Arnold Schwarzenegger takes the high road after our next president rips him to shreds

When he's not busy getting ready to run the country, Donald Trump checks … the ratings of The Apprentice? The self-proclaimed "rating machine" skewered his replacement on the show, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a one-two punch on Twitter on Friday morning:
Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
But instead of telling Trump to "drop dead," the former California governor and Terminator star took the high road:
I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017
Schwarzenegger then linked to a video that he first posted on Nov. 9, in which he quotes Abraham Lincoln's inaugural speech:
Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017
"We are not enemies, but friends," indeed. Jeva Lange
Republicans' developing plan to deal with ObamaCare is "repeal and delay": They'll immediately pass legislation undoing the Affordable Care Act, but it will have a built-in grace period of two to four years to allow the GOP to develop and transition to a viable alternative.
In an essay for the New England Journal of Medicine published Friday — President Obama's third contribution to an academic journal while in office and his second this week — the president castigated this course of action as a "reckless" endangerment of Americans' health care which puts politics above people. "Republican congressional leaders say they will repeal the ACA early this year, with a promise to replace it in subsequent legislation," Obama writes, but they "have yet to introduce that 'replacement bill,' hold a hearing on it, or produce a cost analysis — let alone engage in the more than a year of public debate that preceded passage of the ACA."
The climate of short-term uncertainty the delay would create could have a multitude of serious ramifications, Obama argues. "This approach of 'repeal first and replace later' is, simply put, irresponsible — and could slowly bleed the health care system that all of us depend on."
The "repeal and delay" plan also faces opposition from within GOP ranks thanks to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who this week indicated that though he supports a repeal he will vote against the current repeal resolution as it assumes $9 trillion in additional federal debt over the next decade. Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump is due to receive an intelligence briefing on the Russian hacks early Friday afternoon, but in the meantime, everyone from fellow Republicans to television anchors are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened and whom to believe.
The question was a powder keg on CNN's New Day, where Chris Cuomo refused to let Kellyanne Conway off the hook for skirting his questions. "Did [the Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper come out in early October and say, 'We know it was Russia?'" he demanded to know.
Conway began to answer with "and what did Obama say —" but Cuomo interrupted. "No, no, no, no," Cuomo said. "What did he say? That's the question. What's the answer?"
It didn't get much better. "I see you're very passionate about this," Conway began at one point, only to be interrupted again. "Sure I am. Russia trying to hack during our election being ignored by the president-elect, that's troubling," Cuomo said.
"No, it's not," Conway fired back, but she doesn't make it to her next point before Cuomo splutters, "Really?" Watch the interview below. Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway and @ChrisCuomo clash on known information about the Russian hacking. https://t.co/0tR2UL2yc1
— New Day (@NewDay) January 6, 2017
In 2014, a record number of Americans — 43 percent — identified as political independents, easily outnumbering those who labeled themselves Democrats (30 percent) or Republicans (26 percent). Those figures, and 2015's very similar statistics, represent the peak of a years-long trend away from major party identification.
Then 2016 happened.
(Gallup)
New Gallup poll results find the election year saw a sharp spike in partisanship, with independent identification dropping to its lowest rate in six years at 39 percent. Make no mistake: The single largest group of Americans are still independents, but the major parties reclaimed some territory.
With the exception of 2012, however, previous election years saw a similar rise in partisanship, suggesting this is likely just a temporary, cyclical set-back. Bonnie Kristian
Lifetime is making a TV movie about the lead-contaminated water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and it's cast Cher to star. The film, entitled Flint, will reportedly be based off of Time's cover story from February 2016, "The Toxic Trap." Cher, in what marks her second TV movie role, will play a Flint resident whose family has been affected by the crisis, which exposed thousands of children to dangerously high levels of lead in their drinking water.
While casting Cher in a movie about Flint might seem somewhat out of left field, the pop icon icon has been vocal about the crisis, which started in April 2014 after the local government, under a state-appointed emergency manager, changed the city's water sources. Last January, Cher partnered with the water company Icelandic Glacial to donate nearly 200,000 bottles of water to Flint, and she urged her "fellow artists" to step up to help Flint too.
Production for the movie is expected to start in the spring. The script will be by Barbara Stepansky, and Oscar-nominated Bruce Beresford will direct. Cher will also executive produce, along with Katie Couric, Neil Meron, and Craig Zadan. Becca Stanek
The final monthly jobs report of Barack Obama's presidency was released Friday, giving a firm endpoint to the roller coaster of unemployment rates under his watch:
On Pres Obama's watch, unemployment rate went from 7.8% to 10% (Oct 09) to 4.7% last month. WH trumpets >15-million jobs during same period.
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 6, 2017
Unemployment rate peaked at 10% at depth of recession early in Obama's first term. He will leave office with UE at just 4.7%. pic.twitter.com/H2sR9LK4Cr
— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) January 6, 2017
Here's another look at what that means just for black Americans:
When Obama came into office, black unemployment was 12.7%. As he leaves office, it's now 7.8%. #jobsreport https://t.co/ApeCuVU2uj pic.twitter.com/iBlrTDlIo7
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 6, 2017
By comparison:
in the 8 years of George W. Bush's presidency, there were only 24 months in which the economy created > 150,000 jobs.
In Obama's, 56.
— Daniel Gross (@grossdm) January 6, 2017
But even while the White House added an average of 2.4 million jobs over the past six years of Obama's presidency, the growth rate is showing signs that it is skidding:
1. U.S. has added, on avg, +2.4M jobs over the past six years
2. But growth rate is slowing:
2016: +2.16M
2015: +2.8
2014: +3.1
— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) January 6, 2017
That isn't exactly what you want to see if you're, you know, the next president. "Pace of growth clearly slowing, which is a problem for [Donald] Trump," Politico's Ben White noted. Jeva Lange
U.S. non-farm employers added 156,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday in the last monthly employment report of the Obama administration. That number fell below expectations — economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast 180,000 new jobs — and the average growth for the previous 11 months, but rounded out the sixth straight year of employment gains of more than 2 million jobs. The unemployment rate edged up to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent. Average hourly wages rose by 0.4 percent, slightly more than expected. That pushed year-to-year wage gains to 2.9 percent, the biggest jump since the end of the recession in 2009. Harold Maass
Hillary Clinton is leaving the woods to head to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for what will be just her second public appearance in the capital since losing the election in November. Specifically, she will be returning to her old work place — the State Department — to speak at the ceremonial opening of the Hillary Clinton Pavilion, named in her honor.
The Hillary Clinton Pavilion is one of four new exhibition halls at the State Department and it will house artifacts pertaining to diplomatic history. The other halls are named for James A. Baker and Henry Kissinger, as well as the current Secretary of State John Kerry.
The glass-fronted center is designed to be a welcoming corner off the rest of the more-imposing State Department building, and it cost about $50 million to build. Most of the money was raised during the four years Clinton served as secretary of state.
Clinton will speak Tuesday alongside former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell. Jeva Lange