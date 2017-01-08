Theresa May says her Brexit plan is not 'muddled' and she'll share it soon

British Prime Minister Theresa May said in an interview Sunday her plan for Brexit, the United Kingdom's intended departure from the European Union, will be revealed in the next few weeks. "Our thinking on this isn't muddled at all," she said. "Yes, we have been taking time. I said we wouldn't trigger Article 50 immediately — some said we should."

May weighed in on President-elect Donald Trump in the same conversation, saying she finds his comments about sexually assaulting women "unacceptable," but that she is "optimistic and positive for the future" of cooperation between her Conservative government and the Trump administration.

Trump on Saturday night tweeted, "I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special!" Bonnie Kristian