San Diego police officer helps kids give their Navy dad a special sendoff

As they watched their dad sail off on the U.S.S. Carl Vinson last week, Rileigh Buetow, 4, and her little brother Austin, 2, yelled their final goodbyes, but because they're so young, it was hard to hear what they were saying.
James Weaver, a San Diego Police Department officer watching from nearby, wanted their words to reach Josh Buetow on the ship, and asked the children if they'd like to use his PA system to boost their message. "I did not expect it at all," their mother, Brettany, told NBC San Diego. "It really meant a lot to our family and to the kids."
Josh Buetow has been in the Navy for six years, and this is his first deployment; he is expected to come home in the summer. Weaver has kids about Rileigh and Austin's ages, and he wanted to make sure their father could hear their voices one last time before his return. "I figured that he couldn't hear them, because I could barely hear them from across the parking lot, so I just pulled my car over and asked if they wanted to use the PA," he said, adding that it was "definitely a memorable moment." Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, President Obama announced that in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he has designated three civil rights sites in Alabama and South Carolina as national monuments.
This designation gives culturally and historically significant sites protection. The Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument will encompass the A.G. Gaston Motel, at one time the headquarters for King's 1964 civil rights campaign, and the Freedom Riders National Monument in Anniston, Alabama, will include the Greyhound station where a bus with integrated Freedom Riders was attacked in the spring of 1961 and the location where the bus was fire bombed minutes later. The Reconstruction Era National Monument in coastal South Carolina will include four sites in Beaufort County, a community developed by free slaves.
Obama also announced the expansion of two existing monuments — the California Coastal National Monument and the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in southwest Oregon and northern California — in order to protect biodiversity, natural and historic resources, and wildlife habitat. Catherine Garcia
The Obama family has a reputation for being thoughtful, warm, and welcoming. Then, there's Sunny.
The Obama's four-year-old Portuguese Water Dog bit an 18-year-old girl visiting Malia Obama on Monday, TMZ reports, leaving her with a gash under her eye that required stitches from the Obamas' family physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson. TMZ says the unidentified friend bent down to pet and kiss Sunny, who responded by chomping down on her face. Bo, the original first dog, was not involved.
The young woman chronicled the aftermath of her bite on Snapchat, captioning one image "I f—ing hate Sunny" and another "Malia thinks it's funny." The breed is not typically aggressive, but during a week where the president, first lady, and their daughters have been hogging the headlines, a Portuguese Water Dog's gotta do what a Portuguese Water Dog's gotta do. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden's office confirmed that Biden and President Obama were briefed by intelligence officials last week about unverified claims that Russia may have compromising information on Donald Trump.
This is the first time a top government official has confirmed they were told about the claims as part of their briefing on Russian interference in last year's presidential election, CNN reports. The network reported earlier this week that Obama and Trump were both given a two-page summary of the allegations, culled from a 35-page report put together by a former British intelligence agent.
Biden's office also said after their briefing, the president and vice president did not ask for any additional information, and Obama asked, "What does this have to do with anything?" Catherine Garcia
President Obama is scrapping the "wet foot, dry foot" policy for Cuban immigrants, a senior administration official revealed Thursday. The policy, which was introduced in 1995, granted permanent residency to Cubans who arrived in the U.S. without visas. The repeal will take effect immediately.
The policy was originally enacted because the U.S. was hesitant to send Cubans back to a country run by Fidel Castro, The Associated Press reported. It was extended only to Cuban immigrants, and the Cuban government has long argued the policy encouraged its citizens to leave for the U.S.
The changes, which follow several months of negotiation between the U.S. and Cuba, "would be the last step by Obama to normalize relations with Cuba," AP said. Obama's efforts have led to the reestablishment of full diplomatic ties between the countries.
The U.S. and Cuba are expected to issue a joint statement on the agreement late Thursday. Becca Stanek
George Saunders' audiobook will be narrated by celebrities including Nick Offerman, David Sedaris, and Lena Dunham
One of the most star-studded productions this year might be writer George Saunders' audiobook. The audio version of his first full-length novel, Lincoln in the Bardo, has a cast of 166 narrators, including Nick Offerman, David Sedaris, Lena Dunham, Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Don Cheadle, Bill Hader, Carrie Brownstein, Julianne Moore, and Rainn Wilson — and that's not even the full list.
In fact, the audiobook is so jam-packed with narrators that Penguin Random House Audio is applying for a Guinness World Record "for most individuals' voices on a single audiobook," Time reported. Aside from the myriad A-listers, the list of narrators also includes audiobook professionals and Saunders' family and friends. "I love the way that the variety of contemporary American voices mimics and underscores the feeling I tried to evoke in the book: a sort of American chorale," Saunders said.
The novel and audiobook come out Feb. 14. Becca Stanek
President Obama gave Vice President Joe Biden the surprise of a lifetime Thursday when he awarded him the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Obama awarded Biden the medal "with distinction," a degree of recognition Obama noted has only been bestowed upon three individuals over the last three presidencies: Pope John Paul II, former President Ronald Reagan, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.
Biden accepted the honor with tears in his eyes, and said he "had no idea" it was coming. "I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country," Biden said as he thanked Obama.
The event had been billed as a farewell for Biden, and Obama kicked it off by joking this would give "the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance." In his farewell address Tuesday night, Obama called Biden "a brother."
Try not to tear up watching the heartfelt moment below. Becca Stanek
BREAKING: Obama awards Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom https://t.co/mGxk27Mmq4 https://t.co/6UCH1WxmKx
— CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017
On Thursday afternoon, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) took to the House floor to speak about the Securities and Exchange Commission. The scene was being streamed online by C-SPAN — until an uncharacteristically jovial jingle cut into the feed:
Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes before C-SPAN1 came back. pic.twitter.com/mhWVgCoFxF
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2017
RT is Russia's state television network, and the symbolism of the official voice of the Kremlin interrupting the American cable channel dedicated to publicizing official government proceedings should likely send people reaching for their tin-foil hats. The clip was posted by Deadspin editor Timothy Burke, who said the interruption happened on C-SPAN's raw feed, and a Twitter user in Washington, D.C., corroborated Burke's clip. CNN producer Donie O'Sullivan, meanwhile, pointed out that C-SPAN's on-demand footage from the time in question shows no irregularities.
The network has yet to comment. Kimberly Alters
Update 4:26 p.m.: C-SPAN addressed the issue in a statement, which is included below.
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2017