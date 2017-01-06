The South and the West are bracing for some particularly abominable winter weather

Not even the South is exempt from brutal winter weather this weekend. A winter storm warning for Friday and Saturday stretching from "eastern Alabama through north Georgia, including Atlanta, and into the Carolinas and part of Virginia," has prompted several states to cancel school, The Associated Press reported Friday. In North Carolina, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's inauguration activities slated for Saturday have been canceled, and both Alabama and Georgia have issued emergency declarations. Most areas of the affected southern states are expected to receive about 4 inches of snow, with central North Carolina bracing for as much as 7 inches in some areas.
The weather isn't looking much better out west either. In some areas of Wyoming, temperatures dropped as low as minus 44 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday morning, with wind chills in some areas dropping to minus 56 degrees. Officials have asked people to limit their time outside and avoid unnecessary travel because of the threat of frostbite or hypothermia.
In other words, this weekend might be a great time to binge on some Netflix. Becca Stanek
Just when you might have thought good old fashioned Twitter fights were done for, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and former Hillary Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon locked horns. Then Sean Hannity jumped in, for good measure.
It started with Scarborough tweeting about a leaked classified intelligence report that revealed top Russian officials celebrating Donald Trump winning the election:
Did the Intel community or the Obama White House leak this 50 page classified document? https://t.co/0GSErfpGGk
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017
That set Fallon off. He began by linking to Scarborough's original tweet:
The public has a right to know this.https://t.co/Wez1wqJ3gs
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 6, 2017
Scarborough hit back:
The public should know this. When it becomes unclassified. Documents are marked classified for a reason. https://t.co/n78QF9xGmd
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017
Fallon responded: "You routinely treated leaked reports [about] Clinton as fact. Now bad report for Trump emerges [and] your concern is leaks." As an extra zinger, Fallon added "I hope [Scarborough] gets his interview with Trump. The man has earned it." (Meanwhile, in his own account, Scarborough had tweeted: "What a shock. Clinton staffers have a casual attitude toward the reckless passing around of classified documents.")
With the ball back in his court, Scarborough wrote:
Trump is dead wrong on Russia and I've always said it. What you state here is misleading at best. A lie at worst. Give up. #WisconsinNice https://t.co/NP4BK6WJ5X
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017
But the show isn't over until Sean Hannity sings:
Joe, what's really repulsive is the pathetically low ratings you have on network that colluded with @HillaryClinton. https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017
Joe, Is it a betrayal and repulsive that you keep asking Fox to hire you without telling your current employer? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017
Joe, so did you go to @realDonaldTrump s New Year's Eve party or not? Is lying "repulsive"? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017
Scarborough, a word of advice: When it doubt, never hurts to just quote some Lincoln. Jeva Lange
Shots were fired at Florida's Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, multiple news organizations are reporting. The suspect is in custody, and one person has been killed, the New York Daily News reports. At least nine others have been injured. The incident appears to have taken place in the baggage area of the airport:
There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area.
— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017
Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer confirmed the reports. Jeva Lange
I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
The police said there is one shooter and five victims.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
This is a breaking story that will be updated as more details become available.
Donald Trump deems America the 'hacking capital of the world' while brushing off Russia scandal
Three hours before President-elect Donald Trump was due to meet Friday with top U.S. intelligence officials about the Russian hacks during last year's presidential election, he slammed the entire scandal as "a political witch hunt" in a telephone interview with The New York Times.
The FBI and CIA have accused Russia of interfering in the U.S. election in a way that benefited Trump. Trump has dismissed their reports, citing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and blamed the intense scrutiny around his election on bitter rivals. "They got beaten very badly in the election. I won more counties in the election than Ronald Reagan," Trump told the Times. "They are very embarrassed about it. To some extent, it's a witch hunt. They just focus on this."
Trump additionally complained that the U.S. has been hacked before, and that those attacks didn't receive the same uproar as the attacks on the DNC and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta. He cited one example, from late 2014 and early 2015, when China hacked the computers of the Office of Personnel Management. "With all that being said, I don't want countries to be hacking our country," Trump went on. "They've hacked the White House. They've hacked Congress. We're like the hacking capital of the world."
The president-elect also tweeted Friday that he is asking "the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it." The tweet was apparently a reference to a "senior U.S. intelligence official" who told NBC about information in the classified intelligence report delivered to President Barack Obama on Thursday, the same report Trump will be briefed on this afternoon; the official revealed that senior Russian officials celebrated Trump's win as their own victory. An unclassified version of the report will be released to the public Friday afternoon, the official said. Jeva Lange
Michelle Obama on Friday delivered her final remarks as first lady, appearing at a Reach Higher and Counselor of the Year Event at the White House — a tradition the she herself began in 2015 — to celebrate the nation's diversity and its endless opportunities. "With a lot of hard work and a good education, anything is possible — even becoming president," Obama said. "That's what the American Dream is all about."
The America that exists today, however, would not be what it is without its diversity, Obama said, reminding young people that "this country belongs to you — to all of you, from every background and walk of life ... Our glorious diversity of faiths, colors, and creeds is not a threat to who we are — it makes us who we are."
She wrapped up her remarks with a simple "thank you" to the American people. "Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life," she said, "and I hope I made you proud."
Watch a snippet of Obama's last words below. Becca Stanek
"We can be whatever we dream" - Michelle Obama says in emotional final speech as First Lady pic.twitter.com/FDAQeSSCT1
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 6, 2017
President Obama said Friday he has no problem with Republicans repealing his signature health care law — as long as they come up with a viable replacement plan first. "To every Republican: If you can put a plan together that is demonstrably better than what ObamaCare is doing, I will publicly support [it]," Obama said during a live interview with Vox.
Obama made it clear his qualms are only over the GOP's "repeal first, replace later" strategy, which he called a "huge disservice to the American people. "If it works, I'm for it," Obama said, noting that many Democrats would be as well. He made it clear, however, that the new plan would need to cover all Americans, ensure people with preexisting conditions can still get coverage, and make sure prescription drugs are affordable. The bottom line, Obama said, is that health care doesn't come without a cost. "You're going to have to pay for it one way or another: either the government [or individuals] pay more," he said.
His biggest piece of advice for his successor President-elect Donald Trump? Show the American people, don't just tell them. "Make your team ... come up with things they can show will make this work better for people," Obama said.
Catch the full interview below. Becca Stanek
The SeaWorld theme park announced Friday that Tilikum, the orca featured in the Blackfish documentary in 2013, has died.
We’re saddened to announce the passing of Tilikum, a beloved member of the SeaWorld family for 25 years. https://t.co/T7Y3fTgecp pic.twitter.com/vLfpi5szCc
— SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) January 6, 2017
A fixture of SeaWorld Orlando for 23 years, Tilikum became infamous in 2010 when he grabbed a park trainer after a "Dine with Shamu" show and pulled her into the pool, killing her. He was also involved in two other deaths during the 1990s. In its announcement of Tilikum's death Friday, SeaWorld acknowledged that the whale's life would "always be inextricably connected with the loss" of Dawn Brancheau, the park trainer, but that park officials "continued to offer Tilikum the best care possible" despite the "profound sadness" surrounding Brancheau's death.
In 2013, CNN released the documentary Blackfish, in which Tilikum was heavily featured. The film turned popular opinion against keeping orcas in captivity, prompting heavy backlash against the SeaWorld parks; in March 2016, SeaWorld announced the end of its orca breeding program, meaning the current generation of whales under the park's care at its three U.S. locations will be the last.
Tilikum was estimated to be 36 years old and had sired 14 calves in his 23 years in Orlando. While the cause of death is yet to be determined, he had been battling a persistent lung infection. With his death, there are now 22 orcas remaining under the care of SeaWorld parks. Kimberly Alters
Physics students at the University of Leicester have discovered that a zombie infection would reduce the entire human population to fewer than 300 surviving individuals in just 100 days, Science Daily reports.
The students made a couple of assumptions to arrive at their conclusions, considering the fact that zombieism is (mostly) fictional. First, the students worked with the premise that zombies would each be able to find one person a day, and that their chances of infecting a healthy individual were 90 percent. In the first calculation, the students assumed that people couldn't fight back, in which case the human population would dwindle to 273 in 100 days, with people outnumbered by zombies a million to one. The entire population of humans would be wiped out within a year, assuming the population was equally distributed across the globe.
Later, the students adjusted their calculations to include factors such as the rate at which zombies can be killed, or people having healthy babies during the zombie apocalypse. In the second scenario, mankind could actually recover from the zombie apocalypse, even if thousands upon thousands were wiped out initially. Eventually, the tables would turn and the zombies would be the ones to go extinct.
Dr. Mervyn Roy of the University of Leicester's Department of Physics and Astronomy explained: "Every year we ask students to write short papers for the Journal of Physics Special Topics. It lets the students show off their creative side and apply some of physics they know to the weird, the wonderful, or the everyday."
This, of course, falls in the category of "absolutely necessary to know juuuust in case." Jeva Lange