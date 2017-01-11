Newly obtained letter from 1986 details Coretta Scott King's concerns about Jeff Sessions

President Obama delivered his farewell address Tuesday night at Chicago's McCormick Place in front of 20,000 people and millions more watching at home.

He opened his speech by telling the American people that his conversations "in living rooms and schools, on farms and factory floors, diners and on distant military outposts" are "what have kept me honest and kept me inspired and kept me going. Every day I have learned from you — you made me a better president and you made me a better man." He touched on highlights of his presidency — taking out Osama bin Laden, an increase in wages and incomes and home values, marriage equality, and securing the right to health insurance for 20 million Americans. "That's what we did, that's what you did, you were the change," he said. "Because of you, by almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started."

Obama praised the men and women in the military, saying it's been the "honor of my lifetime" to serve as commander in chief, as well as intelligence workers and diplomats, mentioning that no foreign terrorist organization has successfully planned and executed an attack on the homeland over the past eight years. "Although Boston and Orlando and San Bernardino and Fort Hood remind us about how dangerous radicalization can be, our law enforcement agencies are more effective and vigilant than ever," he said. "No one who threatens America will ever be safe."