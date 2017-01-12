Doctor performs surgery on young patient's tattered stuffed animal

Ryan, 9, has undergone eight surgeries over the course of his life, and during each one, he's been accompanied by his favorite stuffed animal, Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.
A tip of the scrub cap to Dr. Travis Groth at @childhealthwi for stitching up his patient's stuffed animal. https://t.co/ttub6e4NgG pic.twitter.com/X2ZvJSy9HX
— OutpatientSurgeryMag (@OutpatientSurg) January 7, 2017
Ryan has several health issues, and Mike brings him comfort during hospital stays. Before Ryan's last operation, his urologist at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Dr. Travis Groth, thought Mike looked worn out, and decided he needed to have surgery, too. Groth had his surgical team come into Ryan's room, where he identified Mike as the patient. Groth then got to work, suturing Mike's arm and making Ryan's day. A spokesperson from Children's Hospital of Wisconsin told People both patients are "recovering well at home." Catherine Garcia
Regular people invited by The Tonight Show to record goodbye messages to Michelle Obama were in for a shock when they discovered she was hiding behind a curtain, listening to their every word.
Their messages were heartfelt, going into detail about how she inspired them and even got their kids to eat vegetables. When Obama revealed herself, there were tears, gasps, nervous laughs, and chest clutches. It was sweet to see Obama hug her well-wishers, and hilarious to watch them fawn over the first lady while basically ignoring Jimmy Fallon. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
John Rutherford, a 64-year-old freshman congressman from Florida, was taken out of the Capitol on a stretcher Wednesday.
Rutherford was on the House floor for a vote on an amendment to the Regulatory Accountability Act, but was absent for the next 10 House votes, WOKV reports. The station says he was in the Republican cloakroom off the House floor when he suffered a "medical emergency." Rutherford's chief of staff, Kelly Simpson, said he did not have a heart attack and is "conscious, alert, and in good spirits."
Before being elected to represent the 4th Congressional District last November, Rutherford had a 41-year career in law enforcement, including 12 years as sheriff in Jacksonville. Catherine Garcia
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper released a statement Wednesday night announcing that he's spoken with Donald Trump about the leaks that have come out about the briefing he received from intelligence leaders last week, and expressed his "profound dismay" at the information appearing in the press.
Clapper said they both agreed that the leaks are "extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security," and he reiterated to Trump that the intelligence community "stands ready to serve his administration." Clapper also brought up the report containing unverified claims about Russia having compromising material on Trump, which he said should be viewed with skepticism. "I emphasized that this document is not a U.S. Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC," he said. "The IC has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable, and we did not rely upon it in any way for our conclusions." Catherine Garcia
She's a little bit country, and he's in a lot of need of someone people have heard of to perform at his inauguration, but unfortunately, Marie Osmond won't be able to help out Donald Trump next week.
The singer — who played with her brother, Donny Osmond, at Ronald Reagan's 1981 inauguration — told Yahoo Finance she hasn't been asked to sing, but she would be honored to do so. The inaugural committee is struggling to find someone, anyone, to sign on as entertainment, and Osmond says that's unfortunate. "I think when it comes to our country, we need to unite," she added. "I think we should all support our president, whether we're happy or sad. This is America." She also said that her eight children fall all over the political spectrum, and she never wants them to become divided over their beliefs: "We should come together and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should."
Before someone at Trump Tower gets hurt in a frantic race to get Osmond on the phone, don't bother giving her a call — after Yahoo Finance published its interview with Osmond, she clarified that she already has vacation plans on Jan. 20, and won't be able to perform. Donny? Catherine Garcia
They've only been together since Christmas, but a 6-year-old nonverbal boy and a deaf rescue dog in Florida already have a strong bond.
Connor Guillet's mom, Brandi, told ABC News she thought it was important for her son, who communicates through sign language, to have a companion, and that led her to Coastal Boxer Rescue. There, they met 8-year-old Ellie. "She let Connor grab her face, hug her, kiss her, it was amazing," Brandi Guillet said. "When [the rescue employee] said that she responds to sign language, I had to try it. We brought her home a week before Christmas and that was it."
The pair enjoys hitting the playground, engaging in spirited rounds of tug of war, and jumping on trampolines together, and Ellie makes Connor laugh like no one else can (the Guillets are currently fostering Ellie, but her adoption will soon be finalized). Connor has 22q deletion syndrome, a genetic disorder, and has developmental, psychological, emotional, and physical delays, and his mom is overjoyed that his new friend understands him. "He loves her," Brandi Guillet said. "It's his buddy. He doesn't have a lot of human friends, but he has her." Catherine Garcia
Donald Trump's plan to remove himself from his businesses without divesting ownership doesn't even come close to solving the problem of potential conflicts of interest, the director of the Office of Government Ethics said Wednesday.
"We can't risk creating the perception that government leaders would use their official positions for profit," Walter Shaub said at the Brookings Institution. "That's why I was glad in November when the president-elect tweeted that he wanted to, as he put it, 'in no way have a conflict of interest' with his businesses. Unfortunately, his current plan cannot achieve that goal." The Office of Government Ethics is independent and nonpartisan, and works with executive branch officials to prevent conflicts of interest. Last week, the office sent Democrats in the Senate a letter advising them that they were still waiting for many of Trump's Cabinet nominees to send over their proper ethics packages.
Shaub said one major problem with Trump's "wholly inadequate" plan is that he will have his sons, Eric and Don Jr., run the Trump Organization, and that will involve communications that wouldn't take place in a blind trust. Sheri Dillon, a lawyer for Trump, said on Wednesday a blind trust was impossible to enter into because "you cannot have a totally blind trust with operating businesses." If they were to sell off the business or divest, she added, it would cost the Trumps millions of dollars, and that just wasn't fair. Shaub was unmoved. "It's important to understand that the president is now entering the world of public service," he said. "He's going to be asking his own appointees to make sacrifices. He's going to be asking our men and women in uniform to risk their lives in conflicts around the world. So, no, I don't think divestiture is too high a price to pay to be the president of the United States of America."
You can watch Shaub's short address on government ethics and why Trump should change course below. Catherine Garcia
He works for Fox News, but Shepard Smith was firmly on Team CNN Wednesday afternoon when he spoke out against Donald Trump accusing the network of spreading "fake news."
Here’s what Shep had to say about @realDonaldTrump 's criticism of the media #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/92umEbMjD3
— Shepard Smith (@ShepNewsTeam) January 11, 2017
In his first press conference in several months, Trump blasted CNN for reporting on intelligence officials briefing Trump about Russia having blackmail-worthy material on him (the dossier, with unverified claims, was later published on BuzzFeed). Trump denied the allegations, called it "fake news," and refused to take a question from the network's Jim Acosta. "Not you," he snapped. "Your organization is terrible." After again saying CNN reports "fake news," Trump took a question from the right-wing website Breitbart News.
Shepard took umbrage to Trump's attitude, and said so during Shepard Smith Reporting's closing segment. "CNN's exclusive reporting on the Russian matter was separate and distinctly different from the document dump executed by an online news property," he said. "Though we at Fox News cannot confirm CNN's report, it is our observation that its correspondents followed journalistic standards and that neither they nor any other journalists should be subjected to belittling and delegitimizing by the president-elect of the United States." Catherine Garcia