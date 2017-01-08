Theresa May says her Brexit plan is not 'muddled' and she'll share it soon

British Prime Minister Theresa May said in an interview Sunday her plan for Brexit, the United Kingdom's intended departure from the European Union, will be revealed in the next few weeks. "Our thinking on this isn't muddled at all," she said. "Yes, we have been taking time. I said we wouldn't trigger Article 50 immediately — some said we should."
May weighed in on President-elect Donald Trump in the same conversation, saying she finds his comments about sexually assaulting women "unacceptable," but that she is "optimistic and positive for the future" of cooperation between her Conservative government and the Trump administration.
Trump on Saturday night tweeted, "I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special!" Bonnie Kristian
The Senate's aggressive schedule of confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's high-level nominees is of "great concern" and may mean deliberations begin without resolution of some candidates' "potentially unknown or unresolved ethics issues," the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) said in a letter to Senate leadership on Friday.
The Trump team did not clear any of its selections with the OGE in advance, so many ethics reviews are still underway. At this point in President Obama's transition process in 2009, eight of 15 Cabinet nominees had been reviewed. Currently, just four of Trump's choices have the OGE's approval.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) responded to the OGE letter on Twitter Saturday, saying no confirmation hearings should be held until reviews are complete and accusing Trump's picks of "drag[ging] their feet on ethics paperwork while their Senate friends try to run out the clock." However, because Senate Democrats used the "nuclear option" several years ago — requiring only a simple majority of 51 votes instead of the traditional 60 to break a filibuster of a Cabinet nominee — Warren and her party are unlikely to be able to delay any confirmations over ethics concerns. Bonnie Kristian
Esteban Santiago, the 26-year-old veteran accused of killing five people and wounding eight more in an attack at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, was charged Saturday with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death. That makes him eligible for the death penalty, which prosecutors will pursue.
"Today's charges represent the gravity of the situation and reflect the commitment of federal, state and local law enforcement personnel to continually protect the community and prosecute those who target our residents and visitors," said U.S. Attorney Wifredo Ferrer.
Santiago told investigators he planned the attack in advance, but his motives for targeting the Florida airport have not been determined. Santiago, who has a history of mental illness since returning from a tour of duty in Iraq, was already being prosecuted for domestic violence.
In November, he told FBI agents he was experiencing delusions and "terroristic thoughts," claiming the government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State propaganda. Authorities ultimately returned his gun because he had no ties to terrorism; it is unclear if the gun that was returned is the gun used in the attack. Bonnie Kristian
A convenience store owner in New Mexico sparked outrage by hanging a sign in his shop that reads, "Obama and other Muslims not welcome here." The store has apparently displayed other racist and anti-Obama messages for several years, the New York Daily News reports.
The owner also has signs mocking NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whom he calls a "half-breed."
A former worker said that many locals in the rural area try to avoid going into the store, but can't, because it's "only place to get milk and bread."
A crack in Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf is growing at an accelerated pace and may break off an iceberg roughly the size of Delaware within a couple months. The crack is nearly 100 miles long. It has grown 50 miles since 2011, with nearly half of that growth occurring in the past six months alone. Now, just 12 miles of ice connect the broken piece to its larger ice mass.
When the iceberg does break off, about 90 percent of the ice shelf will remain intact. However, researchers at Britain's Project MIDAS say if the entire ice shelf breaks up, its long-term effects could raise global sea levels by almost four inches. Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed Sen. Dan Coats (R-Ind.) is his nominee for director of national intelligence.
"Dan has clearly demonstrated the deep subject matter expertise and sound judgment required to lead our intelligence community," the president-elect said in a statement. "If confirmed as director of national intelligence, he will provide unwavering leadership that the entire intelligence community can respect, and will spearhead my administration's ceaseless vigilance against those who seek to do us harm."
Coats' likely nomination was first reported Thursday in a New York Times story describing him as a "mild-mannered conservative." He served on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees before retiring from the Senate. Bonnie Kristian
President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to criticize those who oppose his efforts to establish positive relations between the United States and Russia.
Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
Trump's comments come in the wake of Friday's report from the CIA, FBI, and NSA which concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to help Trump's "election chances" and undermine Hillary Clinton's campaign. Bonnie Kristian