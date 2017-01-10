Stephen Colbert draws a red line at Donald Trump calling Meryl Streep 'over-rated'

Stephen Colbert kicked off Monday's Late Show by talking about Sunday's Golden Globes, briefly touching on the "Hidden Fences" flap before getting to the topic everyone couldn't not talk about on Monday. "The real star of the night — and every night, in my opinion — was Meryl Streep," Colbert said, getting a rousing ovation from the audience (and maybe not for her acting skills). Streep criticized Trump's mockery of a disabled reporter in an acceptance speech, but "of course, the president-elect, Trump, was too focused on defeating ISIS and creating jobs to pick a fight with a celebrity," Colbert said, adding, "Just kidding."

Trump tweeted Monday morning that Streep is an "over-rated" actress, and Colbert put his foot down: "Look, Mr. Trump, you can refuse to release your taxes, you can call to ban an entire religion, you can play footsie with a dictator, but calling Meryl Streep overrated? No, no, too far." He mocked the defense of Trump's tweet from Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who advised people to ignore Trump's words and focus what's in his heart, then shifted to the report on Russian hacking from the FBI, CIA, and NSA.