Rex Tillerson artfully dodges questions on whether human activity is responsible for climate change
Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, admitted Wednesday during his Senate confirmation hearing that the "risk of climate change does exist." "The consequences of it could be serious enough that action should be taken," Tillerson said, when asked to clarify his personal point of view on climate change.
While Tillerson admitted the reality of climate change, he dodged answering questions about whether humans are contributing to it. He said that although the increase in greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere is "having an effect," "our ability to predict that effect is very limited."
Tillerson's comments about climate change came amid questions of how his previous ties to ExxonMobil would weigh on his duties as secretary of state. Tillerson said he would recuse himself from decisions directly involving ExxonMobil and would not give the company's new CEO preferential treatment. However, he said he "would not expect to have to recuse" himself from broader decisions involving oil and gas.
President-elect Donald Trump clashed with CNN's Jim Acosta on Wednesday during his first press conference in 167 days. The conflict started after Trump tore into BuzzFeed News and CNN for publishing unsubstantiated reports that Russia had information on Trump they could use for blackmail. Acosta demanded to ask a question, given that Trump was "attacking" CNN from the stage.
Trump quickly silenced him: "Not you. Your organization is terrible," he said.
Acosta continued to fight for his chance to ask a question as Trump demanded "quiet, quiet." Getting nowhere, Trump finally snapped, "You are fake news." Watch the exchange below. Jeva Lange
.@realDonaldTrump to reporter: "YOU are fake news." pic.twitter.com/6nasXm99TK
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed his thoughts on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, which has been a hot-button issue on Capitol Hill in recent weeks as Republican lawmakers grapple with forming a concrete alternative to President Obama's signature health-care law. Trump promised that "repeal and replace" of the Affordable Care Act would occur "essentially simultaneously," positing that a replacement proposal would be submitted "probably the same day" as legislation to repeal the law, if not within the "same hour."
Trump, speaking at his first news conference since July, repeated his oft-stated opinion that ObamaCare is a "complete and total disaster," and said he predicted 2017 would be a "catastrophic" year for the law. The belief that ObamaCare is "imploding" on its own, however, caused Trump to consider doing nothing about the law because from a "political standpoint," he said, the Democrats own its failure. "We're doing them a tremendous service," Trump said, referring to Republicans' promises to replace the law, thus assuming responsibility for the country's health care.
Politico's Jake Sherman noted that Trump's plan to "simultaneously" repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act may implicitly reveal a willingness to push back the actual date of repeal. While Trump previously promised to repeal ObamaCare on "day one" — as in, next Friday, Jan. 20, when he is inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States — Sherman noted that does not logistically gel with his vow to submit a replacement simultaneously:
TRUMP saying repeal/replace will be same day, perhaps same hour. That means repeal will probably be in a few months.
Trump did not offer any specifics on what his preferred replacement plan might look like. Kimberly Alters
President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will step down from all positions in the Trump Organization, a response to concerns over the conflicts of interest that could arise from running a global corporation and the United States of America. His sons, Don Jr. and Eric, will run the company along with CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Trump brought piles of folders containing paperwork used to hand over the company as proof of the decision:
Aides to @realDonaldTrump have placed thick stacks of documents beside the podium where he will speak at news conference pic.twitter.com/Laf8MktREr
The Trump Organization won't enter into any new foreign deals, with domestic deals to be submitted to "rigorous vetting." Trump will additionally not be informed of new deals the company makes.
Trump will not divest ownership in the Trump Organization, a decision Sheri Dillon, Trump's attorney, explained by claiming that selling the company would "exacerbate" conflicts of interests for a number of reasons. Additionally, "President Trump should not be expected to destroy the company he built," Dillon said. To avoid accusations of emolument, Trump will donate all payments made to his businesses by foreign bodies to the U.S. Treasury.
Critics have already reacted: "This is wild. They're just focused on not losing money instead of actual ethical requirements. Banana republic American style. Wild," tweeted Aminatou Sow, the editor-at-large of Racked. "Trump today streamlined the process by which foreign governments can bribe him," said The Daily Beast's Olivia Nuzzi. Jeva Lange
Donald Trump immediately attacks U.S. intelligence community in first press conference in 6 months
Taking the stage for his first news conference since July, President-elect Donald Trump immediately addressed a controversial report released Tuesday night that claimed U.S. intelligence officials had received word that Russia possessed incriminating information on Trump. The dossier, which several news organizations said was full of unverified and unconfirmed — though bombastic — claims, was published by BuzzFeed News in full Tuesday night. Trump wasted no time in condemning the report, and criticized intelligence agencies for "maybe" releasing that "nonsense," which he said "should have never been written":
Trump: "It was released maybe by the intelligence agencies -- who knows ... which would be a tremendous blot on their record" pic.twitter.com/rq2zf67rtQ
Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer opened the press conference by slamming BuzzFeed as a "left-wing blog," and saying its public release of the dossier was "outrageous and frankly irresponsible." Trump in recent weeks has taken to doubting U.S. intelligence, and he was especially hesitant to accept the intelligence community's conclusions that Russian President Vladimir Putin had directed cyberattacks on the U.S. in order to help Trump win the presidential election.
Both Trump and the Kremlin have denied Russia possesses any incriminating information on the president-elect. Kimberly Alters
President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate David Shulkin as secretary of veterans affairs, he announced Wednesday at his first press conference in six months. Shulkin is currently serving as the undersecretary of health for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a position to which he was nominated by President Obama in 2015.
Trump said that his team interviewed more than 100 people for the position. He has just one Cabinet position left to name, the head of the Department of Agriculture. Jeva Lange
At his confirmation hearing Wednesday, former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson made it clear that addressing "radical Islam" would be a top priority if he is confirmed as secretary of state. "We need to be honest about radical Islam," Tillerson said. "It is with good reason that our fellow citizens have a growing concern about radical Islam and murderous acts committed in its name against Americans and our friends."
He said the key to "thwarting radical Islam," which he noted "poses a grave risk to the stability of nations and the well-being of their citizens," is to defeat the Islamic State. "The demise of ISIS would also allow us to increase our attention on other agents of radical Islam like al-Qaeda, the Muslim Brotherhood, and certain elements within Iran," Tillerson said.
Alongside his push for addressing "radical Islam" head on, Tillerson vowed to make sure the State Department "does its part in supporting Muslims around the world who reject radical Islam in all its forms." Becca Stanek
Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, broke notably from his boss-to-be on several key global issues early in his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday. In his opening statement, Tillerson stated unequivocally that he did not believe Russia had a valid claim to Crimea, the Ukrainian territory it annexed in 2014. He also sympathized with NATO allies who are "right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia" and said the reports of Russia's use of cyberattacks to interfere in the presidential election were "troubling."
Tillerson so far: Russia took Crimea illegally, US should stay at global table on climate, Russia hacked campaign & presumably Putin knew
Trump, for his part, has said it would be a "good thing" if the U.S. had a genial relationship with Russia and was reluctant to embrace the conclusions of U.S. intelligence that Russia was responsible for leaking information during the election. Trump has also threatened to pull the U.S. out of multinational agreements like NATO, NAFTA, and the Paris climate agreement, while Tillerson said climate change requires a "global response."
Tillerson is expected to face numerous questions about his ties to Russia, as those critical of his appointment have noted his friendliness with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his past business dealings with the country. Kimberly Alters