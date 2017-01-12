Obama surprises Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Obama gave Vice President Joe Biden the surprise of a lifetime Thursday when he awarded him the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Obama awarded Biden the medal "with distinction," a degree of recognition Obama noted has only been bestowed upon three individuals over the last three presidencies: Pope John Paul II, former President Ronald Reagan, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Biden accepted the honor with tears in his eyes, and said he "had no idea" it was coming. "I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country," Biden said as he thanked Obama.

The event had been billed as a farewell for Biden, and Obama kicked it off by joking this would give "the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance." In his farewell address Tuesday night, Obama called Biden "a brother."

Try not to tear up watching the heartfelt moment below. Becca Stanek