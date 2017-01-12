10-year-old sells baseball card collection to raise money for kids with cancer

Brady Kahle's family has a motto — "If you have an opportunity to make a difference in this world and you don't, you're wasting your time." The Springfield, Massachusetts, 10-year-old takes that to heart, and when two of his friends were diagnosed with cancer a year ago, he jumped into action.
10-year-old selling his collection of baseball cards to raise money for 2 friends who've been diagnosed with cancer. https://t.co/O52P0p4u6t pic.twitter.com/YVbd1UHqHz
— ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2017
Kahle has collected baseball cards since age three, and decided to sell them in order to raise money for his friends, Peter Manzi, who was diagnosed with Leukemia, and Landen Palatino, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer and had to have surgery to remove a tumor. "I just had a lot of baseball cards and I wanted to help them out," he told 22News.
Kahle launched Cards for a Cause in February 2016, and so far, the charity has raised $13,000, with donations coming from as far as France, Mexico, and Canada. His mother, Jessie, said she's proud of his selflessness and for realizing that while he loves his baseball cards, "they are just things, and I can help somebody." Catherine Garcia
Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon charmingly refashion the Kinks' 'Lola' as a goofy song about spelling
If you think the 1970s was just an era of squares and soulless disco and Jimmy Carter cardigans, remember that the Kinks had a hit in 1970 with a suggestive song about meeting a transvestite in a bar and going home with him. You wouldn't know any of that from Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon's "First Drafts of Rock" version on Thursday's Tonight Show. Playing Ray and Dave Davies, Fallon and Bacon's first draft of "Lola" is closer to a Sesame Street lesson about spelling, only funnier and with a better soundtrack. If you're looking for a smile, watch them sing about y-o-g-a yoga and Motorola below — and if you want a bit more of an edge, check out the Kinks' original song, or even Weird Al's homage, "Yoda." Peter Weber
Next week, Malia and Sasha Obama will leave the White House and join a small club comprising the children of former presidents. Two members — Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager — are already reaching out to welcome them.
In a letter posted on Time, the Bush twins recalled meeting the Obama sisters eight years ago, showing them the Lincoln Bedroom and introducing the girls to the florists, butlers, landscapers, and other people who make the White House a home. "The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to," the twins wrote. "When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious."
Over the last eight years, as Malia and Sasha attended state dinners, went on hikes in national parks, and took a trip to Africa with Michelle Obama to talk with girls about the importance of education, "we have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease," the letter says. "And through it all, you had each other. Just like we did." The Obama girls have "lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House," Bush and Bush Hager wrote, having to listen to "harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them." The president and first lady will "be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter," the letter ends. "And so will we." Catherine Garcia
Following an intelligence briefing on Friday at Trump Tower, FBI Director James Comey took President-elect Donald Trump aside and spoke with him one-on-one about the existence of unverified claims that Russia has compromising information on him, several high level U.S. officials told NBC News on Thursday.
Trump's campaign manager and adviser, Kellyanne Conway, has been making the rounds saying otherwise. On Wednesday, she told CNN's Anderson Cooper the network's report earlier this week that Trump was briefed about the claims was "just false," and a night earlier, she told Seth Meyers that intelligence officials "never briefed him on it." When Meyers pressed her, Conway announced that Trump "has said he is not aware" of being briefed.
The officials say Comey and Trump spoke following a briefing on Russian hacking of the presidential election. The claims that Russia has compromising information on Trump came from a dossier compiled by a retired British spy, and a two-page summary on the dossier was put together and reportedly attached to the Russia hacking report. This addendum was not discussed during the intelligence briefing. Vice President Joe Biden's office confirmed on Thursday both Biden and President Obama received the summary last week as well. Catherine Garcia
As they watched their dad sail off on the U.S.S. Carl Vinson last week, Rileigh Buetow, 4, and her little brother Austin, 2, yelled their final goodbyes, but because they're so young, it was hard to hear what they were saying.
James Weaver, a San Diego Police Department officer watching from nearby, wanted their words to reach Josh Buetow on the ship, and asked the children if they'd like to use his PA system to boost their message. "I did not expect it at all," their mother, Brettany, told NBC San Diego. "It really meant a lot to our family and to the kids."
Josh Buetow has been in the Navy for six years, and this is his first deployment; he is expected to come home in the summer. Weaver has kids about Rileigh and Austin's ages, and he told NBC San Diego he wanted to make sure their father could hear their voices one last time before his return. "[It was] definitely a memorable moment," he added. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, President Obama announced that in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he has designated three civil rights sites in Alabama and South Carolina as national monuments.
This designation gives culturally and historically significant sites protection. The Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument will encompass the A.G. Gaston Motel, at one time the headquarters for King's 1964 civil rights campaign, and the Freedom Riders National Monument in Anniston, Alabama, will include the Greyhound station where a bus with integrated Freedom Riders was attacked in the spring of 1961 and the location where the bus was firebombed minutes later. The Reconstruction Era National Monument in coastal South Carolina will include four sites in Beaufort County, a community developed by free slaves.
Obama also announced the expansion of two existing monuments — the California Coastal National Monument and the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in southwest Oregon and northern California — in order to protect biodiversity, natural and historic resources, and wildlife habitat. Catherine Garcia
The Obama family has a reputation for being thoughtful, warm, and welcoming. Then, there's Sunny.
The Obama's 4-year-old Portuguese Water Dog bit an 18-year-old girl visiting Malia Obama on Monday, TMZ reports, leaving her with a gash under her eye that required stitches from the Obamas' family physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson. TMZ says the unidentified friend bent down to pet and kiss Sunny, who responded by chomping down on her face. Bo, the original first dog, was not involved.
The young woman chronicled the aftermath of her bite on Snapchat, captioning one image "I f—ing hate Sunny" and another "Malia thinks it's funny." The breed is not typically aggressive, but during a week where the president, first lady, and their daughters have been hogging the headlines, a Portuguese Water Dog's gotta do what a Portuguese Water Dog's gotta do. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden's office confirmed that Biden and President Obama were briefed by intelligence officials last week about unverified claims that Russia may have compromising information on Donald Trump.
This is the first time a top government official has confirmed that Biden and Obama were told about the claims as part of their briefing on Russian interference in last year's presidential election, CNN reports. The network reported earlier this week that Obama and Trump were both given a two-page summary of the allegations, culled from a 35-page report put together by a former British intelligence agent.
Biden's office also said after their briefing, the president and vice president did not ask for any additional information, and Obama asked, "What does this have to do with anything?" Catherine Garcia