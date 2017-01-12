Julian Assange will agree to U.S. extradition if Obama grants Chelsea Manning clemency

WikiLeaks tweeted Thursday that founder Julian Assange would agree to be extradited to the U.S. from his hideout at the Ecuadorean embassy in London — if President Barack Obama grants Chelsea Manning clemency:
Assange could potentially face the death penalty in the United States due to the fact that WikiLeaks released massive numbers of classified documents pertaining to the Afghan and Iraq wars in 2010.
Manning, a former U.S. Army soldier and fellow whistle-blower, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking classified military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks in 2010. It was reported Wednesday that she is on the "short list" for commutation before President Barack Obama leaves office. Edward Snowden, who leaked confidential materials from the NSA, has also pleaded for Obama to free Manning before Trump assumes the White House. Jeva Lange
There are 200 buses headed to D.C. for Trump's inauguration — and 1,200 bound for the concurrent protest
At least 1,200 buses have applied for permits to park at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., on Jan 21, the day of the Women's March in protest of President-elect Donald Trump. By comparison, a mere 200 buses have applied for parking on Jan. 20, the day of Trump's inauguration, The Washington Post reports.
RFK Stadium is the primary parking spot for charter buses in the city, and has a capacity for 1,300 buses. Buses are also able to find their own parking outside of RFK Stadium, so the number doesn't directly reflect how many buses are showing up for either event.
The city is expecting as many as 200,000 protesters at the march. Jeva Lange
Biden tears into Trump for pushing the 'Russian narrative that America doesn't know what it's doing'
Before Vice President Joe Biden's time in office comes to a close, he's squeezing in some last words about President-elect Donald Trump. In an hour-long interview with reporters Thursday, Biden made it clear he does not approve of Trump's response to the unverified dossier making the rounds. "The one thing you never want to invoke is Nazi Germany, no matter what the circumstances," Biden said, referring to Trump's tweet Wednesday morning criticizing reports regarding the salacious information Russia allegedly has on him. "It's an overwhelming diversion from the point you're trying to make."
Perhaps even more concerning than Trump's seemingly offhanded tweets, Biden suggested, is his public criticism of U.S. intelligence agencies, which Biden called "one of the crown jewels of our national defense." "It plays into, particularly now, the Russian narrative that America doesn't know what it's doing," Biden said.
He noted that, overall, he's been "very impressed with the quality of intelligence we have gotten," and indicated that at least one person in Trump's administration has been "very receptive" to his advice. "[Vice President-elect] Mike [Pence] is significantly more informed about Russian conduct, potential intentions, and Putin's behavior than the president-elect is, based on what the president-elect says," Biden said. Becca Stanek
An extreme-sports athlete is being hailed as a hero after he rescued an unconscious man dangling by his neck from a Colorado ski lift, 10 feet above the ground. The man was unloading from the lift when his backpack became entangled in the chair, which then dragged him back down the slope. Professional slack liner Mickey Wilson, who was on a chair behind the man, quickly leaped into action. The 28-year-old climbed the lift tower, shimmied 30 feet down the cable, and cut the man free with a knife tossed up to him by the ski patrol. Wilson says the incredible rescue was a group effort. "Together, we all saved his life."
America is experiencing a visitation from the Ghosts of Republican Primaries Past.
First came Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Wednesday, rampaging through the hearing for President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson, with questions like "Do you think Putin is a war criminal? Well, let me describe the situation in Aleppo."
Then came the news that former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush could be responsible for a bombshell dossier alleging Trump's collusion with Russia and the existence of potentially embarrassing tapes that could be used by the Kremlin to blackmail the incoming president. "The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported that [former MI6 officer Christopher] Steele was initially hired by Jeb Bush, one of Trump's 16 opponents in the 2016 Republican primary," Reuters reported. "It was not immediately possible to verify the BBC's report."
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), meanwhile, has managed to convince Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) not to kill him on the Senate floor. Which isn't quite revenge, per se, but it ought to count for something. Jeva Lange
Democratic congresswoman to ditch Trump's inauguration in favor of 'organizing and preparing for resistance'
Not every Democrat is following in Hillary Clinton's footsteps and attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. On Thursday, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) joined a handful of other Democratic lawmakers who have announced they will be boycotting the Jan. 20 ceremony.
In a statement, Lee said she "will not be celebrating or honoring an incoming president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia, and bigotry to the White House" and who will "normalize the most extreme fringes of the Republican Party." Instead, Lee announced she will be "organizing and preparing for resistance":
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.), Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), and Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) cited similar reasons for RSVP-ing "no" to Trump's inauguration. Gutiérrez said in a statement, "I could not look at my wife, my daughters, or my grandson in the eye if I sat there and attended." Huffman said he could not "sit passively and politely applaud" as Trump's term begins, while Clark cited discussions with "hundreds" of her constituents, who she said "are fearful that the anti-woman, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, and divisive promises that drove the Trump campaign will become the policies affecting the health and safety of every American." Becca Stanek
The inspector general of the Department of Justice announced Thursday that the department will review certain actions taken by the DOJ as well as the FBI before last year's presidential election. In a statement, the department said it would investigate, among other things, FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate last July and his letters to Congress on Oct. 28, 2016, and Nov. 6, 2016, regarding the investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server.
Also up for review are whether FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe "should have been recused from participating in certain investigative matters," whether Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Peter Kadzik "improperly disclosed non-public information to the Clinton campaign," whether the FBI's Twitter account was "influenced by improper considerations," and whether employees of the DOJ and FBI "improperly disclosed non-public information." You can read the Department of Justice's full statement announcing the review below. Kimberly Alters
Amazon on Thursday announced an ambitious plan to add more than 100,000 new full-time, full-benefit jobs to its already massive U.S. labor force in the next 18 months. As of last year, the e-commerce behemoth employed more than 180,000 workers across the country — up from just 30,000 workers in 2011.
Many of the new posts will go towards filling new fulfillment centers which are being constructed in California, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and other states. These new opportunities are intended "for people all across the country and with all types of experience, education, and skill levels," the company said in a statement. In addition to warehouse workers, Amazon will also offer new roles in "cloud technology, machine learning, and advanced logistics."
The announcement comes just a month after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and a dozen other tech giants met with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss innovation, trade deals, and job creation. Over the holidays, the online retailer also hired over 120,000 temporary workers to meet its Christmas rush needs and indicated plans to keep thousands of those new workers as full-time employees. Kelly Gonsalves