim Ray, deputy commander of U.S. European Command, announced on Sunday. "Let me be clear," Ray said, "this is one part of our efforts to deter Russian aggression, ensure the territorial integrity of our allies and maintain a Europe that is whole, free, prosperous, and at peace."
Some 2,800 pieces of military equipment to be used by 4,000 U.S. troops have arrived in the German port of Bremerhaven in recent days. The United States already has 70,000 service members in Europe and maintains a substantially more powerful, better-equipped, and better-funded military than Russia. Bonnie Kristian
President Obama did not misjudge possible threats from Russia, he said Sunday in an interview with ABC News, but did not realize the risk of digital election interference.
"I don't think I underestimated [Russian President Vladimir Putin]," Obama mused, "but I think that I underestimated the degree to which, in this new information age, it is possible for misinformation, for cyberhacking and so forth, to have an impact on our open societies, our open systems, to insinuate themselves into our democratic practices in ways that I think are accelerating."
Obama was speaking in response to this week's report from the FBI, NSA, and CIA that the Russian government hacked Democratic targets in an effort to manipulate the U.S. presidential election, a conclusion Trump rejected until Sunday. Obama also expressed his concern that some Republicans have "more confidence in Vladimir Putin than fellow Americans because those fellow Americans were Democrats. That cannot be." Bonnie Kristian
A Texas man named Ross Lebeau spent three days in jail in December because law enforcement confused cat litter with methamphetamine and arrested him on drug charges. LeBeau had a bag of litter in his car which cops noticed during a routine traffic stop. The litter tested positive for meth in two field tests (false positives are an endemic problem with roadside test kits), and Lebeau was arrested.
Then, the Harris County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release boasting that the arrest "may have kept our children and loved ones free from being introduced to drugs." But, as a lab test later revealed, they actually only saved the children from kitty litter.
A Texas man was cleared after police mistook cat litter for Crystal Meth. https://t.co/5OXkZ2tVms pic.twitter.com/oABTSkRqv8
— Complex (@Complex) January 8, 2017
Lebeau's case was eventually dismissed and he is now attempting to clear his arrest record. "People have been calling me a kingpin or a drug lord," he said. "They thought they had the biggest bust in Harris County. This was the bust of the year for them." Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump now accepts the conclusion of the FBI, NSA, and CIA that the Russian government hacked Democratic targets in an attempt to influence the American presidential election, incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday.
Trump "is not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular hacking campaign," Priebus said in an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox. Priebus also reported that Trump has asked U.S. intelligence agencies for recommendations on how to respond to the hacks, and depending on their input, "actions may be taken."
Earlier this week, Trump still maintained his longstanding position that allegations of Russian election meddling — especially successful interference — are a "political witch hunt" designed to detract from his victory. President Obama already retaliated against Russia with a package of sanctions. Bonnie Kristian
Jake Tapper asks Kellyanne Conway why Donald Trump loves to cite WikiLeaks if it didn't influence the election
"If you listen to what Mr. Trump had to say on the stump all the time, he invoked WikiLeaks dozens and dozens of times to try to suggest that Wikileaks said there were things that Hillary Clinton was doing or had done that were untoward," CNN's Jake Tapper said to Kellyanne Conway, incoming White House counsel, in an interview Sunday. "So I guess what I'm confused about is how can you say that the hacking had no impact on the election when Mr. Trump kept invoking WikiLeaks which was printing, publishing things that the Russians had hacked? Obviously he thought it was going to have an effect on the election."
Conway deflected, arguing President-elect Donald Trump did not and could not know the source of the leaks he cited during the campaign, and that the issue is irrelevant anyway because the leaks did not successfully influence the vote. "Even if you read The New York Times and The Washington Post, cyber experts are saying that WikiLeaks did not succeed," she said. Finally, Conway added, "with all due respect to Hillary Clinton, we didn't need WikiLeaks to convince the American people they didn't like her, didn't trust her, didn’t find her to be honest. She did that all on her own."
Watch part of their conversation via CNN below. Bonnie Kristian
Four Israel Defense Force cadets were killed and 15 wounded, one critically, by a truck ramming attack in Jerusalem Sunday morning. The industrial truck was driven by a Palestinian terrorist, Israeli police say, who was killed by soldiers and a tour guide who was on the scene. The name of the attacker has not been released, but he is reportedly from East Jerusalem. The vehicle may have been stolen.
"In a fraction of a second during which I was speaking with one of the officers, I saw the truck plowing into us," said Eitan Rod, the tour guide. "After a few rolls on the grass I saw the truck start to reverse and then I already understood that this was not an accident. I felt that my pistol was still on me, so I ran up to him and started emptying my clip. He went in reverse and again drove over the injured."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday "all signs point to the attacker being an Islamic State supporter."
This post has been updated throughout. Bonnie Kristian
Just two days after the death of Tilikum, the SeaWorld Orlando orca who was involved in the death of three people and was the subject of a documentary about SeaWorld's treatment of its killer whales, SeaWorld San Diego hosted its final orca show Sunday.
After years of uproar over the large marine mammals' captivity and performance requirements, the park promised in 2015 the shows would be phased out. SeaWorld parks in Orlando and San Antonio will end their killer whale shows within the next two years.
The signature attraction will be replaced with an educational program about whales and conservation. "You will still see a whale leaping out of the water," said Al Garver, SeaWorld's vice president of zoological operations. "We want to be able to demonstrate behaviors people would see in the wild with the killer whales and their abilities as a top predator in the sea. The vast majority of behaviors people have seen in our shows will be very suitable for demonstrating that." Bonnie Kristian