Tillerson emphasizes his opposition to U.N. efforts to 'coerce' negotiations between Israel, Palestine
During his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson vowed to make it a priority to counter the global Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel in the interest of preserving relations between the U.S. and Israel.
To achieve this, the former ExxonMobil CEO first suggested the U.S. make abundantly clear to countries that participate in the Palestinian-led BDS effort that their involvement "will shade our view of them." Tillerson also endorsed using trade negotiations to gain leverage over countries supporting the BDS movement and encourage them to disengage. The U.S. must "recommit" to supporting Israel as its "most important" partner in the Middle East, he said.
Tillerson also addressed the U.N. Security Council resolution last month that condemned Israeli settlement-building in the West Bank, saying he does not support the U.N. and other negotiating bodies intervening in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. "This issue has to be settled between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Tillerson said. "No one can be coerced into coming to the negotiating table. That will not lead to a solution." Becca Stanek
The law firm advising Trump on his business conflicts was named 'Russia Law Firm of the Year' in 2016
The global law firm advising President-elect Donald Trump on his business conflicts apparently has a great working relationship with Russia. Shortly after Trump's press conference Wednesday, it surfaced that his attorney's firm, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, was named "Russia Law Firm of the Year" in 2016 by the law profession directory Chambers & Partners for its "high-profile" work in Russia.
Just let that sink in for a second: While Trump defended himself against allegations he'd colluded with Russia to win the presidential election and denied rumors that Russia has amassed damning information about him, a lawyer from Russia's law firm of the year was standing by his side.
Yeah. Becca Stanek
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted six Volkswagen executives over the company's emissions scandal. Five of the indicted employees are in Germany; the sixth was arrested and charged earlier this week in Miami.
The indictments came alongside Volkswagen's announcement that it will plead guilty to three criminal charges for building engines with a "defeat device," which created a discrepancy in performance in government tests versus in real life. The charges include "conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and importing vehicles by using false statements," The Associated Press reported.
Volkswagen has agreed to pay a $4.3 billion penalty in a settlement with the Department of Justice, which The Associated Press noted is the "largest ever levied by the government against an automaker." Volkswagen previously reached a $15 billion settlement in the U.S., bringing its total fines over the emissions cheating scandal up to nearly $20 billion.
The investigation is still underway, meaning more Volkswagen executives could face charges. Becca Stanek
Tillerson avoids condemning Philippines dictator Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs as a human rights violation
Secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson hesitated to call the Philippines a human rights violator when asked for his opinion Wednesday at his Senate confirmation hearing. When pressed by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the former ExxonMobil executive insisted he would need more information before he could assess whether the brutal crackdown on drugs led by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte that has killed thousands could classify as a human rights abuse.
Rubio responded by pointing out that Tillerson actually already has access to the information, given that it was published in an article in the Los Angeles Times and that Duterte was quoted for the piece. Tillerson stuck to his defense, claiming he could not "rely solely on media reports." However, he did note that he knows the Philippines is a U.S. ally, and "we need to make sure they stay an ally."
Tillerson was similarly circumspect in answering Rubio's questions about human rights violations in Saudi Arabia. While his initial response to Rubio's question was again that he'd need "greater information," Rubio refused to believe Tillerson was unaware of what was going on in Saudi Arabia. "You're not familiar with the state of affairs for people in Saudi Arabia, what life is like for women? They can't drive," Rubio said. "They have people jailed and lashed. You are familiar with all of that?"
Catch a portion of the tense exchange below. Becca Stanek
After questioning on human rights in China, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Tillerson tells @marcorubio: "I share all the same values you share." pic.twitter.com/Cy5wfuvZ3L
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 11, 2017
Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), an icon of the civil rights movement, delivered a moving testimony against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) on Wednesday at his Senate confirmation hearing for the role of attorney general. In his opening remarks, Lewis recalled growing up in rural Alabama during a time when he couldn't legally drink from the same drinking fountains or walk on the same side of the street as white Americans.
"We can pretend that the law is blind, we can pretend that it is even-handed, but if we are honest with ourselves, we know that we are called upon daily by the people we represent to help them deal with unfairness in how the law is written and enforced," Lewis said. "Those who are committed to equal justice in our society wonder whether Sen. Sessions' calls for law and order would mean today what it meant in Alabama when I was coming up back then."
Lewis' testimony came late in Sessions' hearing, a point that was not lost on Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), who spoke next. "To have a senator [Cory Booker], a House member, and a living civil rights legend testify at the end of all of this is the equivalent of being made to go to the back of the bus," he said. Jeva Lange
Watergate is burning.
Fire at the Watergate residential building, view from @TheAtlantic HQ. pic.twitter.com/kNfokFPcJT
— Patrick Garrigan (@PatrickGarrigan) January 11, 2017
The fire broke out about 1:40 p.m. EST in the infamous D.C. complex known for break-ins, wiretapping, and loaning its suffix to lesser scandals involving pizza or football. Having originated in a vacant residence on the 13th floor, the blaze was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters and nobody was injured — unless, of course, you consider the whole thing to be a giant, depressing metaphor. Jeva Lange
BBC correspondent Paul Wood came forward Wednesday to reveal that there are multiple intelligence sources alleging Russia is in possession of potentially embarrassing or compromising material regarding President-elect Donald Trump. Formerly, only a single source was known to have been aware of the alleged material.
"I saw the report, compiled by the former British intelligence officer, back in October," Wood said. "He is not, and this is the crucial thing, the only source for this.” The Wall Street Journal alleges the British source is Christopher Steele, a director of the London-based Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd.
A member of the U.S. intelligence community also told Wood that "at least one East European intelligence service was aware 'that the Russians had kompromat or compromising material on Mr. Trump,'" Raw Story reports. Wood said that he "got a message back" from the U.S. intelligence community member and that there is reportedly "more than one tape, not just video, but audio as well, on more than one date, in more than one place, in both Moscow and St. Petersburg."
Wood did add, however, that "nobody should believe something just because an intelligence agent says it."
BuzzFeed News has been heavily criticized for publishing the unsubstantiated intelligence in full Tuesday night, which alleges collusion between Trump and Russia as well as the existence of a tape that would be embarrassing for Trump were it to be released. CNN carried similar, but less detailed, allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday denied the reports and called them "an absolute fiction" and "a total bluff." Trump has called the reports "fake news" and dismissed all that has been alleged. Jeva Lange
NAACP President Cornell William Brooks did not mince words when testifying against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) at his attorney general confirmation hearing before the Senate on Wednesday. Sessions "evinces a clear disregard, disrespect, and even disdain for the civil and human rights of racial and ethnic minorities, women, the disabled, and others who suffer from discrimination in this country," Brooks said, even as Sessions protested such claims.
In response, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) slammed Brooks and the NAACP for having a seemingly partisan agenda. Citing the NAACP's Civil Rights Federal Legislative Scorecards, Graham pointed out that Sessions received only 11 percent, Graham himself got 25 percent, and other Republican members of Congress typically found themselves between the two numbers. On the other hand, many Democrats had 100 percent.
Brooks defended the divide: "The report card is based on legislation, not party affiliation … I might note to the respect of our report card, we've done that for the better part of a century," he said.
But Graham wasn't having it. "I hope that doesn't make us all racist and all of them perfect," Graham sarcastically replied. Watch below. Jeva Lange
CLIP: @LindseyGrahamSC to @CornellWBrooks on NAACP report cards: "I hope that doesn't make us all racist & all of them perfect on the issue" pic.twitter.com/A0yq6VdEgC
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 11, 2017