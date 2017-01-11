Cory Booker makes history testifying against Jeff Sessions

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on Wednesday became the first sitting senator in history to testify against another sitting senator when he spoke out against Jeff Sessions' nomination to become attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump. Citing Sessions' record on civil rights and justice issues, Booker insisted "the next attorney general must bring hope and healing to this country, and this demands a more courageous empathy than Sen. Sessions' record demonstrates."

Sen. Booker testifies that Jeff Sessions' "record says we can't count on him." https://t.co/kXyie9F0D7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 11, 2017

In his testimony, Booker referred to incidents in Selma, Alabama, and Ferguson, Missouri, as well as the historic fights for women's, LGBT, and minority rights: "The march for justice in our country still continues," he said. "It is still urgent."

He added, "The arc of the moral universe does not just naturally curve toward justice; we must bend it." Jeva Lange