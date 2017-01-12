George Saunders' audiobook will be narrated by celebrities including Nick Offerman, David Sedaris, and Lena Dunham

One of the most star-studded productions this year might be writer George Saunders' audiobook. The audio version of his first full-length novel, Lincoln in the Bardo, has a cast of 166 narrators, including the likes of Nick Offerman, David Sedaris, Lena Dunham, Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Don Cheadle, Bill Hader, Carrie Brownstein, Julianne Moore, and Rainn Wilson — and that's not even the full list.

In fact, the audiobook is so jam-packed with narrators that Penguin Random House Audio is applying for a Guinness World Record "for most individuals' voices on a single audiobook," Time reported. Aside from A-listers, the narrators include audiobook professionals and Saunders' family and friends. "I love the way that the variety of contemporary American voices mimics and underscores the feeling I tried to evoke in the book: a sort of American chorale," Saunders said.

The novel and audiobook come out Feb. 14. Becca Stanek