CNN journalists debate, fret about Team Trump's 'hostility to facts' and 'denial of real news'

Anderson Cooper and Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, butted heads on Wednesday night over CNN's report that Trump was presented with unverified information that Russia has compromising personal material on him. Conway had flatly denied CNN's report and called it "fake news," but Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Vice President Joe Biden took the unusual step of more or less publicly confirming the report. "That's not fake information, that's not fake news, that's accurate reporting," Cooper said on Thursday night.
"I agree with Kellyanne Conway," Cooper added. "If we were wrong, we would admit it, but we were not wrong — she was. The question is, will she hold herself and her team to the same standard?" Conway had declined an invitation to come on so Cooper turned to Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, and Jim Acosta. Tapper said he doesn't expect a mea culpa "because this has been the modus operandi for President-elect Trump and his team, to say what they believe to be true even if it is disputed by facts, and then stick with it." After Trump's "fact-free campaign," he said, the media can't get "hung up" on whether Trump recants his falsehoods. "Our attitude just kind of has to be: It doesn't matter; what we're presenting needs to be right and its our bond with the viewers," he said.
Cooper asked Acosta about his confrontation with Trump at Wednesday's press conference, and Acosta said incoming press secretary Sean Spicer threatened to throw him out if he didn't stop trying to ask Trump a question. "I think that there's something worse than 'fake news' and that's the denial of real news," he said, "and beyond that, Anderson, something that might be worse than that is they're just not in command of the facts at this point. When you listen to Kelleyanne Conway go sort of all over the place on this, they're just not in command of the facts."
Acosta said he expects Trump and his aides to continue going "after the messenger" if they don't like the message, and Sciutto said he is worried about "a broader issue, which is a hostility to facts, right? And an effort, a concerted effort by Donald Trump and his team to call into question the very existence of facts, the very existence of nonpartisan news." Watch below. Peter Weber
If President-elect Donald Trump's actions this month are any indication, "Trump has proven that his presidency will be a major test for our democracy," Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night, setting up a closer look at Trump's news conference on Wednesday and his unresolved business conflicts of interest. At the press conference, "it was clear Trump was interested in one thing above all else, picking a fight with the media," Meyers said, and he played a highlight reel.
"Trump's hostility toward the press is the kind of thing you usually see in authoritarian regimes," Meyers said. "In fact, in an especially creepy move, Trump stocked the press conference with employees who laughed at his jokes and shouted out supportive answers to his rhetorical questions. And in case you were wondering what kind of jokes the paid staff were there to laugh at," Meyers added, he played the example of Trump denying one particularly salacious item about him in a leaked, unverified Russian dossier. Meyers then explained what exactly Trump was denying, "just for a where-we're-at-as-a-nation" check-in.
"But the heavy-handed tactics weren't the only creepy things about Trump's press conference," Meyer said, pivoting to Trump's plan to resolve his business conflicts of interest, purportedly illustrated with a pile of apparently blank documents that reporters were not allowed to peruse. Like the U.S. chief ethics officer, Meyers found Trump's plan lacking. "The reason why this is so troubling is because having a president with such a massive and opaque business empire is an open invitation to unconstitutional bribes or other types of financial coercion," he said, pointing out that Trump provided his own proof of that risk at the news conference. Watch below. Peter Weber
The Democrats spent more than a year writing and refining the Affordable Care Act, and the Health and Human Services Department took another several years to get the various parts up and running. Republicans say the complexity of the law is part of its problem, and there's an open question of how fast they will repeal it, what they plan to replace it with, and when. At a CNN town hall forum on Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) aligned himself with President-elect Donald Trump's urging to replace the law as soon as possible, preferably simultaneously.
"We want to do this at the same time, and in some cases in the same bill," Ryan said. "So we want to advance repealing this law with its replacement at the same time." Republicans are moving "as quickly as they can," he said — the Senate has already started the repeal process — and when it comes to a replacement law, "we're working on this as fast as possible," adding that Republicans will act "definitely within these first 100 days" of Trump's administration.
Ryan also laid out some of his ideas for an ObamaCare replacement, saying "people with pre-existing conditions, no matter how much money they make," should have access to health insurance. A cancer survivor in the audience who identified himself as a Republican and onetime strident critic of ObamaCare told Ryan the law and President Obama had saved his life, then asked: "Why would you repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement?" Ryan said, "Oh, we wouldn't do that — we want to replace it with something better," and talked about state high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions. For people under 65 with cancer, for example, "we obviously want to have a system where they can get affordable coverage without going bankrupt because they get sick," he said. "But we can do that without destroying the rest of the health care system for everybody else."
You can read more about state high-risk pools, their shortcomings, and their traditionally underfunded history, and you can watch a 2-minute recap of Ryan's other remarks at the town hall — including his tough line on Russia, a "global menace led by a man who is menacing," and demonstration that yes, he does know how to dap — below. Peter Weber
To say Daliyah Marie Arana is a bibliophile is an understatement — the 4-year-old from Georgia has already read more than 1,000 books by herself.
It was fun to have 4-year-old Daliyah Marie Arana of Gainesville, GA as "Librarian For The Day." She's already read more than a 1,000 books. pic.twitter.com/MQfwlUrakO
— Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) January 11, 2017
On Thursday, her dream came true when she was named Librarian for the Day at the Library of Congress. She shadowed Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, and even got to sit behind her fancy desk. About two years ago, Arana's parents signed her up for Georgia's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, and she quickly made her way through all sorts of tomes, including college texts. Arana was invited to the Library of Congress after her mother, Haleema, sent an email, asking how she could make the most of her daughter's experience at the library. "She just kept saying how the Library of Congress is her most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world," she told The Washington Post.
Last year, Arana told the Gainesville Times she wants to be a librarian so she can help others. "I like to check out books every day," she said. "And I want to teach other kids to read at an early age, too." Catherine Garcia
Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon charmingly refashion the Kinks' 'Lola' as a goofy song about spelling
If you think the 1970s was just an era of squares and soulless disco and Jimmy Carter cardigans, remember that the Kinks had a hit in 1970 with a suggestive song about meeting a transvestite in a bar and going home with him. You wouldn't know any of that from Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon's "First Drafts of Rock" version on Thursday's Tonight Show. Playing Ray and Dave Davies, Fallon and Bacon's first draft of "Lola" is closer to a Sesame Street lesson about spelling, only funnier and with a better soundtrack. If you're looking for a smile, watch them sing about y-o-g-a yoga and Motorola below — and if you want a bit more of an edge, check out the Kinks' original song, or even Weird Al's homage, "Yoda." Peter Weber
Brady Kahle's family has a motto — "If you have an opportunity to make a difference in this world and you don't, you're wasting your time." The Springfield, Massachusetts, 10-year-old takes that to heart, and when two of his friends were diagnosed with cancer a year ago, he jumped into action.
10-year-old selling his collection of baseball cards to raise money for 2 friends who've been diagnosed with cancer. https://t.co/O52P0p4u6t pic.twitter.com/YVbd1UHqHz
— ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2017
Kahle has collected baseball cards since age three, and decided to sell them in order to raise money for his friends, Peter Manzi, who was diagnosed with Leukemia, and Landen Palatino, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer and had to have surgery to remove a tumor. "I just had a lot of baseball cards and I wanted to help them out," he told 22News.
Kahle launched Cards for a Cause in February 2016, and so far, the charity has raised $13,000, with donations coming from as far as France, Mexico, and Canada. His mother, Jessie, said she's proud of his selflessness and for realizing that while he loves his baseball cards, "they are just things, and I can help somebody." Catherine Garcia
Next week, Malia and Sasha Obama will leave the White House and join a small club comprising the children of former presidents. Two members — Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager — are already reaching out to welcome them.
In a letter posted on Time, the Bush twins recalled meeting the Obama sisters eight years ago, showing them the Lincoln Bedroom and introducing the girls to the florists, butlers, landscapers, and other people who make the White House a home. "The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to," the twins wrote. "When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious."
Over the last eight years, as Malia and Sasha attended state dinners, went on hikes in national parks, and took a trip to Africa with Michelle Obama to talk with girls about the importance of education, "we have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease," the letter says. "And through it all, you had each other. Just like we did." The Obama girls have "lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House," Bush and Bush Hager wrote, having to listen to "harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them." The president and first lady will "be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter," the letter ends. "And so will we." Catherine Garcia
Following an intelligence briefing on Friday at Trump Tower, FBI Director James Comey took President-elect Donald Trump aside and spoke with him one-on-one about the existence of unverified claims that Russia has compromising information on him, several high level U.S. officials told NBC News on Thursday.
Trump's campaign manager and adviser, Kellyanne Conway, has been making the rounds saying otherwise. On Wednesday, she told CNN's Anderson Cooper the network's report earlier this week that Trump was briefed about the claims was "just false," and a night earlier, she told Seth Meyers that intelligence officials "never briefed him on it." When Meyers pressed her, Conway announced that Trump "has said he is not aware" of being briefed.
The officials say Comey and Trump spoke following a briefing on Russian hacking of the presidential election. The claims that Russia has compromising information on Trump came from a dossier compiled by a retired British spy, and a two-page summary on the dossier was put together and reportedly attached to the Russia hacking report. This addendum was not discussed during the intelligence briefing. Vice President Joe Biden's office confirmed on Thursday both Biden and President Obama received the summary last week as well. Catherine Garcia