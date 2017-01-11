Trump closes rowdy press conference in the most Trump way

How do you end a press conference that has already devolved into a shouting match between journalists and the president-elect? If you're Donald Trump, the one-time "ratings machine" TV star and current executive producer of The Apprentice, you wrap it up with your reality show's tag line, of course.

After explaining that the stacks of manila envelopes splayed out on a table to his right were evidence of the "many, many companies" that would be folded into a trust run by his adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr., Trump said: "I hope at the end of eight years, I'll come back and say, 'Oh, you did a good job.' Otherwise, I'll say, 'You're fired.'" Watch below:

Trump says he hopes his sons do a good job running his businesses, but if not, he’ll tell them “You’re fired.” pic.twitter.com/vLvLBFAi4u — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 11, 2017

That's a reality star president for you. Lauren Hansen