A Michigan man got a ticket for warming up his car in his driveway

Here's a perhaps little known fact: It's actually illegal to idle your car in certain states, even if it's parked on your own property.

A Michigan man was given a ticket for warming up his car by leaving it running in his driveway, a local Fox affiliate reports. "I thought it was some kind of a joke," said Taylor Trupiano of the $128 fine. "Every person warms up their car. We live in Michigan." But the local police chief said the practice drives up crime rates: "We have five to 10 cars stolen this way every winter."

The laws about idling cars vary from state to state, and some particularly cold states even make exceptions if the temperature drops below a certain number. In Michigan, you're allowed to use a remote starter, because the key isn't in the car. If your key is in the car and it's running, it's a state and local violation, because somebody could steal the car. [Good Housekeeping]

"This is purely a public safety issue," the chief said.

Lesson learned: Don't heat and run, folks. The Week Staff