The Pentagon is testing a swarm of mini-drones that share 'one distributed brain'

The Department of Defense has published footage of an October test of a fleet of Perdix mini-drones released by F/A-18 Super Hornet fighters mid-flight. Each mini-drone has a one-foot wingspan, which makes it about the size of a blue jay, but together their strangely natural movements are more evocative of a terrifying swarm of robotic insects.
"Perdix are not pre-programmed synchronized individuals, they are a collective organism, sharing one distributed brain for decision-making and adapting to each other like swarms in nature," said William Roper of the Strategic Capabilities Office. "Because every Perdix communicates and collaborates with every other Perdix, the swarm has no leader and can gracefully adapt to drones entering or exiting the team." The drones will likely be used for surveillance.
Watch the swarm in action below. The last few seconds, which show footage of the mini-drones themselves instead of little green tracking markers, really drive home the unsettling resemblance to a swarm of something creepy-crawly. Bonnie Kristian
So, back in Oct the US released 103 Perdix micro-drones from 3 F/A-18 Super Hornets to demo swarm behavior. Oh boy.. https://t.co/iwXR9y1yTU pic.twitter.com/gzJRC7LLDD
— Jake Godin (@JakeGodin) January 9, 2017
At his confirmation hearing Wednesday, former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson made it clear that addressing "radical Islam" would be a top priority if he is confirmed secretary of state. "We need to be honest about radical Islam," Tillerson said. "It is with good reason that our fellow citizens have a growing concern about radical Islam and murderous acts committed in its name against Americans and our friends."
He said the key to "thwarting radical Islam," which he noted "poses a grave risk to the stability of nations and the well-being of their citizens," is to defeat the Islamic State. "The demise of ISIS would also allow us to increase our attention on other agents of radical Islam like al-Qaeda, the Muslim Brotherhood, and certain elements within Iran," Tillerson said.
Alongside his push for addressing "radical Islam" head on, Tillerson vowed to make sure the State Department "does its part in supporting Muslims around the world who reject radical Islam in all its forms." Becca Stanek
Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, broke notably from his boss-to-be on several key global issues early in his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday. In his opening statement, Tillerson stated unequivocally that he did not believe Russia had a valid claim to Crimea, the Ukrainian territory it annexed in 2014. He also sympathized with NATO allies who are "right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia" and said the reports of Russia's use of cyberattacks to interfere in the presidential election were "troubling."
Tillerson so far: Russia took Crimea illegally, US should stay at global table on climate, Russia hacked campaign & presumably Putin knew
— Josh Lederman (@joshledermanAP) January 11, 2017
Trump, for his part, has said it would be a "good thing" if the U.S. had a genial relationship with Russia and was reluctant to embrace the conclusions of U.S. intelligence that Russia was responsible for leaking information during the election. Trump has also threatened to pull the U.S. out of multinational agreements like NATO, NAFTA, and the Paris climate agreement, while Tillerson said climate change requires a "global response."
Tillerson is expected to face numerous questions about his ties to Russia, as those critical of his appointment have noted his friendliness with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his past business dealings with the country. Kimberly Alters
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did not go easy on Rex Tillerson during his line of questioning at the secretary of state nominee's Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday morning. Nominated to lead the State Department by President-elect Donald Trump, Tillerson has been a contentious choice due to his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin — a point Rubio did not let drop lightly.
Tillerson might have seen it coming: Rubio has long been critical of the former ExxonMobil executive, who was awarded the Order of Friendship by Putin. "Being a 'friend of Vladimir' is not an attribute I am hoping for from a #SecretaryOfState," Rubio has previously tweeted.
He didn't go easy on Tillerson in person, either. "Are you aware that the people who oppose Putin end up dead?" Rubio asked at one point, to which Tillerson answered he did not, as he hadn't been briefed on such information. "None of this is classified, Mr. Tillerson," Rubio replied. "These people are dead."
In another particularly thorny attack, Rubio bluntly demanded to know, "Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal?" Tillerson replied: "I would not use that term."
"Well, let me describe the situation in Aleppo, [Syria], and perhaps that will help you reach that conclusion," Rubio shot back. Watch the ruthless exchange in full below. Jeva Lange
Wednesday, Jan. 11, marks 15 years since detainees first arrived at the United States' Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba. After the recent transfer of four cleared Yemeni prisoners to Saudi Arabia, the camp holds 55 detainees, 19 of whom have been cleared for release. Another 36 are subject to indefinite detention with no charge or trial to date, and 10 have been charged with war crimes.
Gitmo has held about 780 prisoners over the last decade and a half, and contrary President Obama's repeated promises to close the facility is expected to remain open when President-elect Donald Trump takes office this month.
For the inmates who remain, the presidential transition is a source of "a great deal of anxiety and fear," says Pardiss Kebriaei of the Center for Constitutional Rights, which is representing five detainees. Trump has indicated he does not wish to see Gitmo shut down and has hinted that he may be interested in sending Americans accused of terrorism to be tried at the facility in a military tribunal, which does not accord many key constitutional trial rights. Bonnie Kristian
Secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil, emphasized the importance of accountability and firm leadership with regard to U.S. relations with Russia and China during his opening statement Wednesday at his Senate confirmation hearing. Tillerson urged an "open and frank dialogue with Russia" and advocated for holding Russia "accountable for its actions," but he also warned U.S. leaders to be "clear-eyed about our relationship with Russia." "Our NATO allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia," Tillerson said, "but it was in the absence of American leadership that this door was left open and unintended signals were sent."
Tillerson advocated for the U.S. to similarly assert its leadership in China, urging the U.S. to "deal with what we see, not what we hope." Echoing President-elect Donald Trump's stance on the importance of other nations fulfilling their obligations to their own national security, Tillerson said the U.S. must hold countries accountable when they fail to follow through on their promises. "We cannot continue to accept empty promises, like the ones China has made," Tillerson said. Becca Stanek
President Barack Obama reportedly has Chelsea Manning on his "short list" for commutation before he leaves office, a person in the Justice Department told NBC News. The decision could be made as soon as Wednesday.
Manning, 29, is a former U.S. Army soldier and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking classified military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks in 2010. Branded as a "traitor" by prosecutors and critics, Manning received what some have considered to be an unfairly harsh sentence: "After this case, I had to tell Chelsea — 'I've represented murderers. I've represented rapists. I've represented child molesters. And none of them received 35 years,'" defense lawyer David Coombs told NBC News.
Manning tried to commit suicide twice in 2016, and went on a hunger strike in an attempt to get gender reassignment surgery. More than 100,000 people have signed a petition asking Obama to commute Manning.
Mr. President, if you grant only one act of clemency as you exit the White House, please: free Chelsea Manning. You alone can save her life.
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 11, 2017
"I have more hope right now than I have the entire time since she was sentenced," said Manning's aunt, Deborah Manning. "I do think it's the last hope for a while." Jeva Lange
Ukrainian government officials helped boost Hillary Clinton and worked to sabotage Donald Trump's political campaign during the 2016 election, a Politico investigation has found. In one instance, a Ukrainian-American operative consulting with the Democratic National Committee even had a hand in exposing Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's ties to Russia, which eventually resulted in his ousting from the Trump campaign.
Unlike the recently exposed sophisticated, centrally-organized Russian hacks that were intended to give Trump a leg-up, any of Ukraine's efforts to help Clinton were greatly limited. Nevertheless, "it seems that a U.S. election may have been seen as a surrogate battle by those in Kiev and Moscow," said David A. Merkel, who works as a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and helped oversee U.S. relations with Ukraine and Russia under George W. Bush.
And although Ukraine has maintained that they were nonpolitical during the election, their pro-Clinton slant could come back to bite them back now that Trump is in the White House:
Many Ukrainian officials and operatives and their American allies see Trump's inauguration this month as an existential threat to the country, made worse, they admit, by the dissemination of the secret ledger, the antagonistic social media posts and the perception that the embassy meddled against — or at least shut out — Trump.
"It's really bad. The [Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko] administration right now is trying to re-coordinate communications," said [former political officer in the Ukrainian Embassy, Andrii] Telizhenko, adding, "The Trump organization doesn't want to talk to our administration at all."
During [former Ukrainian diplomat Valentyn] Nalyvaichenko's trip to Washington last month, he detected lingering ill will toward Ukraine from some, and lack of interest from others, he recalled. "Ukraine is not on the top of the list, not even the middle," he said.
Poroshenko’s allies are scrambling to figure out how to build a relationship with Trump, who is known for harboring and prosecuting grudges for years. [Politico]
Read the entire investigation at Politico. Jeva Lange