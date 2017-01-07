Georgia's Snow Mountain snow tubing park closes because of snow

A popular snow tubing park in Georgia, Snow Mountain, is closed Saturday because of the harsh winter weather — specifically, a forecast of five inches of snow — blanketing the Southeast.
Snow Mountain will be closed tomorrow, Jan 7, due to snow. Yes, we are aware of the irony.
Posted by Stone Mountain Park on Friday, January 6, 2017
"Yes, we are aware of the irony," the park said in a post announcing the closure on Facebook. Snow Mountain usually relies on a snow-making machine to provide guests with a winter wonderland. Bonnie Kristian
The United States dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016, which is 3,027 more than it dropped in 2015. Most of the 2016 bombs — 24,287, to be precise — were dropped in Iraq and Syria as part of the coalition effort to defeat the Islamic State.
An additional 1,337 bombs were dropped in Afghanistan, marking a nearly 50 percent increase compared to the previous year. The bombing rate increased in Libya as well, where nearly 500 U.S. bombs were dropped, and another 34 bombs were dropped in Yemen plus 14 in Somalia and three in Pakistan. These numbers come from a Council on Foreign Relations analysis of Defense Department data.
Despite dropping so many thousands of bombs in seven countries in 2016, the United States is officially not at war in any of them. Read more about this Orwellian situation from The Week's Damon Linker. Bonnie Kristian
Mother-daughter actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were laid to rest together Friday in a joint ceremony after dying just one day apart in late December. Fisher was cremated and some of her ashes were placed in her mother's casket. The rest were put in an urn in the shape of an enormous Prozac capsule, a decision her family felt was appropriate given her mental health advocacy and dark sense of humor.
@thecherness oh she totally did. pic.twitter.com/VPBFCJuqUV
— Cher (@thecherness) January 6, 2017
"Carrie's favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago," said her brother, Todd Fisher. "She loved it, and it was in her house, and [Carrie's daughter] Billie [Lourd] and I felt it was where she'd want to be." Bonnie Kristian
At least 43 people were killed and dozens more injured in a car bomb attack in Azaz, Syria, on Saturday. The town is located near the Turkish border and is about 30 miles north of Aleppo.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that the vehicle used in the blast was a water or oil tanker, the large size of which made it deadlier than a normal car bomb. The Observatory also says six rebel fighters are among the dead, yet many bodies remain unidentified.
No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far, but Azaz is a key stronghold of the Turkish-supported Free Syrian Army, which is fighting the Islamic State. Bonnie Kristian
Esteban Santiago, the 26-year-old believed to have opened fire at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, is a veteran who deployed to Iraq in 2010 via the Puerto Rico National Guard, serving in an engineering unit before he was discharged for "unsatisfactory performance." The Pentagon said Santiago went AWOL on multiple occasions.
Before the shooting, he was living in Anchorage, Alaska, with his brother, Bryan Santiago, who said he is in shock and described the suspect as a "serious" and "normal" person. However, Santiago's aunt said since returning from Iraq he struggled with mental health and "saw things." "It was like he lost his mind," she said.
In November, Santiago reportedly told FBI agents in Anchorage that U.S. spies are controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State videos. At the time, he was turned over to local police for a mental health evaluation.
Friday's airport attack killed five people and injured eight others in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Santiago has been taken into custody. Bonnie Kristian
The four African Americans accused of brutally attacking a mentally disabled white man in Chicago and streaming the incident on Facebook Live will not be permitted to post bail before trial. All four are charged with hate crimes, and charges of aggravated kidnapping and battery with a deadly weapon have been filed as well.
"I'm looking at each of you and wondering where was the sense of decency that each of you should have had?" asked Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil at the bond court hearing for Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, and sisters Brittany and Tanishia Covington. "I don't see it," she added.
Defense attorneys argued that all four suspects have responsibilities to which they must attend, including Tanishia Covington's two young children, but Ciesil was unconvinced. The four have their next hearing on Jan. 27. Bonnie Kristian
Authorities have identified Esteban Santiago as the suspected gunman in the shooting Friday afternoon at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which killed at least five people and injured eight others.
Image of Fort Lauderdale Int'l Airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago, law enforcement sources confirm: https://t.co/P6DXgTIdbY pic.twitter.com/e5UP9NEoqX
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2017
Santiago, a 26-year-old born in New Jersey, is believed to have acted alone. Law enforcement said Santiago was a passenger on a flight from Canada and had the weapon in his checked bag; he allegedly began firing after picking up his gun at baggage claim. However, Air Canada said on Twitter that there is no record of a passenger by that name aboard any flights to Fort Lauderdale and that no weapons were checked.
A military ID was found on Santiago when he was taken into custody, though it was not immediately clear if the ID belonged to him. NBC New York reported both "federal and family sources said Santiago had some mental health issues," while The Associated Press reported Santiago's brother said he had "received psychological treatment in Alaska" and that he served in the National Guard. Becca Stanek
Paul Ryan says Russia 'clearly tried to meddle' in the election, but Trump won 'fair and square'
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) issued a strong statement against Russia on Friday, shortly after the CIA, FBI, and NSA released a declassified report on Russian hacking during the U.S. presidential election. "Russia has a track record of working against our interests, and they clearly tried to meddle in our political system," Ryan said in a statement. "I strongly condemn outside interference in our elections, which we must work to prevent moving forward."
In the second paragraph of his statement, Ryan echoed President-elect Donald Trump's statement from earlier Friday, in which he maintained Russia had "absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election." Ryan, like Trump, also reiterated that no evidence indicates Russia interfered in the "voting or balloting process." "We cannot allow partisans to exploit this report in an attempt to delegitimize the president-elect's victory," Ryan said. "Donald Trump won this election fair and square because he heard the voices of Americans who felt forgotten."
The report released Friday concluded that "Putin and the Russian government aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him." Becca Stanek