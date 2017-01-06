Clinton is headed to Washington next week for just the second time since losing the election

Hillary Clinton is leaving the woods to head to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for what will be just her second public appearance in the capital since losing the election in November. Specifically, she will be returning to her old work place — the State Department — to speak at the ceremonial opening of the Hillary Clinton Pavilion, named in her honor.
The Hillary Clinton Pavilion is one of four new exhibition halls at the State Department and it will house artifacts pertaining to diplomatic history. The other halls are named for James A. Baker and Henry Kissinger, as well as the current Secretary of State John Kerry.
The glass-fronted center is designed to be a welcoming corner off the rest of the more-imposing State Department building, and it cost about $50 million to build. Most of the money was raised during the four years Clinton served as secretary of state.
Clinton will speak Tuesday alongside former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell. Jeva Lange
U.S. non-farm employers added 156,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday in the last monthly employment report of the Obama administration. That number fell below expectations — economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast 180,000 new jobs — and the average growth for the previous 11 months, but rounded out the sixth straight year of employment gains of more than 2 million jobs. The unemployment rate edged up to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent. Average hourly wages rose by 0.4 percent, slightly more than expected. That pushed year-to-year wage gains to 2.9 percent, the biggest jump since the end of the recession in 2009. Harold Maass
On Thursday, police charged four suspects in the brutal assault of a mentally disabled 18-year-old with hate crimes as well as aggravated kidnapping and battery with a deadly weapon. The suspects — Brittany Covington, Tesfaye Cooper, and Jordan Hill, all 18, and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington — are black and the victim is white. In a 30-minute video of the beating, broadcast on Facebook Live, the assailants are heard saying "f—k white people" and "f—k Donald Trump."
Police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, but Detective Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said the encounter began at a suburban McDonald's when Hill and the victim, former schoolmates, left together in what the victim and his parents believed was going to be a sleepover. Instead, Duffin said, Hill took the victim around for a few days in a stolen van and ended up at the Chicago home of two of the suspects, where the 4-5 hour ordeal occurred. The victim told police that the beating began as a friendly, playful fight, and that he was able to escape when his assailants went downstairs to kick in the door of a neighbor who was complaining about the noise.
The brutality of the assault, plus the racial aspect and the fact it went viral on social media, prompted a response from President Obama, who told ABC7 Chicago on Thursday that the attack was "despicable" and a sad reminder that racism and hate both still exist, though he said "for the most part, race relations have gotten better." The fact that the apparent hate crime was streamed on social media, he added, allows everyone to "see the terrible toll racism and discrimination and hate take on families and community," Obama said. "But that's part of how we learn and how we get better." Peter Weber
The first week of the new Congress is nearly at an end, and Democrats aren't too impressed by President-elect Donald Trump's ability to rein in his party. "Who knows if Trump understands what is happening, but if he does, he has got to be upset by how weak he already seems," one senior Democratic aide told Politico's Playbook.
As evidence, Democrats cite instances like the Republicans' surprise move to try to curb the Office of Congressional Ethics as going against the president-elect. Additionally, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan moved to defund Planned Parenthood, although the president-elect has been relatively supportive of many of the organization's women's health services in the past.
In another blow, Republican and Democratic senators met with top intelligence officials Thursday to discuss allegations of Russia influencing the U.S. election. Although Trump has publicly put his trust in WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, many Republicans on the committee blasted the president-elect's slight to the intelligence community. "All I can tell you is, I hope [Trump] listens to the intelligence briefing. I'm sure he will. All 17 intelligence agencies have come to the same conclusion," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) earlier this week. "You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out what the Russians are up to. They're trying to break the backbone of democracies throughout the entire world."
Trump "is going to be in a constant battle against irrelevance," the Democratic aide told Politico, "and he is already losing." Jeva Lange
On Thursday, House Republican officials told CNN that despite emphatic promises throughout his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump would ask American taxpayers, not Mexico, to bankroll his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The first few billions for the project could come though a must-pass bill to finance the federal government, and House Republicans who used to be deficit hawks now say they're open to heavy deficit spending. On Friday morning, Trump said that the media has it all wrong, and Mexico will still pay for "the Great Wall"... eventually.
The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
Mexico has said it won't ever pay for the wall, and Trump has never really explained how he plans on making it pony up. Peter Weber
On Friday, Russian Gen. Valery Gerasimov announced that Moscow has begun the drawdown of its forces in Syria, starting with the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and accompanying ships. Russia has been lending military support, mostly air power, to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since 2015, with the majority of sorties leaving from the Hemeimeem airbase in Syria and one in Iran, but Russia has launched airstrikes from the Admiral Kuznetsov since mid-November. This was the aircraft carrier's first combat mission, and it lost two fighter jets, both of which crashed into the sea, one in November and the other last month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the drawdown on Dec. 29, a day before a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey took effect. Russia's air power is credited with turning Syria's bloody civil war in Assad's favor. It is unclear how much of a military presence Moscow plans to maintain in Syria. This isn't Russia's first "withdrawal" from Syria, BBC News notes. A few warplanes were flown out after Putin announced an earlier drawdown in March 2016. Peter Weber
On Friday, the heads of the CIA and FBI, plus Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, are scheduled to brief President-elect Donald Trump on a 50-page classified report on Russian hacking, a day after President Obama was presented with the same findings from the U.S. intelligence community. The meeting could be awkward. Trump has publicly questioned the intelligence community's findings that Russia hacked Democrats and leaked their documents in part to help him win the election, though on Thursday he did tweet he is "a big fan" of "Intelligence." In a Senate hearing on Thursday, Clapper and other intelligence agency leaders said they were confident about Russia's meddling in the election, and the classified summation reportedly includes pretty solid evidence, including the identifications of those who delivered hacked emails from Russia to WikiLeaks. Peter Weber
House GOP enacts rule allowing lawmakers to fire, slash salaries of individual federal employees
At the same closed-door meeting on Monday where House Republicans voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics — a move scrapped after a public outcry — the House GOP also adopted a motion by Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) that allows Congress to single out individual federal employees and eliminate their jobs or reduce their pay down to as little as $1, or cut specific federal programs, through amendments to the budget. The procedural mechanism, adopted Tuesday, is called the Holman Rule, named after the Indiana congressman who created it in 1876, The Washington Post explains:
Early in its history, the rule was used to eliminate patronage jobs, particularly customs agents, in the late 19th century before the federal workforce shifted to a nonpolitical civil service. The rule was dropped in 1983, when then-House Speaker Thomas "Tip" O'Neill Jr. (D-Mass.) objected to spending cuts proposed by Republicans and conservative Democrats. Griffith, known as the unofficial parliamentarian in the hard-line conservative Freedom Caucus, sought to revive it out of frustration with an $80 million federal program that pays for the care of wild horses on federal land in the West. He considers the program wasteful. [The Washington Post]
Democrats and even some of Griffith's GOP colleagues opposed the change, arguing that it could be abused to target bureaucrats for political reasons — Donald Trump's presidential transition team has requested the names of federal workers who focus on climate change, for example — and will gum up the budget process with politically controversial, small-bore amendments. In a concession to skeptical Republicans, the rule expires in a year unless re-authorized. You can read more about the Holman Rule at The Washington Post. Peter Weber