Amazon promises to create over 100,000 new jobs by 2018

Amazon on Thursday announced an ambitious plan to add more than 100,000 new full-time, full-benefit jobs to its already massive U.S. labor force in the next 18 months. As of last year, the e-commerce behemoth employed more than 180,000 workers across the country — up from just 30,000 workers in 2011.

Many of the new posts will go towards filling new fulfillment centers which are being constructed in California, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and other states. These new opportunities are intended "for people all across the country and with all types of experience, education, and skill levels," the company said in a statement. In addition to warehouse workers, Amazon will also offer new roles in "cloud technology, machine learning, and advanced logistics."

The announcement comes just a month after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and a dozen other tech giants met with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss innovation, trade deals, and job creation. Over the holidays, the online retailer also hired over 120,000 temporary workers to meet its Christmas rush needs and indicated plans to keep thousands of those new workers as full-time employees. Kelly Gonsalves