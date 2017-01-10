Obama pays tribute to the first lady: 'You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody'
President Obama saved the best for last in his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago.
Speaking directly to his "best friend," First Lady Michelle Obama, an emotional Obama said she took on a role she didn't ask for, making it her own. "With grace and with grit and with style and with humor, you made the White House a place that belongs to everybody, and a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You have made me proud and you have made the country proud." To his daughters, Malia and Sasha, Obama gushed that they have become two "amazing young women," having grown up under "the strangest of circumstance." They are "smart and beautiful," the president said, but more importantly, "kind and thoughtful and full of passion." They both "wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily," he added. "Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad."
Next, Obama turned his attention to Vice President Joe Biden, "the scrappy kid from Scranton." Biden was "the first decision I made as a nominee, and it was the best," he said. "Not just because you have been a great vice president, but because in the bargain I gained a brother. We love you and Jill like family and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our life." Obama also heaped thanks upon the organizers and volunteers who have campaigned for him ("you changed the world") and his staff. "The only thing that makes me prouder than all the good we've done," he said, "is the thought of all the remarkable things you'll achieve from here."
It wasn't a one-sided affair — after his speech was over, the first lady shared with the president a special message of her own. Catherine Garcia
FBI Director James Comey was personally aware of reports from a "credible" Western former intelligence agent about Russia's alleged "cultivating, supporting, and assisting" of President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign, The Guardian reported late Tuesday, because Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) personally handed them to Comey in a Dec. 9 meeting, according to "a source aware of the meeting."
The Russian report began as opposition research during the campaign, but "its author was sufficiently alarmed by what he discovered to send a copy to the FBI," The Guardian says, and McCain was informed about the allegations from "an intermediary from a Western allied state" and then "dispatched an emissary overseas to meet the source," whom he was "sufficiently impressed" with to feel obliged to pass the allegations on to Comey. But FBI agents were already concerned enough about ties between Trump's inner circle and Russia that they had sought court approval to monitor campaign officials, The Guardian reports:
The Guardian has learned that the FBI applied for a warrant from the foreign intelligence surveillance (FISA) court over the summer in order to monitor four members of the Trump team suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials. The FISA court turned down the application, asking FBI counter-intelligence investigators to narrow its focus. According to one report, the FBI was finally granted a warrant in October, but that has not been confirmed, and it is not clear whether any warrant led to a full investigation. [The Guardian]
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court is famously complaint with surveillance requests, declining just 11 of the more than 33,900 it had received in 33 years as of 2013 — or an approval rate of 99.97 percent (though that may be a slightly misleading number) — and no requests were denied in 2014 and 2015, according to the Electronic Privacy Information Center. Comey, when pressed by senators on Tuesday, would not say if the FBI is still investigating any ties between Russia and the president-elect. Trump tweeted that the reports are "FAKE NEWS" and "A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!" You can read more about those alleged ties at The Guardian, and the unverified (sometimes NSFW) allegations themselves at BuzzFeed News. Peter Weber
Sasha Obama was noticeably absent from her father's farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago, and people have theories about why the she wasn't in attendance.
The boring folks of the world think there is a simple explanation:
Others are convinced she had more nefarious plans:
Some say the decision to leave the First Daughter in Washington, D.C., was a matter of national security:
Could it be that she just didn't make the cut?
It turns out there was an important reason why she stayed behind:
Good luck, Sasha! Glad that one's been solved — now on to the Russian hacks. Catherine Garcia
President Obama touted his climate change policies during his farewell address Tuesday, and said we must keep the momentum going.
"In just eight years, we've halved our dependency on foreign oil, doubled our renewable energy, and led the world to an agreement that has the promise to save this planet," Obama said, referring to the Paris Agreement. "Without bolder action, our children won't have time to debate the existence of climate change; they'll be busy dealing with its effects — more environmental disasters, more economic disruptions, waves of climate refugees seeking sanctuary." While it's important to "argue about the best approach to solve this problem," Obama said that to "simply deny the problem not only betrays future generations, it betrays the essential spirit of this country, the essential spirit of innovation and practical problem solving that guided our founders."
The president believes that American tenacity is what will help us solve climate change and other major issues, "that spirit born of the Enlightenment that made us an economic powerhouse. The spirit that took flight at Kitty Hawk and Cape Canaveral, the spirit that cures disease and put a computer in every pocket. It's that spirit, a faith in reason and enterprise and the primacy of right over might that allowed us to resist the lure of fascism and tyranny during the Great Depression." This is the spirit that "allowed us to build a post-World War II order with other democracies," Obama continued, "an order based not on just military power or national affiliations, but built on principles of the rule of law, human rights, freedom of religion and speech and assembly, and an independent press." Catherine Garcia
During his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago, President Obama said race remains a "potent and often divisive force in our society," but things have improved immensely over the past few decades.
"I've lived long enough to know race relations are better than they were 10 or 20 or 30 years ago," he said. "No matter what some folks say, you can see it not just in statistics, but in attitudes of young Americans across the political spectrum. But, we're not where we need to be. All of us have more work to do." The economy doesn't "have to be a zero sum game," the president said, and last year, "incomes rose for all races, all age groups, for men and for women." If we're going to be serious about race going forward, he continued, "we need to uphold laws against discrimination in hiring and in housing and in education and in the criminal justice system. That is what our Constitution and our highest ideals require."
The laws alone won't be enough, though. "Hearts must change," Obama said. "Social attitudes often take generations to change. If our democracy is going to work the way it should in this increasingly diverse nation, then each one of us need to try to heed the advice of a great character in American fiction — Atticus Finch." As the father in To Kill a Mockingbird said, "You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view, until you climb into his skin and walk around in it."
Obama urged blacks and other minority groups to take their "very real struggles for justice" and tie them to the "challenges that a lot of people in this country face," and for whites to "acknowledge that the affects of slavery and Jim Crow didn't suddenly vanish in the '60s, that when minority groups voice discontent, they're not engaging in reverse racism or practicing 'political correctness.' When they wage peaceful protests, they're not demanding special treatment, but the equal treatment that our founders promised." Catherine Garcia
President Obama delivered his farewell address Tuesday night at Chicago's McCormick Place in front of 20,000 people and millions more watching at home.
He opened his speech by telling the American people that his conversations "in living rooms and schools, on farms and factory floors, diners and on distant military outposts" are "what have kept me honest and kept me inspired and kept me going. Every day I have learned from you — you made me a better president and you made me a better man." He touched on highlights of his presidency — taking out Osama bin Laden, an increase in wages and incomes and home values, marriage equality, and securing the right to health insurance for 20 million Americans. "That's what we did, that's what you did, you were the change," he said. "Because of you, by almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started."
Obama praised the men and women in the military, saying it's been the "honor of my lifetime" to serve as commander in chief, as well as intelligence workers and diplomats, mentioning that no foreign terrorist organization has successfully planned and executed an attack on the homeland over the past eight years. "Although Boston and Orlando and San Bernardino and Fort Hood remind us about how dangerous radicalization can be, our law enforcement agencies are more effective and vigilant than ever," he said. "No one who threatens America will ever be safe."
Obama promised to ensure the "peaceful transfer of power from one freely elected president to the next," and reminded the crowd that "our Constitution is a remarkable, beautiful gift. But it's really just a piece of parchment. It has no power on its own. We, the people, give it power — with our participation, and the choices we make. Whether or not we stand up for our freedoms. Whether or not we respect and enforce the rule of law." He implored citizens to always vote, and never stop expanding democracy and human rights around the world. "Rivals like Russia or China cannot match our influence around the world — unless we give up what we stand for, and turn ourselves into just another big country that bullies smaller neighbors," he said. Obama said when he's a private citizen again, he will still serve, and asked Americans to "believe, not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours." Read his entire speech here. Catherine Garcia
Hours after a dossier put together by an alleged former British intelligence official was published online, claiming that the Russian government has been "cultivating, supporting, and assisting" Donald Trump, the president-elect went on Twitter to denounce the document.
"FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!" Trump tweeted. He followed this message with a retweet from the account of Michael Cohen, his special counsel. Cohen tweeted a picture of the front of a U.S. passport and the caption, "I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenews." He did not explain how showing the cover of a passport proves he has never stepped foot in Prague.
BuzzFeed News posted the report on Tuesday afternoon, making it clear that the claims inside were unverified. The document has been making the rounds for months, with many elected officials, intelligence agents, and journalists having read it, and contains several allegations about sex acts as well as errors regarding company names and Russian neighborhoods. Catherine Garcia
By 2020, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, with Norman Rockwell paintings hanging next to sketches from Indiana Jones, will be open in Los Angeles.
The $1 billion museum will be built in Exposition Park, with the museum's board of directors saying in a statement on Tuesday they chose Los Angeles over San Francisco because it will fulfill "our goal of inspiring, engaging, and educating a broad and diverse visitorship." In his own statement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that thanks to George Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, "millions of Angelenos and visitors will enjoy an extraordinary collection anchored in storytelling — an art that carries so much meaning in the history and legacy of Los Angeles."
The museum said it will house works from Edgar Degas, Pierre-August Renoir, and Lucas' own collection, celebrating "the power of visual storytelling in a setting focused on narrative painting, illustration, photography, film, animation, and digital art." Catherine Garcia