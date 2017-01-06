Michelle Obama celebrates America's 'glorious diversity' in final remarks as first lady

Michelle Obama on Friday delivered her final remarks as first lady, appearing at a Reach Higher and Counselor of the Year Event at the White House — a tradition the she herself began in 2015 — to celebrate the nation's diversity and its endless opportunities. "With a lot of hard work and a good education, anything is possible — even becoming president," Obama said. "That's what the American Dream is all about."

The America that exists today, however, would not be what it is without its diversity, Obama said, reminding young people that "this country belongs to you — to all of you, from every background and walk of life ... Our glorious diversity of faiths, colors, and creeds is not a threat to who we are — it makes us who we are."

She wrapped up her remarks with a simple "thank you" to the American people. "Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life," she said, "and I hope I made you proud."

