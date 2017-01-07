Trump says only 'fools' oppose good relations with Russia

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to criticize those who oppose his efforts to establish positive relations between the United States and Russia.
Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
Trump's comments come in the wake of Friday's report from the CIA, FBI, and NSA which concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to help Trump's "election chances" and undermine Hillary Clinton's campaign. Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed Sen. Dan Coats (R-Ind.) is his nominee for director of national intelligence.
"Dan has clearly demonstrated the deep subject matter expertise and sound judgment required to lead our intelligence community," the president-elect said in a statement. "If confirmed as Director of National Intelligence, he will provide unwavering leadership that the entire intelligence community can respect, and will spearhead my administration’s ceaseless vigilance against those who seek to do us harm."
Coats' likely nomination was first reported Thursday in a New York Times story describing him as a "mild-mannered conservative." He served on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees before retiring from the Senate. Bonnie Kristian
The breakup of the European Union in the relative near future is not inconceivable, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told Der Spiegel in an interview published Saturday.
"I know that this discussion is extremely unpopular," said Gabriel, who is the German analog to a vice president. "But I also know about the state of the EU. It is no longer unthinkable that it breaks apart." If that happens, he continued, "our children and grandchildren would curse us, because Germany is the biggest beneficiary of the European community — economically and politically."
Gabriel is expected to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel for her seat later this year. He argues that German taxpayers should do more to support other European countries, while Merkel leans toward austerity. Bonnie Kristian
The United States dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016, which is 3,027 more than it dropped in 2015. Most of the 2016 bombs — 24,287, to be precise — were dropped in Iraq and Syria as part of the coalition effort to defeat the Islamic State.
An additional 1,337 bombs were dropped in Afghanistan, marking a nearly 50 percent increase compared to the previous year. The bombing rate increased in Libya as well, where nearly 500 U.S. bombs were dropped, and another 34 bombs were dropped in Yemen plus 14 in Somalia and three in Pakistan. These numbers come from a Council on Foreign Relations analysis of Defense Department data.
Despite dropping so many thousands of bombs in seven countries in 2016, the United States is officially not at war in any of them. Read more about this Orwellian situation from The Week's Damon Linker. Bonnie Kristian
A popular snow tubing park in Georgia, Snow Mountain, is closed Saturday because of the harsh winter weather — specifically, a forecast of five inches of snow — blanketing the Southeast.
Snow Mountain will be closed tomorrow, Jan 7, due to snow. Yes, we are aware of the irony.
Posted by Stone Mountain Park on Friday, January 6, 2017
"Yes, we are aware of the irony," the park said in a post announcing the closure on Facebook. Snow Mountain usually relies on a snow-making machine to provide guests with a winter wonderland. Bonnie Kristian
Mother-daughter actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were laid to rest together Friday in a joint ceremony after dying just one day apart in late December. Fisher was cremated and some of her ashes were placed in her mother's casket. The rest were put in an urn in the shape of an enormous Prozac capsule, a decision her family felt was appropriate given her mental health advocacy and dark sense of humor.
@thecherness oh she totally did. pic.twitter.com/VPBFCJuqUV
— Cher (@thecherness) January 6, 2017
"Carrie's favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago," said her brother, Todd Fisher. "She loved it, and it was in her house, and [Carrie's daughter] Billie [Lourd] and I felt it was where she'd want to be." Bonnie Kristian
At least 43 people were killed and dozens more injured in a car bomb attack in Azaz, Syria, on Saturday. The town is located near the Turkish border and is about 30 miles north of Aleppo.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that the vehicle used in the blast was a water or oil tanker, the large size of which made it deadlier than a normal car bomb. The Observatory also says six rebel fighters are among the dead, yet many bodies remain unidentified.
No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far, but Azaz is a key stronghold of the Turkish-supported Free Syrian Army, which is fighting the Islamic State. Bonnie Kristian
Esteban Santiago, the 26-year-old believed to have opened fire at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, is a veteran who deployed to Iraq in 2010 via the Puerto Rico National Guard, serving in an engineering unit before he was discharged for "unsatisfactory performance." The Pentagon said Santiago went AWOL on multiple occasions.
Before the shooting, he was living in Anchorage, Alaska, with his brother, Bryan Santiago, who said he is in shock and described the suspect as a "serious" and "normal" person. However, Santiago's aunt said since returning from Iraq he struggled with mental health and "saw things." "It was like he lost his mind," she said.
In November, Santiago reportedly told FBI agents in Anchorage that U.S. spies are controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State videos. At the time, he was turned over to local police for a mental health evaluation.
Friday's airport attack killed five people and injured eight others in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Santiago has been taken into custody. Bonnie Kristian