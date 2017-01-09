Mike Pence has the best named rabbit

Hold your fire with those jokes about how boring Mike Pence is. You understandably might not know what the vice president-elect named his pet rabbit, but when you find out, you'll never see him the same way again:
Thanks to @usairforce for a great flight to Washington, DC with Karen, Charlotte, Oreo, Pickle and our rabbit, Marlon Bundo. pic.twitter.com/zKzZYcI9OE
— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) January 9, 2017
Marlon Bundo! Okay, now carry on. Jeva Lange
Eric Trump admits it's 'probably not' the right time for the Trump Organization to make deals in Russia
In an interview published Friday, the day the intelligence community released a report on Russian hacking, President-elect Donald Trump's son Eric Trump admitted that now might not be the best time for the Trump Organization to pursue business opportunities in Russia. Eric, of course, didn't cite Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election as a reason for the company's decision, but rather cast it as a matter of timing. "For years we've looked at deals in Russia and we've never become comfortable with any of the deals that we've seen. Is there a possibility sometime in the next 20 or 30 years we end up in Russia? Absolutely. Is it right for us right now? Probably not," Eric, who is taking over his father's businesses with his brother Donald Trump Jr., told Argentina's La Nacion in Uruguay last week.
"We don't have any business interests in Russia," Eric added. "We don't spend much time there at all." Surprising, given the Trump Organization's attempt to build a Trump Tower in Moscow in 2005, and his brother Donald's assessment in 2008 that they "see a lot of money pouring in from Russia." Becca Stanek
It is nearly the Year of the Rooster and China is celebrating in true 2017 fashion — with a Donald Trump joke.
Giant "inflatable Trump roosters" have gone on sale in the country after one erected in the city of Taiyuan went viral, BuzzFeed News reports. You can order your own Trump rooster for as little as $50 for a six-foot Trump or as much as $5,300 for one that stands 52 feet tall.
A Chinese factory is hatching giant inflatable chickens resembling Donald Trump to usher in the #yearoftherooster pic.twitter.com/0SrB5w8cnJ
— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 9, 2017
While the roosters are only being sold in China for the time being, vendor Taobao reports that they've also been shipped abroad. You never know where one just might hatch. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's latest decisions about the National Nuclear Security Administration have led one Energy Department insider to conclude "we're so very very f---ed." The sentiment, conveyed in an interview with Gizmodo published Monday, followed Trump's decision Friday to inform the NNSA head and his deputy that they'll be out of a job when he takes office on Jan. 20.
While it's not uncommon for political appointees to resign on inauguration day, Gizmodo noted that's not usually what happens with appointees for the NNSA, the agency that "maintains and enhances the safety, security and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapon stockpile." Trump's team reportedly hasn't selected anyone to succeed them, which raises the question of who exactly will be in charge of finagling funding and heading up new initiatives.
Trump has also ousted the under secretary for nuclear security and his deputy, and the insider told Gizmodo more vacancies could crop up down the chain of command. "There are scores more appointees within the department," the Energy Department insider told Gizmodo. "Secretarial and administration appointments that don't require Senate confirmation, mostly performing policy, liaison, and strategic advisory capacities in support of the agency they're at. They serve at the will of the head of their agency. Those people are, theoretically, also out on inauguration day unless otherwise directed, which hasn't happened yet to my knowledge."
Per Gizmodo's tally, this will mark the first time in the NNSA's 17 years in existence that it will not have any appointed leadership whatsoever. Which, again, leads us back to the Energy Department insider's quote: "I'm more and more coming around to the idea that we're so very very f---ed."
For the full story, head over to Gizmodo. Becca Stanek
You may soon be able to enjoy all the perks of a Volkswagen microbus without having to deal with maneuvering a microbus, Business Insider reports. On Monday, the auto company revealed details for a self-driving version of its classic hippie van:
volkswagen I.D. BUZZ concept self driving electric campervan at NAIAS 2017 https://t.co/rZNha520R7 pic.twitter.com/LzRwM0JVbB
— Chevallier Architect (@chevallierarchi) January 9, 2017
The microbus, adorably called the "BUDD-E," is also electric, so there is no footing gigantic gas bills, either; Volkswagen says the vehicle can go up to 373 miles on a single charge. And because this is the future we're talking about, BUDD-E also does cool stuff like open its doors at the wave of a hand. Its controls are, of course, touchscreens, and the microbus also comes with artificial intelligence, which adjusts lighting, seats, and music for whoever is driving.
There isn't an expected production date yet for this exact microbus, so don't fall head over heels with it just yet. Still, it's the second of Volkswagen's experiments with a futuristic electric microbus, so it's safe to say some version or another is likely just around the corner. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be named senior adviser to the president, a transition official has told NBC News. Kushner was long suspected to have a major White House position waiting for him; he even preemptively bought a house in D.C. with his wife, Ivanka Trump.
What exactly Kushner's role was going to be was less certain. A 1967 anti-nepotism law prohibits public officials, including the president, from hiring or promoting relatives. The law has loopholes, though, such as allowing a relative to be appointed so long as they don't get paid, CNN reports. Jeva Lange
For thousands of years, a species of elephant-sized cows, called "aurochs," roamed throughout the wilds of Europe. The last of the aurochs died in Poland in 1627 after humans drove the mega-bovines to extinction. Today, the effects of an auroch-less ecosystem are felt throughout Europe, CNN writes: "Conservationists now believe the loss of the keystone herbivore was tragic for biodiversity in Europe, arguing that the aurochs' huge appetite for grazing provided a natural 'gardening service' that maintained landscapes and created the conditions for other species to thrive."
So why not ... bring the aurochs back? It's not science-fiction — in fact, the plan is in the works right now. But instead of trying to use DNA to recreate the aurochs, à la Jurassic Park, scientists are "backbreeding" the aurochs' modern-day relative: the cow.
Of course, cows can't exactly become aurochs again, much less transform overnight. Ecologist Ronald Goderie is instead working to create the next best thing, the "Tauros," which is a "near 100 percent substitute" of the auroch. To do so, Goderie and his team are strategically breeding modern cows that have remnants of the aurochs' genes in order to work toward the purest possible final product. That will take about seven generations, by ecologists' estimates, which means the "completed" Tauros will be born sometime around 2025. Today, the Tauros are in their fourth generation.
"Bovines can shape habitats and facilitate other species because of their behavior," explained Frans Schepers, the managing director of Rewilding Europe, which has partnered with Goderie, "and the more primitive and close to the wild the better, because it means that eventually they can become part of the natural system." Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump is anticipating a drought of "great dresses" ahead of his upcoming inauguration events in Washington, D.C., next weekend. In an interview with The New York Times published Monday, Trump said the onslaught of celebrities and other important people planning to attend his big event is putting a big demand on fancy attire. "We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars," Trump said. "All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It's hard to find a great dress for this inauguration."
His remark came in response to The Times' questions about Meryl Streep's criticisms of him in her speech at the Golden Globes, another event filled with "great dresses." Becca Stanek