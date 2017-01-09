This interview of Trump-backing conspiracist Alex Jones goes pretty much as you'd expect

"I went to Austin to hang out with Alex Jones for Vice News Tonight," said Michael Moynihan on Twitter. "It was... well... you'll see." In the video he was teasing, Moynihan describes Jones as "probably America's best-known and most influential conspiracy theorist," noting that Jones thinks both 9/11 and the Sandy Hook murder of schoolchildren were hoaxes. Still, his YouTube channel has nearly 1.2 billion views, nearly three times the views on the channels of Fox News and CBS News, Moynihan points out, and "while Jones' views might live on the political fringe, he's no longer a fringe player."
In Austin, Jones has a big, state-of-the-art studio, indicating that the conspiracy-mongering and supplement-hawking business is going well. "The whole takeover failed, and now who gets to talk to the president?" Jones is shown boasting on-air, after railing against the "new world order." "Who gets to talk to the Supreme Court justices? Matt Drudge, Alex Jones." Donald Trump appeared on Jones' show during the campaign and called him to thank him for his support after prevailing in the election.
Jones told Moynihan his show was part of the wave that Trump surfed into the White House because while the mainstream media ignored "flyover country" for decades, "we'd already taken the nation back psychologically many, many years ago. All we do is study the enemy — we know who they are, where they vacation, how they operate, what their plans are, what types of satanism they carry out, we know their operations." Moynihan asked about the "satanism" comment, and Jones explained: "They're psychopaths, so their religion is basically satanic."
If that seems a little over-the-top, that's kind of Jones' thing. "Is there an element of theater to it?" Moynihan asked. "I mean everything I say when I'm being serious," Jones insisted, "and more and more, I'm probably serious 95 percent of the time." Moynihan asked Jones how he can believe that government is incompetent and crooked but is also able to do all the crazy things he alleges? "I see the globalist-run government upset by Trump, because they know what he's trying to do, so I'm trying to give that a shot at reforming it," Jones said. "This is part of the global awakening to the new world order."
Let's hope nobody tells Jones about all the Goldman Sachs and Big Oil executives in Trump's historically well-heeled Cabinet. Peter Weber
Police in France have arrested 16 people in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian last October in Paris, French media reports.
Kardashian was in Paris for Fashion Week when she was robbed at gunpoint, with authorities saying at least two assailants dressed as police got away with several pieces of jewelry worth millions. The men were detained early Monday morning in raids across Paris, the BBC reports, and French police say they were able to track them down through traces of DNA left inside the apartment where the robbery occurred. Catherine Garcia
Twitter has suspended the account of Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical executive who faced widespread criticism when his company raised the price of a life-saving drug from $13.50 to $750 and was charged in 2015 with fraud, after he spent days harassing a female journalist.
Lauren Duca began tweeting screenshots of messages she received from Shkreli on Thursday — he invited her to be his date to Donald Trump's inauguration, and she declined by announcing, "I'd rather eat my own organs." On Sunday, she tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey a photo manipulated to look like she was sitting next to Shkreli (in the original picture, she's with her husband) that Shkreli used as his Twitter photo, and a Twitter banner comprised solely of pictures of Duca. "How is this allowed?" she asked.
Shkreli — whose Twitter bio at one point said he had a "small crush" on Duca — reacted by saying all he did was make a college, tweeted at Duca that she was disrespecting the "sovereignty of my love for you," and announced that if she doesn't like him, she can "just block me or have her friend tell me." He also claimed he has fans, and they are the ones who have sent him Photoshopped images. A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the company's rules "prohibit targeted harassment," and they will "take action on accounts violating those policies." Duca told BuzzFeed she thinks he's an "entitled creep," and he "absolutely" deserves to have his account suspended. "I think Martin should know that under no circumstances would I touch him with a 10-foot pole," she added, not because of his affinity for Trump, but because he "has committed an act of pharmaceutical terrorism." Catherine Garcia
David Bowie would have turned 70 years old on Sunday, Jan. 8, and Tuesday, Jan. 10, is the first anniversary of his death. To mark the occasions, Bowie's final studio recordings were released last Saturday night as an EP, No Plan, which is also the name of one of the four tracks and a new music video. Three of the new songs — "No Plan," "Killing a Little Time," and "When I Met You" — are repackaged from the cast recording of the Bowie musical Lazarus, released in the fall, and the fourth, "Lazarus," is on Bowie's final album, Blackstar; he recorded all four songs during the Blackstar studio sessions.
The "No Plan" video, directed by Tom Hingston, features the words to the haunting Bowie song flashed across TV sets in Newton Electrical, a reference to Bowie's character in The Man Who Fell to Earth, Thomas Jerome Newton, who was revived as the main character in Lazarus.
Bowie's life and art were also celebrated in a documentary broadcast on the BBC Saturday night, David Bowie: The Last Five Years. Though Bowie appears only as a fleeting still image in the "No Plan" video, he is in the video for "Lazarus," and in the documentary, director Johan Renck said he found out afterward that Bowie learned his cancer was terminal while filming "Lazarus," three months before his death. Despite Bowie appearing in a hospital bed with gauze over his eyes, Renck said he did not view the "Lazarus" video as being about Bowie's cancer. "To me it had to do with the biblical aspect of it — you know, the man who would rise again," he said. "It had nothing to do with him being ill." Peter Weber
Charlie Brotman was expecting a pat on the back, but says instead, he got a kick in the behind.
Brotman, 89, has been the lead announcer of every inaugural parade since 1957, celebrating each president from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Barack Obama. Last week, Brotman received an email from President-elect Donald Trump's team, telling him he was not going to participate this year. "I was demoralized, absolutely demoralized," Brotman, who was also the voice of the Washington Senators baseball team, told BuzzFeed News.
In a statement, Boris Epshteyn, the director of communications for Trump's inaugural committee, said that "millions of Americans and countless entertainers have come to recognize Charlie Brotman as the voice of the inaugural parade," and on Jan. 20th, he will be honored as "announcer chairman emeritus." The new announcer is Steve Ray, who told WJLA he is "not replacing Charlie. I'm not filling his shoes. I'm really just the guy who's next, because Charlie is irreplaceable."
Since the Trump campaign is struggling to line up top talent for the inaugural events, it seems odd that a well-known personality in Washington won't be participating, but Brotman says he suspects he was ousted because Ray is a Trump supporter. He holds no hard feelings, telling WJLA he hopes Ray does a "spectacular" job, and now that he's had time to process things, Brotman is feeling better about what has transpired; he's trying to decide if he wants to accept the role of "announcer chairman emeritus" and is mulling over "guest announcer" offers he's received from media outlets and networks. Catherine Garcia
Hollywood may not, as a whole, be very fond of President-elect Donald Trump, but its denizens sure don't mind using him for material. Actors Meryl Streep and Hugh Laurie made obvious references to Trump in their Golden Globes acceptance speeches on Sunday night, but host Jimmy Fallon beat them to the punch line, dishing out his first Trump-inspired quip at the beginning of his introductory monologue by welcoming attendees and viewers to "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."
Fallon alluded to Trump with a Game of Thrones joke, and even made a Streep-Trump joke that did something Streep's speech did not — mention Trump by name. In Florence Foster Jenkins, Streep plays "the worst opera singer in the world," Fallon said, and "even she turned down performing at Trump's inauguration." You can watch a selection of Fallon's jokes below. Peter Weber
Before The Color Purple's final show on Broadway Sunday afternoon, the audience got to their feet and cheered, not for the actors, but rather a very famous audience member: Hillary Clinton.
And @HillaryClinton brings down the house at @BwayColorPurple before it even starts pic.twitter.com/StPppMD2cq
— Logan Culwell-Block (@loganculwell) January 8, 2017
People clamored to take pictures and video of Clinton, who has kept a low profile since the election, The Washington Post reports, with some leaning over balconies to snap a shot. She received three standing ovations, and waved and shook hands with members of the crowd. Her afternoon at the theater was the complete opposite of Mike Pence's trip to see Hamilton in November, just a week after the election. He was booed by many of his fellow audience members, and at the end of the show, actor Brandon Victor Dixon spoke on behalf of the cast, telling Pence they were "alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our friends, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights."
While this enraged Donald Trump, who turned to his safe space, Twitter, to demand an apology, Pence took it in stride, saying he wasn't offended by people speaking their mind. Catherine Garcia
With seven wins, La La Land has broken the Golden Globes record for most wins by a film.
On Sunday night, the movie, a romantic musical following an aspiring actress and musician who fall in love while trying to find success in Los Angeles, took home the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone received the Best Actor and Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, awards, while Damien Chazelle was named Best Director and won for Best Screenplay. The film's music was also honored, with the Best Original Score award going to Justin Hurwitz and "City of Stars" winning Best Original Song. Catherine Garcia