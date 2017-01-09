Volkswagen reveals plans for self-driving version of its classic hippie van

You may soon be able to enjoy all the perks of a Volkswagen microbus without having to deal with maneuvering a microbus, Business Insider reports. On Monday, the auto company revealed details for a self-driving version of its classic hippie van:
The microbus, adorably called the "BUDD-E," is also electric, so there is no footing gigantic gas bills, either; Volkswagen says the vehicle can go up to 373 miles on a single charge. And because this is the future we're talking about, BUDD-E also does cool stuff like open its doors at the wave of a hand. Its controls are, of course, touchscreens, and the microbus also comes with artificial intelligence, which adjusts lighting, seats, and music for whoever is driving.
There isn't an expected production date yet for this exact microbus, so don't fall head over heels with it just yet. Still, it's the second of Volkswagen's experiments with a futuristic electric microbus, so it's safe to say some version or another is likely just around the corner. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be named senior adviser to the president, a transition official has told NBC News. Kushner was long suspected to have a major White House position waiting for him; he even preemptively bought a house in D.C. with his wife, Ivanka Trump.
What exactly Kushner's role was going to be was less certain. A 1967 anti-nepotism law prohibits public officials, including the president, from hiring or promoting relatives. The law has loopholes, though, such as allowing a relative to be appointed so long as they don't get paid, CNN reports. Jeva Lange
For thousands of years, a species of elephant-sized cows, called "aurochs," roamed throughout the wilds of Europe. The last of the aurochs died in Poland in 1627 after humans drove the mega-bovines to extinction. Today, the effects of an auroch-less ecosystem are felt throughout Europe, CNN writes: "Conservationists now believe the loss of the keystone herbivore was tragic for biodiversity in Europe, arguing that the aurochs' huge appetite for grazing provided a natural 'gardening service' that maintained landscapes and created the conditions for other species to thrive."
So why not ... bring the aurochs back? It's not science-fiction — in fact, the plan is in the works right now. But instead of trying to use DNA to recreate the aurochs, à la Jurassic Park, scientists are "backbreeding" the aurochs' modern-day relative: the cow.
Of course, cows can't exactly become aurochs again, much less transform overnight. Ecologist Ronald Goderie is instead working to create the next best thing, the "Tauros," which is a "near 100 percent substitute" of the auroch. To do so, Goderie and his team are strategically breeding modern cows that have remnants of the aurochs' genes in order to work toward the purest possible final product. That will take about seven generations, by ecologists' estimates, which means the "completed" Tauros will be born sometime around 2025. Today, the Tauros are in their fourth generation.
"Bovines can shape habitats and facilitate other species because of their behavior," explained Frans Schepers, the managing director of Rewilding Europe, which has partnered with Goderie, "and the more primitive and close to the wild the better, because it means that eventually they can become part of the natural system." Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump is anticipating a drought of "great dresses" ahead of his upcoming inauguration events in Washington, D.C., next weekend. In an interview with The New York Times published Monday, Trump said the onslaught of celebrities and other important people planning to attend his big event is putting a big demand on fancy attire. "We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars," Trump said. "All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It's hard to find a great dress for this inauguration."
His remark came in response to The Times' questions about Meryl Streep's criticisms of him in her speech at the Golden Globes, another event filled with "great dresses." Becca Stanek
A drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease could also be the key to cutting back on trips to the dentist for dreaded cavity fillings. In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, scientists revealed the drug, called tideglusib, has been found to "stimulate the tooth to create new dentine capable of filling in large cavities," The Independent reported.
Teeth naturally have the ability to repair small areas of damage, but scientists say this drug enhances that ability, making it possible for "the tooth's own cells to rebuild cavities extending from the surface to the root," The Guardian said. All dentists would have to do, scientists suggest, is prep the tooth the same as they would for a filling, then insert a biodegradable sponge soaked in the drug into the tooth, which would then be sealed up. After a few weeks, the sponge would degrade and the cavity would be filled in by dentine.
Before you get too excited about saying sayonara to fillings, note that this is far from a done deal. Scientists have successfully tested the technique in mice teeth, but they're not yet entirely certain it will work on human teeth, which are much larger and thus tend to have much larger cavities. Becca Stanek
Senate Democrats are planning to mount a mighty defense against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but their protests might just get swept away by the Crimson Tide.
Monday will be a late night for Democrats, who are preparing for evening floor speeches and Facebook Live broadcasts slamming Republican efforts to roll back ObamaCare, The Huffington Post reports. The campaign is inopportunely planned to take place at the same time as the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson and Alabama:
Folks immediately pointing out that the Senate Dem Obamacare talkathon is up against the college football championship game on ESPN.
— Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) January 9, 2017
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) organized the talkathon, although dozens of other senators are expected to jump in. The group will also hold conference calls with organizations like Families USA, Planned Parenthood, and Service Employees International Union.
“We are taking to the floor and social media to denounce this plan and warn the American people that the Democrats will be fighting tooth and nail against this potentially catastrophic move,” Schumer told The Huffington Post. "We cannot allow Republicans to make America sick again by repealing the ACA without a replacement plan that will ensure millions of Americans are not kicked off of their insurance, seniors do not face cuts to their Medicare, women are not denied access to care because of their gender, and many other groups, including Medicaid recipients, rural hospitals and more, do not suffer."
In an op-ed published Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) assured Americans that the Affordable Care Act will not "end overnight" and asked for Democrats' "ideas to improve our health care system." Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway calls out Meryl Streep for using her 'platform' to incite 'people's worst instincts'
Actress Meryl Streep's speech at the Golden Globes has already prompted President-elect Donald Trump to lash out, and now his top advisers are weighing in, too. In a Monday morning interview on Fox & Friends, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway expressed her concerns about how Streep's criticisms of Trump — which ranged from his "performance" on the campaign trail to the time he publicly mocked a reporter with a disability — could make the incoming administration's job of forging unity that much harder. "We have to now form a government," Conway said, "and I'm concerned that now somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep is inciting people's worst instincts."
Streep, without calling Trump out by name, remarked during her Sunday night speech that "the instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone on a public platform, filters down into everybody's life."
"Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence; when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose," Streep said.
Conway suggested that instead, Streep should've gotten up there and said, "'I didn't like it, but let's try to support him and see where we can find some common ground with him.'" Which Trump, Conway added, "has actually done from moment one."
Catch Conway's criticism of Streep's speech below. Becca Stanek
Donald Trump, who says WikiLeaks didn't sway the election, discussed WikiLeaks 164 times in closing weeks
On Friday, in its unclassified report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the FBI, NSA, and CIA concluded that Russian President Vladimir "Putin and the Russian government aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him," and that Russian military intelligence "relayed material to WikiLeaks," then "used trolls as well as RT as part of its influence efforts to denigrate Secretary Clinton," an effort that "amplified stories on scandals about Secretary Clinton and the role of WikiLeaks in the election campaign."
Trump was particularly interested in asserting that even if Russia (and "China, other countries, outside groups, and people") did hack Democrats and the Clinton campaign, it didn't affect the election.
Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place.The Republican National Committee had strong defense!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
In fact, the intelligence agencies said in their report that they "did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election," and that "Russia collected on some Republican-affiliated targets but did not conduct a comparable disclosure campaign." In any case, Trump's insistence that the election wasn't affected sort of clashes with his repeated insistence during the campaign that the Russian-fed WikiLeaks leaks should disqualify Clinton.
ThinkProgress took a look and found that Trump publicly mentioned WikiLeaks at least 164 times between Oct. 10 and Election Day, saying things like, "Boy, that WikiLeaks has done a job on her, hasn’t it?" (Oct. 26) and "WikiLeaks, some new stuff, some brutal stuff. I mean I'd read it to you but to hell with it trust me it's real bad stuff" (Oct. 10).
On CNN Sunday, Jake Tapper brought this up with Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. "I guess what I'm confused about is how can you say that the hacking had no impact on the election when Mr. Trump kept invoking WikiLeaks, which was printing, publishing things that the Russians had hacked?" he asked. "Obviously he thought it was going to have an effect on the election." Conway said that Trump did not know at the time that Russia was behind the leaks, and "we didn't need WikiLeaks to convince the American people they didn't like" Clinton. Peter Weber