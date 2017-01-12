Obama surprises Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Obama gave Vice President Joe Biden the surprise of a lifetime Thursday when he awarded him the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Obama awarded Biden the medal "with distinction," a degree of recognition Obama noted has only been bestowed upon three individuals over the last three presidencies: Pope John Paul II, former President Ronald Reagan, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.
Biden accepted the honor with tears in his eyes, and said he "had no idea" it was coming. "I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country," Biden said as he thanked Obama.
The event had been billed as a farewell for Biden, and Obama kicked it off by joking this would give "the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance." In his farewell address Tuesday night, Obama called Biden "a brother."
Try not to tear up watching the heartfelt moment below. Becca Stanek
George Saunders' audiobook will be narrated by celebrities including Nick Offerman, David Sedaris, and Lena Dunham
One of the most star-studded productions this year might be writer George Saunders' audiobook. The audio version of his first full-length novel, Lincoln in the Bardo, has a cast of 166 narrators, including the likes of Nick Offerman, David Sedaris, Lena Dunham, Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Don Cheadle, Bill Hader, Carrie Brownstein, Julianne Moore, and Rainn Wilson — and that's not even the full list.
In fact, the audiobook is so jam-packed with narrators that Penguin Random House Audio is applying for a Guinness World Record "for most individuals' voices on a single audiobook," Time reported. Aside from A-listers, the narrators include audiobook professionals and Saunders' family and friends. "I love the way that the variety of contemporary American voices mimics and underscores the feeling I tried to evoke in the book: a sort of American chorale," Saunders said.
The novel and audiobook come out Feb. 14. Becca Stanek
On Thursday afternoon, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) took to the House floor to speak about the Securities and Exchange Commission. The scene was being streamed online by C-SPAN — until an uncharacteristically jovial jingle cut into the feed:
Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes before C-SPAN1 came back. pic.twitter.com/mhWVgCoFxF
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2017
RT is Russia's state television network, and the symbolism of the official voice of the Kremlin interrupting the American cable channel dedicated to publicizing official government proceedings should likely send people reaching for their tin-foil hats. The clip was posted by Deadspin editor Timothy Burke, who said the interruption happened on C-SPAN's raw feed, and a Twitter user in Washington, D.C., corroborated Burke's clip. CNN producer Donie O'Sullivan, meanwhile, pointed out that C-SPAN's on-demand footage from the time in question shows no irregularities.
The network has yet to comment. Kimberly Alters
Update 4:26 p.m.: C-SPAN addressed the issue in a statement, which is included below.
Mailmen and dogs aren't supposed to get along. But for years, Tashi, a black Lab from Boulder, Colorado, has happily greeted letter carrier Jeff Kramer with a wagging tail. "He's just a really friendly dog," said Kramer. Now 14 and suffering from stiff joints, Tashi can no longer climb down the porch steps to say "hi" to Kramer. Eager to help his old friend, the mailman turned handyman and used his day off to build a ramp for Tashi. Now the dog can go in and out of his house as he pleases. "It's really a gift," says owner Karen Dimetrosky. Christina Colizza
There are 200 buses headed to D.C. for Trump's inauguration — and 1,200 bound for the concurrent protest
At least 1,200 buses have applied for permits to park at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., on Jan 21, the day of the Women's March in protest of President-elect Donald Trump. By comparison, a mere 200 buses have applied for parking on Jan. 20, the day of Trump's inauguration, The Washington Post reports.
RFK Stadium is the primary parking spot for charter buses in the city, and has a capacity for 1,300 buses. Buses are also able to find their own parking outside of RFK Stadium, so the number doesn't directly reflect how many buses are showing up for either event.
The city is expecting as many as 200,000 protesters at the march. Jeva Lange
Biden tears into Trump for pushing the 'Russian narrative that America doesn't know what it's doing'
Before Vice President Joe Biden's time in office comes to a close, he's squeezing in some last words about President-elect Donald Trump. In an hour-long interview with reporters Thursday, Biden made it clear he does not approve of Trump's response to the unverified dossier making the rounds. "The one thing you never want to invoke is Nazi Germany, no matter what the circumstances," Biden said, referring to Trump's tweet Wednesday morning criticizing reports regarding the salacious information Russia allegedly has on him. "It's an overwhelming diversion from the point you're trying to make."
Perhaps even more concerning than Trump's seemingly offhanded tweets, Biden suggested, is his public criticism of U.S. intelligence agencies, which Biden called "one of the crown jewels of our national defense." "It plays into, particularly now, the Russian narrative that America doesn't know what it's doing," Biden said.
He noted that, overall, he's been "very impressed with the quality of intelligence we have gotten," and indicated that at least one person in Trump's administration has been "very receptive" to his advice. "[Vice President-elect] Mike [Pence] is significantly more informed about Russian conduct, potential intentions, and Putin's behavior than the president-elect is, based on what the president-elect says," Biden said. Becca Stanek
WikiLeaks tweeted Thursday that founder Julian Assange would agree to be extradited to the U.S. from his hideout at the Ecuadorean embassy in London — if President Barack Obama grants Chelsea Manning clemency:
If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017
Assange could potentially face the death penalty in the United States due to the fact that WikiLeaks released massive numbers of classified documents pertaining to the Afghan and Iraq wars in 2010.
Manning, a former U.S. Army soldier and fellow whistle-blower, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking classified military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks in 2010. It was reported Wednesday that she is on the "short list" for commutation before President Barack Obama leaves office. Edward Snowden, who leaked confidential materials from the NSA, has also pleaded for Obama to free Manning before Trump assumes the White House. Jeva Lange
An extreme-sports athlete is being hailed as a hero after he rescued an unconscious man dangling by his neck from a Colorado ski lift, 10 feet above the ground. The man was unloading from the lift when his backpack became entangled in the chair, which then dragged him back down the slope. Professional slack liner Mickey Wilson, who was on a chair behind the man, quickly leaped into action. The 28-year-old climbed the lift tower, shimmied 30 feet down the cable, and cut the man free with a knife tossed up to him by the ski patrol. Wilson says the incredible rescue was a group effort. "Together, we all saved his life." Christina Colizza