Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown joins star-studded Black Panther adaptation

Sterling K. Brown, the actor who won an Emmy for his portrayal of lawyer Christopher Darden in The People vs. O.J. Simpson, has signed onto the star-studded cast of Marvel's Black Panther movie. The studio announced Brown's casting Thursday; he will play N'Jobu, a character from Black Panther's past.
Brown joins a stacked cast, with Chadwick Boseman set to reprise his role as Black Panther (aka T'Challa), whom he portrayed in Captain America: Civil War; Michael B. Jordan cast as Erik Killmonger, Black Panther's fearsome nemesis; and Lupita Nyong'o lined up as Nakia, a member of Black Panther's personal guard. Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker will also appear in the film, which has been generating excitement for its strong lineup of black actors:
So @sterlingkb1 is joining Black Panther as N'Jobu? YAAAAAS. #BlackPantherSoLit pic.twitter.com/GsT9tuUwor
RyanCooglerisnotheretoplaywithy'all #BlackPanther
Look at this cast! The 'Black Panther' movie is going to be lit af. 2018 hurry up. pic.twitter.com/xNa7Wh6tMK
idk how black panther could get any better unless the cast literally hopped out of the movie screen and personally gave me hugs
Black Panther will be directed by Ryan Coogler and is slated for release Feb. 16, 2018. Kimberly Alters
Two small businesses claim they still haven't been paid for their work on Donald Trump's new D.C. hotel
President-elect Donald Trump may have finished building his Washington, D.C., hotel ahead of schedule, but he reportedly still hasn't finished paying the bills. The Washington Post reported Thursday that two contractors claim they have yet to be paid for some of their work on Trump's $212 million hotel.
Joseph J. Magnolia, Inc., a family-owned plumbing company, is reportedly out $2.98 million after working on the Trump hotel for more than two years. The company's president John D. Magnolia said most of the work — which included "all the plumbing, mechanical, and HVAC work, along with site sewer, storm, and water services" — has been paid for, but the company is still waiting on its last check. Another firm, A&D Construction, claims the Trump Organization owes $79,000 for its work on the hotel's wall base and crown molding.
Both companies have filed a lien to protest the lack of payment, an occurrence that a Trump Organization spokesperson said "is not uncommon" at the "conclusion of construction." Trump, The Washington Post noted, has a history of not paying his contractors in full — and as recently as May, he told The Wall Street Journal, "I love to hold back and negotiate when people don't do good work."
Magnolia, however, has faith it's all going to work out — and he even admitted he voted for Trump in the election. "Unfortunately Mr. Trump and Ivanka and so forth, they are I guess preoccupied by other matters now," Magnolia said. "They are trying to go run the country. So we'll just see what happens."
For more on the story — including how the liens could affect Trump's lease with the federal government — head over to The Washington Post. Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats (R) as his director of national intelligence, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing a Trump transition official. The official announcement will likely come as soon as Friday.
Coats, who the Times described as a "mild-mannered conservative," will be coming aboard amid Trump's recently announced plans to restructure the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency; Trump reportedly believes the agencies have become too politicized. Coats would be joining Rep. Mike Pompeo, the more "hard-charging conservative" Trump has appointed to be his director of central intelligence, on Trump's national security team.
Coats served on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees during his time in the upper chamber, from which he recently retired. Becca Stanek
Back in December, Vanity Fair published a not-so-nice review of President-elect Donald Trump's steakhouse, Trump Grill. Shortly thereafter, the president-elect took up arms on Twitter, calling out the "really poor numbers" of the magazine. "Way down, big trouble, dead!" he wrote. It was the most recent spat in a long history between Vanity Fair and Trump, who called the magazine out via tweet as early as 2011.
Vanity Fair, far from backing down on its biting criticisms of Trump Grill, decided to wear its scarlet letter proudly, proclaiming on its homepage to be "the magazine Trump doesn't want you to read." It was a clever response — but not the final blow.
With its latest issue, Vanity Fair called attention to Trump's latest criticism again by printing the tweet in full proudly on its cover, right near Chris Pratt's chiseled right pectoral muscle. Trump has yet to respond — via Twitter or otherwise. Shivani Ishwar
I love that @VanityFair put @realDonaldTrump's tweet ragging on @VanityFair on the cover of the magazine. pic.twitter.com/q0Y89Aeycj
It took some time for Fox News' co-founder and acting CEO, Rupert Murdoch, to come around to President-elect Donald Trump. But come around he sure has, Gabriel Sherman writes for New York magazine. Fox insiders were reportedly shocked when the network announced Thursday that Megyn Kelly's primetime slot would be filled by Tucker Carlson, with one particular person in the know saying there was originally to be "a lot of experimenting" around who would fill the position, and that the leading candidates were all women.
A female anchor has held a primetime spot — between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. — at Fox News since 1996. But with Kelly's departure and Carlson's addition, the lineup is now entirely men, although Martha MacCallum will take over Carlson's old slot leading into the peak viewership hours at 7 p.m.
Some insiders say there could be more afoot than Carlson just being a ratings success, too. Carlson has long been friendly toward Trump:
Carlson's promotion is one sign of just how much Murdoch wants to appease Trump, Fox insiders say. Murdoch has been intent on forging a tight relationship with Trump since his victory, sources close to both men tell me. One longtime Murdoch confidante told me the two speak by phone at least three times per week. As I reported Tuesday, at Mar-a-Lago over the holidays Trump criticized Roger Ailes and lavished praise on Murdoch. And Murdoch has told Fox executives that Trump asked him to submit names for FCC commissioner. (A Trump spokesperson denied that.) Murdoch has allowed Sean Hannity to turn his 10 p.m. show into de facto infomercials for Trump. [New York]
Some onlookers are already bothered by the turn Fox News has taken. "I'm old enough to remember when Fox News was pro-American soldier not pro-anti-American leaker," former Fox News panelist Bill Kristol tweeted Thursday. Read Sherman's entire scoop at New York. Jeva Lange
Charleston church shooter says it's 'not fair' victims' families are sharing so many emotional stories
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof thinks it's "not fair" that prosecutors get to spend so much time recounting the emotional stories shared by family members of the nine people murdered at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015. "If I don't present any mitigation evidence, the victim-impact evidence will take over the whole sentencing trial and guarantee that I get the death penalty," Roof wrote in a court filing unsealed Thursday, the second day of his sentencing trial.
Roof, who is representing himself, has decided not to present any evidence or witnesses, though in a written filing he requested prosecutors reassess the length of their testimony. The judge declined Roof's suggestion to impose limits, though the judge did admit he was "concerned both about the number of witnesses and the length of their testimony and the length collectively of their testimony."
Roof, The Washington Post reported, has "mostly sat silent" during the hearing, "staring straight ahead and declining to question any witnesses himself." He was convicted over the shooting last month on 33 counts, 18 of which carry the death penalty. Becca Stanek
Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren has been hired by MSNBC, The Associated Press reports. She will host a news program from Washington, D.C., weeknights at 6 p.m.
After 14 years at Fox News, Van Susteren abruptly left the network in September during the turbulence that followed former CEO Roger Ailes' departure, citing failed efforts to renegotiate her contract.
Separately, Fox News named Tucker Carlson to Megyn Kelly's 9 p.m. spot on Thursday after Kelly announced her plans to leave the network at the end of this week for NBC News. Jeva Lange
With the typing of a single tweet, President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday tipped the scales of yet another company's stocks, when he tweeted his disapproval of Toyota's plan to build a new plant in Baja, Mexico:
Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017
Within minutes of Trump posting the tweet, this is what Toyota's stock looked like:
A less than 0.50 percent drop is not exactly a jump off the precipice, and Toyota's stocks quickly stabilized to be down just 0.39 percent. But this is not the first time Trump's Twitter page has dictated major market activity: The president-elect's tweets about Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and General Motors have previously sent the respective companies' stocks tumbling, even if only temporarily. Trump's tweeted remarks have also inspired companies to change their plans, with both Carrier and Ford deciding not to move forward with building plants in Mexico.
Toyota announced its plans to build a plant in Mexico in April 2015, Reuters reported. The automaker did not immediately respond to Trump's tweet. Becca Stanek