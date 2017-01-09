Inaugural parade announcer since 1957 replaced by Trump supporter

Charlie Brotman was expecting a pat on the back, but says instead, he got a kick in the behind.

Brotman, 89, has been the lead announcer of every inaugural parade since 1957, celebrating each president from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Barack Obama. Last week, Brotman received an email from Donald Trump's team, telling him he was not going to participate this year. "I was demoralized, absolutely demoralized," Brotman, who has also been the voice of the Washington Senators, told BuzzFeed News.

In a statement, Boris Epshteyn, the director of communications for Trump's inaugural committee, said that "millions of Americans and countless entertainers have come to recognize Charlie Brotman as the voice of the inaugural parade," and on Jan. 20th, he will be honored as "announcer chairman emeritus." The new announcer is Steve Ray, who told WJLA he is "not replacing Charlie. I'm not filling his shoes. I'm really just the guy who's next, because Charlie is irreplaceable."