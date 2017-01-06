Blackfish orca Tilikum dies at SeaWorld Orlando

The SeaWorld theme park announced Friday that Tilikum, the orca featured in the Blackfish documentary in 2013, has died.
We’re saddened to announce the passing of Tilikum, a beloved member of the SeaWorld family for 25 years. https://t.co/T7Y3fTgecp pic.twitter.com/vLfpi5szCc
— SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) January 6, 2017
A fixture of SeaWorld Orlando for 23 years, Tilikum became infamous in 2010 when he grabbed a park trainer after a "Dine with Shamu" show and pulled her into the pool, killing her. He was also involved in two other deaths during the 1990s. In its announcement of Tilikum's death Friday, SeaWorld acknowledged that the whale's life would "always be inextricably connected with the loss" of Dawn Brancheau, the park trainer, but that park officials "continued to offer Tilikum the best care possible" despite the "profound sadness" surrounding Brancheau's death.
In 2013, CNN released the documentary Blackfish, in which Tilikum was heavily featured. The film turned popular opinion against keeping orcas in captivity, prompting heavy backlash against the SeaWorld parks; in March 2016, SeaWorld announced the end of its orca breeding program, meaning the current generation of whales under the park's care at its three U.S. locations will be the last.
Tilikum was estimated to be 36 years old and had sired 14 calves in his 23 years in Orlando. While the cause of death is yet to be determined, he had been battling a persistent lung infection. With his death, there are now 22 orcas remaining under the care of SeaWorld parks. Kimberly Alters
President Obama said Friday he has no problem with Republicans repealing his signature health care law — as long as they come up with a viable replacement plan first. "To every Republican: If you can put a plan together that is demonstrably better than what ObamaCare is doing, I will publicly support [it]," Obama said during a live interview with Vox.
Obama made it clear his qualms are only over the GOP's "repeal first, replace later" strategy, which he called a "huge disservice to the American people. "If it works, I'm for it," Obama said, noting that many Democrats would be as well. He made it clear, however, that the new plan would need to cover all Americans, ensure people with preexisting conditions can still get coverage, and make sure prescription drugs are affordable. The bottom line, Obama said, is that health care doesn't come without a cost. "You're going to have to pay for it one way or another: either the government [or individuals] pay more," he said.
His biggest piece of advice for his successor President-elect Donald Trump? Show the American people, don't just tell them. "Make your team ... come up with things they can show will make this work better for people," Obama said.
Catch the full interview below. Becca Stanek
Physics students at the University of Leicester have discovered that a zombie infection would reduce the entire human population to fewer than 300 surviving individuals in just 100 days, Science Daily reports.
The students made a couple of assumptions to arrive at their conclusions, considering the fact that zombieism is (mostly) fictional. First, the students worked with the premise that zombies would each be able to find one person a day, and that their chances of infecting a healthy individual were 90 percent. In the first calculation, the students assumed that people couldn't fight back, in which case the human population would dwindle to 273 in 100 days, with people outnumbered by zombies a million to one. The entire population of humans would be wiped out within a year, assuming the population was equally distributed across the globe.
Later, the students adjusted their calculations to include factors such as the rate at which zombies can be killed, or people having healthy babies during the zombie apocalypse. In the second scenario, mankind could actually recover from the zombie apocalypse, even if thousands upon thousands were wiped out initially. Eventually, the tables would turn and the zombies would be the ones to go extinct.
Dr. Mervyn Roy of the University of Leicester's Department of Physics and Astronomy explained: "Every year we ask students to write short papers for the Journal of Physics Special Topics. It lets the students show off their creative side and apply some of physics they know to the weird, the wonderful, or the everyday."
This, of course, falls in the category of "absolutely necessary to know juuuust in case." Jeva Lange
When he's not busy getting ready to run the country, Donald Trump checks … the ratings of The Apprentice? The self-proclaimed "rating machine" skewered his replacement on the show, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a one-two punch on Twitter on Friday morning:
Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
But instead of telling Trump to "drop dead," the former California governor and Terminator star took the high road:
I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017
Schwarzenegger then linked to a video that he first posted on Nov. 9, in which he quotes Abraham Lincoln's inaugural speech:
Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017
"We are not enemies, but friends," indeed. Jeva Lange
Republicans' developing plan to deal with ObamaCare is "repeal and delay": They'll immediately pass legislation undoing the Affordable Care Act, but it will have a built-in grace period of two to four years to allow the GOP to develop and transition to a viable alternative.
In an essay for the New England Journal of Medicine published Friday — President Obama's third contribution to an academic journal while in office and his second this week — the president castigated this course of action as a "reckless" endangerment of Americans' health care which puts politics above people. "Republican congressional leaders say they will repeal the ACA early this year, with a promise to replace it in subsequent legislation," Obama writes, but they "have yet to introduce that 'replacement bill,' hold a hearing on it, or produce a cost analysis — let alone engage in the more than a year of public debate that preceded passage of the ACA."
The climate of short-term uncertainty the delay would create could have a multitude of serious ramifications, Obama argues. "This approach of 'repeal first and replace later' is, simply put, irresponsible — and could slowly bleed the health care system that all of us depend on."
The "repeal and delay" plan also faces opposition from within GOP ranks thanks to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who this week indicated that though he supports a repeal he will vote against the current repeal resolution as it assumes $9 trillion in additional federal debt over the next decade. Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump is due to receive an intelligence briefing on the Russian hacks early Friday afternoon, but in the meantime, everyone from fellow Republicans to television anchors are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened and whom to believe.
The question was a powder keg on CNN's New Day, where Chris Cuomo refused to let Kellyanne Conway off the hook for skirting his questions. "Did [the Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper come out in early October and say, 'We know it was Russia?'" he demanded to know.
Conway began to answer with "and what did Obama say —" but Cuomo interrupted. "No, no, no, no," Cuomo said. "What did he say? That's the question. What's the answer?"
It didn't get much better. "I see you're very passionate about this," Conway began at one point, only to be interrupted again. "Sure I am. Russia trying to hack during our election being ignored by the president-elect, that's troubling," Cuomo said.
"No, it's not," Conway fired back, but she doesn't make it to her next point before Cuomo splutters, "Really?" Watch the interview below. Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway and @ChrisCuomo clash on known information about the Russian hacking. https://t.co/0tR2UL2yc1
— New Day (@NewDay) January 6, 2017
In 2014, a record number of Americans — 43 percent — identified as political independents, easily outnumbering those who labeled themselves Democrats (30 percent) or Republicans (26 percent). Those figures, and 2015's very similar statistics, represent the peak of a years-long trend away from major party identification.
Then 2016 happened.
(Gallup)
New Gallup poll results find the election year saw a sharp spike in partisanship, with independent identification dropping to its lowest rate in six years at 39 percent. Make no mistake: The single largest group of Americans are still independents, but the major parties reclaimed some territory.
With the exception of 2012, however, previous election years saw a similar rise in partisanship, suggesting this is likely just a temporary, cyclical set-back. Bonnie Kristian
Lifetime is making a TV movie about the lead-contaminated water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and it's cast Cher to star. The film, entitled Flint, will reportedly be based off of Time's cover story from February 2016, "The Toxic Trap." Cher, in what marks her second TV movie role, will play a Flint resident whose family has been affected by the crisis, which exposed thousands of children to dangerously high levels of lead in their drinking water.
While casting Cher in a movie about Flint might seem somewhat out of left field, the pop icon has been vocal about the crisis, which started in April 2014 after the local government, under a state-appointed emergency manager, changed the city's water sources. Last January, Cher partnered with the water company Icelandic Glacial to donate nearly 200,000 bottles of water to Flint, and she urged her "fellow artists" to step up to help Flint too.
Production for the movie is expected to start in the spring. The script will be by Barbara Stepansky, and Oscar-nominated Bruce Beresford will direct. Cher will also executive produce, along with Katie Couric, Neil Meron, and Craig Zadan. Becca Stanek