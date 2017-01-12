After decades living apart, 5 siblings are back together under one roof

There's no sibling rivalry here — after spending their early years together, four elderly sisters and their brother are living together once more, this time at a Massachusetts retirement community.

5 elderly siblings living together again at same nursing center https://t.co/V6chWDj4a6 pic.twitter.com/WSO7AgxfPd — Just Good News (@thejustgoodnews) January 10, 2017

"We all have different health problems and medical appointments now, but we do always check on one another," Mary Cena, 92, told Today. "We were very good to one another growing up and that still rings very true today. That's how we were able to be all together again." There were a total of 11 siblings in Cena's family, and now just five remain. Throughout their lives, the brothers and sisters were close, playing weekly bridge games and holding joint yard sales in the summer. The first one to move into the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody was Carmen Wesala, 98, in 2012. Cena followed in 2013, and Georgia Southwick, 93, arrived in 2015, followed by Lucy O'Brien, 85, and brother Larry Mallia, 90.

The fact that they are all in one place makes it easier for relatives to visit, and for the siblings to share meals and have long chats together. "When you're old and you think of the best time of your life, you think of those times when you were surrounded by family and friends," Cena said. "Those were the best times of my life. I couldn't ask for anything better in the end." Catherine Garcia