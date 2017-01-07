At least 43 killed, dozens wounded in Syrian truck bombing near Turkey

At least 43 people were killed and dozens more injured in a car bomb attack in Azaz, Syria, on Saturday. The town is located near the Turkish border and is about 30 miles north of Aleppo.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that the vehicle used in the blast was a water or oil tanker, the large size of which made it more deadly than a normal car bomb. The Observatory also says six rebel fighters are among the dead, yet many bodies remain unidentified.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far, but Azaz is a key stronghold of the Turkish-supported Free Syrian Army, which is fighting the Islamic State. Bonnie Kristian