Chris Cuomo bulldozes Kellyanne Conway in raucous debate about Russia

President-elect Donald Trump is due to receive an intelligence briefing on the Russian hacks early Friday afternoon, but in the meantime, everyone from fellow Republicans to television anchors are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened and whom to believe.

The question was a powder keg on CNN's New Day, where Chris Cuomo refused to let Kellyanne Conway off the hook for skirting his questions. "Did [the Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper come out in early October and say, 'We know it was Russia?'" he demanded to know.

Conway began to answer with "and what did Obama say —" but Cuomo interrupted. "No, no, no, no," Cuomo said. "What did he say? That's the question. What's the answer?"

It didn't get much better. "I see you're very passionate about this," Conway began at one point, only to be interrupted again. "Sure I am. Russia trying to hack during our election being ignored by the president-elect, that's troubling," Cuomo said.

"No, it's not," Conway fired back, but she doesn't make it to her next point before Cuomo splutters, "Really?" Watch the interview below. Jeva Lange