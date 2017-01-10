Stephen Colbert draws a red line at Donald Trump calling Meryl Streep 'over-rated'

Stephen Colbert kicked off Monday's Late Show by talking about Sunday's Golden Globes, briefly touching on the "Hidden Fences" flap before getting to the topic everyone couldn't not talk about on Monday. "The real star of the night — and every night, in my opinion — was Meryl Streep," Colbert said, getting a rousing ovation from the audience (and maybe not for her acting skills). Streep criticized Trump's mockery of a disabled reporter in an acceptance speech, but "of course, the president-elect, Trump, was too focused on defeating ISIS and creating jobs to pick a fight with a celebrity," Colbert said, adding, "Just kidding."
Trump tweeted Monday morning that Streep is an "over-rated" actress, and Colbert put his foot down: "Look, Mr. Trump, you can refuse to release your taxes, you can call to ban an entire religion, you can play footsie with a dictator, but calling Meryl Streep overrated? No, no, too far." He mocked the defense of Trump's tweet from Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who advised people to ignore Trump's words and focus what's in his heart, then shifted to the report on Russian hacking from the FBI, CIA, and NSA.
The report found that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered hacking of Democrats in order to help Trump and embarrass the U.S. for preaching democracy and failing to practice it. "Hey, Putin, we don't need any help looking hypocritical, okay?" Colbert said. "We're the country that invented both chili cheese fries and open-heart surgery. We've got this one." In any case, after getting briefed on the report, Trump finally accepted that Russia hacked the election — and he promptly blamed Democrats for letting themselves get hacked. "He went on to say that all bank robberies are the bank's fault," Colbert said, "and if people didn't want to get stabbed, why does their rib cage make such a sturdy knife holder?" Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert asked Billy Joel on Monday's Late Show why he hasn't put out a new pop album since 1993, and Joel said, "I thought I'd had my say." When Colbert expressed surprise, Joel said, "Yeah, I just said, 'You know, okay, shut up now.' I mean, I'd put out 12 albums. How many albums did The Beatles put out? Twelve albums." "Elton John says you should put out more albums," Colbert said, and Joel shot back, "Yeah, well, I told him he should put out less albums."
Joel trotted out his Tony Bennett impression and they talked about sneaking into rock shows in the 1980s and about Bruce Springsteen, then Colbert said that Springsteen had named his five favorite Springsteen songs on The Late Show, then asked if Joel would do the same. "People always shout out what they think the best songs are — if you were at a Billy Joel concert and you were yelling out to you, what are the five songs you'd do?" Colbert asked. Joel said he tends to like the album tracks more than the hits, and named "Vienna" as one of the five. But other than "She's Right on Time," the other three songs would fall under the "hits" category. Joel and Colbert spent the last few minutes goofing around with "True Stories Behind the Hits" — as in Joel joking that the original title to "Only the Good Die Young" was "The Evil Shall Live Forever." (The jokes got better.)
The song "Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)" was not one of Joel's Top 5, but at Colbert's request, he played it for the audience. You can watch below. Peter Weber
On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) met separately in Houston with Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen, despite admonitions from China's consulate. The U.S. has not had diplomatic relations with Taiwan since 1979, formally subscribing to Beijing's bedrock "one China" policy, and President-elect Donald Trump's phone call with Tsai after his election already put China-U.S. relations on rocky footing.
Abbott's office said the governor and Tsai discussed energy, trade, and other topics of mutual economic interest, and that they exchanged gifts — Tsai gave Abbott a Taiwanese vase and he gave her a clock with the Texas state seal. It turns out that was a faux pas — not because it wasn't a lovely clock, but because, Taiwan News reports, "in Chinese culture the phrase 'giving a clock' (送鐘) is a homophone with 'attending a funeral,' and therefore symbolizes an untimely demise for the recipient." Abbott's office said Monday night that, according to Taiwan's economic and cultural office in Houston, Tsai took no offense at the gift, the Austin American-Statesman reports. China, on the other hand, is probably still irked. Peter Weber
Donald Trump says the inauguration is causing a dress shortage in D.C. Boutique owners say otherwise.
Women of Washington, D.C., likely terrified by Donald Trump's gleeful announcement that because of the inauguration there are no dresses left in any of the stores, have nothing to worry about — several boutiques say they have enough outfits to keep everyone clothed.
On Monday, Trump said that "all the dress shops are sold out in Washington," but People called a handful of stores that sell gowns and other fancy frocks, and they revealed that interest in dresses for the inauguration is tepid at best. "No, we're not sold out," Mae Ship, owner of D.C. Mae's Dress Boutique, said. "We have 200 dresses, if not more, in stock." Anastasia Thomas, an employee at the shop Betsy Fisher, told People they have "not gotten a huge influx of traffic specifically related to shopping for inaugural dresses."
Peter Marx, owner of Saks Jandel, explained the situation in starker terms. "There's never been less demand for inaugural ballgowns in my 38 years," he said. "Never ever has it been less for the inaugural." Sad! Catherine Garcia
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), former civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), and Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, will all testify against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, when his confirmation hearings start Tuesday.
Booker told MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Monday he would be "breaking a pretty long Senate tradition" by testifying. "We've seen Jeff Sessions... consistently voting against or speaking out against key ideals of the Voting Rights Acts, taking measures to try to block criminal justice reform," he said. "He has a posture and a positioning that I think represent a real danger to our country." While a U.S. Attorney in the 1980s, Sessions was accused by former Justice Department colleagues of making racist comments, and he was denied a federal judgeship. "The attorney general is responsible for ensuring the fair administration of justice, and based on his record, I lack confidence that Sen. Sessions can honor this duty," Booker said.
Several civil rights organizations have criticized Sessions over his opposition to the expansion of gay rights, legalization of marijuana for medical use, legal abortion, and embryonic stem cell research. The NAACP has called him a "threat to desegregation and the Voting Rights Act," and Booker opposes his stonewalling of "bipartisan criminal justice reform" and his "efforts earlier in his career to deny citizens voting rights." Catherine Garcia
The Clemson Tigers squeaked past the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship, 35-31. Clemson (14-1) was the underdog in the match, but the Tigers sealed their thrilling come-from-behind victory with quarterback Deshaun Watson's two-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with 1 second on the clock, after a surprise onside kick. Watson, playing in his last college game, completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards. This was Alabama's (14-1) first loss in 26 games, and Clemson's first national championship since 1981, and second ever.
The Crimson Tide beat Clemson in last year's similarly riveting college football championship game. Peter Weber
Seth Meyers is trying to figure out if Donald Trump's tweets are "calculated distractions or the ramblings of an unhinged narcissist," and it sounds like he's decided it's a combination of both.
On Monday's Late Night, Meyers brought up Trump posting on Twitter that Meryl Streep is "over-rated," following her pointed speech against him at Sunday's Golden Globes. "Over-rated?" Meyers asked. "She's so good people use her to compliment people in other professions, like LeBron James is the Meryl Streep of basketball, or Donald Trump is the Meryl Streep of having thin skin." Meyers is certain that Trump would rather have people talking about this war of words as opposed to his feud with intelligence officials who say Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign to help Trump win the election.
He went on to knock Trump for saying WikiLeaks had no effect on the election, while mentioning them more than 100 times during public events, and suggested that Trump may not be surrounding himself with the most ethical or competent people (like accused plagiarist Monica Crowley, his pick for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council). That's why it's of the upmost importance to have his nominees properly vetted, not rammed through like the GOP wants, Meyers said — otherwise, we might one day have a secretary of state named Joey No Socks. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
In a regulatory filing late Monday, Yahoo announced that assuming it completes its $4.8 billion sale to Verizon, it will change its name to Altaba and half its board of directors — including CEO Marissa Mayer, co-founder David Filo, and chairman Maynard Webb — will step down. Eric Brandt, a former CFO at Broadcom and new Yahoo board member, was named as chairman, effective immediately. The departures are "not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies, or practices," Yahoo said in its Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Verizon executives have recently cast doubt on the Yahoo purchase, announced last July, before two high-profile hacking episodes. But if the sale goes through, Yahoo's biggest remaining assets will be its 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan and its 15 percent share of Chinese internet juggernaut Alibaba — the apparent seed for the new name. "Still," The New York Times notes, "Altaba is certainly an unusual name — and it also happens to be close to 'Al-Taba,' apparently a manufacturer of scissors based in Pakistan." To be fair, Yahoo is also pretty similar to mysterious chocolate drink Yoo-hoo, and that didn't stop the internet powerhouse from doing quite well for itself for more than a decade. Peter Weber