James Mattis suggests the U.S. military isn't strong enough to handle threats from Russia, China, and terrorists
Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee, said he believes the world order is "under the biggest attack since World War II" at his confirmation hearing Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee. "That's from Russia, from terrorist groups, and with what China is doing in the South China Sea," Mattis said, acknowledging that the U.S. must "recognize the reality" of what we are dealing with when it comes to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mattis said he believes Putin is trying to "break" NATO and said the U.S. should maintain the "strongest possible relationship" with the treaty organization, diverging sharply from Trump's campaign rhetoric.
To face these attacks, Mattis emphasized that "deterrence is critical." He said that requires the "strongest military" — which he thinks the U.S. lacks right now. However, in a break from Trump's publicly expressed doubts, Mattis said he has a "very, very high degree of confidence in our intelligence community."
Listen to Mattis' take on the state of the world order below.
Don't write the paper planner off just yet. Despite the rise of to-do apps and digital calendars, sales of printed appointment books and planners grew 10 percent from 2014-15 to 2015-16, to $342.7 million. Sales of decorative calendars increased 8 percent to $65 million in that time.
The ability to personalize and color-coordinate these organizing tools accounts for a lot of the draw, The New York Times reports, as does a desire to minimize screen time. "Having to open another tab, fire up another piece of software, or launch another app to access my calendar amounts to one more onscreen thing vying for my attention," one productivity blogger said of the trend. "Suddenly a paper planner starts to make sense."
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson proposed he would go on a "listening tour" in order to prepare for his role as the secretary of housing and urban development, he told the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee during his confirmation hearing Thursday.
"I do believe that government is extraordinarily important and one of the things I want to do, instead of just listening to the sage people of D.C. … I want to go on a listening tour," Carson said. "I want to hear from people with boots on the ground who are administering programs."
Carson diverged significantly from his prepared remarks in his opening statement; he had no mention of any plans for a listening tour in his prepared testimony. The tour has been in the works, though: "Dr. Carson is spending time learning this stuff, and he's passionate about it given where he came from," someone familiar with the transition process told BuzzFeed News in December. "He sees it as an opportunity to create a pathway for others, for a lot of people who are struggling and looking for an opportunity to be upward mobile, and to make them feel empowered."
Carson formerly said through a surrogate that because he "has no government experience, he's never run a federal agency, the last thing he would want to do was take a position that could cripple the presidency." Jeva Lange
2016 was not a good year for new medicines. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared just 22 new drugs for sale last year, the lowest number since 2010 and a sharp decline from 2015's total of 45 approved drugs. While the FDA simply delayed approval on some applications that will likely be given the green light in 2017, there's also been a decline in applications overall, Reuters reports. Despite recent advances in cancer treatment and other genetic diseases, drug companies are finding difficulty securing financial returns due to political pushback against the rising costs of medicine. Returns on research and development investment at the top 12 pharmaceutical companies fell to 3.7 percent in 2016, from a high of 10.1 percent in 2010.
He's no JFK, but Americans are pretty optimistic about how history will remember the presidency of Barack Obama. A Gallup survey asking how the past 11 presidents will go down in history found Americans think Obama is at least above average:
(Gallup)
The only presidents who fared better than Obama are John F. Kennedy — undoubtedly benefiting from the unique glamor and tragic end of his term in office — Ronald Reagan, Dwight Eisenhower, and Bill Clinton. Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, and Richard Nixon are the only three to have a net negative assessment.
However, these evaluations can change over time. While some presidents (like Reagan and Clinton) maintain history ratings quite close to those they had at the end of their tenure, others have seen improvement (Carter and George W. Bush) or increasingly negative sentiments (George H.W. Bush); Carter and the Bushes have seen their ratings swing as much as 30 points, meaning Obama's assessment may yet evolve considerably.
President-elect Donald Trump is to meet with AT&T executives Thursday at Trump Tower in order to discuss the company's multi-billion dollar deal to buy Time Warner, Bloomberg Politics reports. Trump reportedly opposes the deal.
Trump does not have much wiggle room to block the merger, though. "The Justice Department could sue to stop the transaction, but it would have to convince the courts that the deal would threaten competition," Bloomberg writes. "That could be tough because AT&T isn't buying a direct competitor." Typically, antitrust matters are handled by the Justice Department, not the president, but people close to Trump say he believes the Time Warner deal would focus too much of the power in the media industry in one company.
The Time Warner deal is "an example of the power structure I'm fighting," Trump said before he was elected. Jeva Lange
Thursday's confirmation hearings for retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense, are expected to focus at least in part on his views on women and LGBT people in the military. Sitting Defense Secretary Ash Carter opened all combat jobs to women in December of 2015, and the Obama administration officially ended the military's ban on gay troops in 2011 and transgender soldiers in 2016.
Mattis may wish to take a different course. While Trump himself is not a traditionalist on LGBT issues, Mattis has warned against the "progressive agenda" for the military and "an uninformed public ... permitting political leaders to impose an accretion of social conventions that are diminishing the combat power of our military." He has also questioned whether women are fit for "intimate killing" and whether combat life would pose a danger to their safety, not to mention privacy for "bodily functions."
Though his successful confirmation is anticipated, Mattis may also face opposition from Democrats where his waiver for civilian service is concerned. Because he retired from the military less than seven years ago, Congress must approve a waiver to allow him to take the defense role in addition to confirming his nomination. Several House Democrats have indicated they intend to vote against the waiver.
What began as opposition research became a potential national security concern last summer when a counter-intelligence official hired to dig up dirt on President-elect Donald Trump stumbled onto the alarming, but unverified, allegations that Russia has material it can use to blackmail Trump.
The counter-intelligence contractor handed the information over to his former colleagues at the FBI — but the organization reportedly sat on the tip because it was distracted by newly-discovered Hillary Clinton emails, The Guardian reports:
As summer turned to autumn, the investigator was asked for more information by the FBI but heard nothing back about any investigation. The bureau seemed obsessed instead with classified material that flowed through a private email server set up by Clinton's aides. The FBI's director, James Comey, threw the election into a spin 11 days before the vote by announcing his investigators were examining newly discovered material. [The Guardian]
Read more about how the dossier became public, and where the information came from, at The Guardian.