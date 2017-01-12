Watch Kellyanne Conway and Anderson Cooper's riveting fight over Trump and Russia

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming press secretary, Sean Spicer, conflated CNN's report about unverified intelligence presented to Trump about Russian blackmail material on him and BuzzFeed's publishing of the entire unsubstantiated dossier. Anderson Cooper began his heated and entertaining interview with Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway by futilely asking for clarification: "Do you acknowledge here and now that CNN did not release the 35-page unsubstantiated claims against Donald Trump and it was misleading and untrue for Sean Spicer to suggest otherwise?" She would not. "CNN went first yesterday," Conway said, and BuzzFeed went second."
"We didn't report what BuzzFeed reported," Cooper protested. Conway said that CNN's headline on Tuesday "is just false," and to prove it she cited "NBC News reports" and "tweets from people at Politico." Cooper pointed out the NBC News article just says the dossier summary was not verbally presented to Trump, something CNN did not assert. "Anderson, CNN went first and had this breathless report, you know, everybody said it was a 'bombshell,'" Conway said, and when Cooper noted that CNN never referred to it as a bombshell, Conway said that Seth Meyers had called it that on Late Night.
"What you're saying doesn't make sense," Cooper told Conway. "On the one hand you're saying our reporting is inaccurate, on the other hand you're saying you don't know if it was in the intelligence briefing and you can't say even if you did know." "I can tell you credible news reports today say it was not in there," she replied. "An NBC News report based on one source," Cooper said. "And what is yours based on?" Conway asked. "Multiple sources, and The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal as well say it," Cooper said.
"I get why politically it makes sense for you to link CNN to what BuzzFeed did," Cooper said, but it's apples and oranges. Conway argued that CNN is complicit because a story on its website linked to the BuzzFeed article, and "I think if you link to something on your website, you're reporting it." She never did say what CNN got wrong, but she did find a way to tie up loose ends. "CNN and BuzzFeed have a lot in common," she said, because "you both were absolutely convinced and told all of your viewers that Hillary Clinton was going to win this election." Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked off Wednesday's Late Show monologue by talking about President Obama's farewell address on Tuesday night. "It was truly a moving experience, and I just have to say... let's talk about Donald Trump for a second," Colbert said. "Because there's a story that that came out in the last 24 hours, and — pardon the expression — it is, um, juicy." He started with CNN's report that Trump was briefed by the top U.S. intelligence officials last Friday on unsubstantiated claims that Russia has compromising information on him, then moved on to the leaked, unverified dossier.
"Everyone admits this report is unverified, and the man is about to be president of the United States, so I'm not going to validate that report by sharing the most salacious details from it," Colbert said. "Even the detail everybody's talking about, okay? You might call it the, um, No. 1 detail. I think this is just an unfortunate leak... that's making a huge mess, and I know I'm being a wet blanket, but reporting on this is the worst kind of yellow journalism. And even though jokes about this story are a golden opportunity, I just won't do it. Not to say the story didn't make a huge splash — it did. It flooded Twitter, I mean. We'll keep you up to date as facts trickle in. And we have our best researcher working on it — she's a real whiz. And one thing is for sure: The president-elect is a Goldwater Republican who truly believes in trickle-down." He cracked puns for a full two and a half minutes.
"I only feel for Donald Trump a little bit here, because he brought this on himself," Colbert said. "And I have a suggestion, Mr. Trump, of how to get rid of it: Just do the thing you have never done, which is say anything Putin wouldn't like. Alright? That would prove they're not running you." Trump could also release his tax returns — which Trump said again on Wednesday he won't do, because they're under audit, prompting Colbert to imagine the IRS agent with big enough nerve to audit the president. He ended where he began — talking about Obama's farewell speech — and with one last Russia dossier joke, and the band played him out with The Beatles' "Golden Slumbers." Watch below. Peter Weber
President-elect Donald Trump took a combative attitude toward the media at his press conference on Wednesday, calling CNN "fake news" and BuzzFeed News a "failing pile of garbage," and a straight interpretation of the New York Post's front page for Thursday would suggest that's what the tabloid means by "yellow journalism." If you know anything about the dossier on Trump's alleged, unverified ties to Russia, the phrase takes on a... different meaning.
Some double entendres, apparently, are too good to pass up. Peter Weber
Samantha Bee, Seth Meyers skeptically tackle the most salacious claim in the Trump Russia dossier
Several Western intelligence sources say that Russia has gathered comprising personal and/or financial information on President-elect Donald Trump, according to the BBC and CNN, but BuzzFeed News' publication on Tuesday night of an unsubstantiated Trump dossier compiled by a former British MI6 agent has gotten most of the attention. And one claim in particular has captured the public imagination. On Wednesday night, Late Night's Seth Meyers and Samantha Bee at Full Frontal dove right in to this salacious claim — and yes, it's mildly NSFW, especially the Full Frontal segment.
Meyers was rightly skeptical. "Look, nobody wants to believe that Trump paid Russian hookers to pee all over a bed more than I do, but there is zero proof that happened," he said. "Plus, I find it hard to believe that Trump actually paid somebody for services rendered." He wagged his finger at BuzzFeed: "In all seriousness, I haven't been this shocked by BuzzFeed since their quiz told me I was a Carrie when I'm so obviously a Miranda." And then he made a pretty good point: "Even if Russian operatives did claim to have compromising information on Trump, you know who else does? All of us." Meyers brought up Trump boasting at his press conference Wednesday that he turned down a $2 billion deal in Dubai just this past weekend, concluding: "He wants credit for not committing an impeachable offense!"
Bee also made a joke about Trump not paying his bills, and she was similarly skeptical of the "golden shower" claim. "The only verifiable part of this report is how much joy it gave me," she said. "It also claims the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin, which would be a capital offense," she added, if anybody could stop talking about that other thing. "There's a high probability this story is bullsh-t," she said, "but the fact that it's plausible bullsh-t is a terrifying statement about what our nation has come to." The only good thing about BuzzFeed's journalistic malpractice, she said, is that maybe the juicy allegation "draws attention to the less delicious details about Russia manipulating our president." Watch below — if you don't mind crude humor. Peter Weber
Early Thursday, after voting down dozens of amendments from Democrats over seven hours, Senate Republicans approved a budget resolution measure officially beginning the process to repeal the Affordable Care Act, with no replacement yet proposed. The resolution, which passed on a partisan 51-48 vote — Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) joined all Democrats present in voting nay — instructs relevant committees to draft ObamaCare-repeal legislation by Jan. 27. The House plans to vote on the resolution Friday.
In his press conference on Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump appeared to back the "repeal and replace" strategy being pushed by Paul rather than the "repeal and delay" tactic GOP leaders in Congress appear to be pursuing. The health care law can be replaced "essentially simultaneously" with its repeal, Trump said, "probably the same day" if not within the "same hour." He did not offer any policy ideas or lay out a timetable. The budget resolution maneuver allows Senate Republicans to excise large parts of the law with a simple majority, but any laws to replace ObamaCare will likely need at least 60 votes. Peter Weber
There's no sibling rivalry here — after spending their early years together, four elderly sisters and their brother are living together once more, this time at a Massachusetts retirement community.
"We all have different health problems and medical appointments now, but we do always check on one another," Mary Cena, 92, told Today. "We were very good to one another growing up and that still rings very true today. That's how we were able to be all together again." There were a total of 11 siblings in Cena's family, and now just five remain. Throughout their lives, the brothers and sisters were close, playing weekly bridge games and holding joint yard sales in the summer. The first one to move into the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody was Carmen Wesala, 98, in 2012. Cena followed in 2013, and Georgia Southwick, 93, arrived in 2015, followed by Lucy O'Brien, 85, and brother Larry Mallia, 90.
The fact that they are all in one place makes it easier for relatives to visit, and for the siblings to share meals and have long chats together. "When you're old and you think of the best time of your life, you think of those times when you were surrounded by family and friends," Cena said. "Those were the best times of my life. I couldn't ask for anything better in the end." Catherine Garcia
"I wish circumstances were different and I didn't feel the need to make public remarks today," said Walter Shaub, the director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE), to begin his address Wednesday at the Brooking Institution about government ethics and why President-elect Donald Trump should take them more seriously. "You don't hear about ethics when things are going well. You've been hearing a lot about ethics lately." Trump had laid out his plan to distance himself from his business interests to avoid conflicts earlier in the day, and Shaub said that plan is "wholly inadequate." "Nothing short of divestiture will resolve these conflicts," he explained.
The point of speaking publicly about the fixable ethics shortcomings of the incoming administration, Shaub said, is to defend the post-Watergate ethics structure built to safeguard the public good and to urge Trump to change course. "I've been pursuing this issue because the ethics program starts at the top," he said, and it is hard to persuade other officials to comply if the president does not.
And he's been trying to get his message to Trump, particularly. He started with some tweets, Shaub said, because "I was trying to use the vernacular of the president-elect's favorite social media platform to encourage him to divest." His speech on Wednesday included Biblical scripture, an appeal to patriotism, and the advice of Trump's favorite Supreme Court justice, Antonin Scalia:
Back when he was working for the Justice Department, the late Antonin Scalia also wrote an opinion declaring that a president should avoid engaging in conduct prohibited by the government's ethics regulations, even if they don't apply. Justice Scalia warned us that there would be consequences if a president ever failed to adhere to the same standards that apply to lower level officials. [Shaub, Brookings Institution]
At Trump's press conference, his conflicts-of-interest lawyer, Sheri Dillon, had noted that "the conflicts of interest laws simply do not apply to the president or the vice president and they are not required to separate themselves from their financial assets." That's true. But as Shaub noted: "The sheer obviousness of Justice Scalia's words becomes apparent if you just ask yourself one question: Should a president hold himself to a lower standard than his own appointees?" The jury is still out. Watch below. Peter Weber
After 55 years in San Diego, the Chargers are expected to announce as early as Thursday that the team is moving to Los Angeles, ESPN reports.
People in the NFL told the network that commissioner Roger Goodell and several league owners have been told by the Chargers about the team's intent to be in Los Angeles for the 2017 season. One person with knowledge of the situation did tell ESPN that Chargers chairman Dean Spanos has not yet sent the NFL a formal relocation letter, or told public officials in Los Angeles or San Diego about the move. The Chargers played their first season in Los Angeles, before moving to San Diego in 1961. The Rams returned to Los Angeles one year ago, and should the Chargers follow, the city will have two teams after spending more than 20 years without one. Catherine Garcia