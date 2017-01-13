Trump finally found musicians to play at his inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump has insisted he doesn't want celebrities at his inauguration, but it appears he's gone and got a few to perform anyway. He has, however, seemingly stuck to his word about avoiding "so-called 'A' list celebrities."

After weeks of struggling to nail down star power for the president-elect's big weekend in Washington, D.C., Trump's transition team announced Friday that Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, and the Frontmen of Country have been confirmed for a Jan. 19 concert at the Lincoln Memorial. The concert, which will take place the night before the inaugural ceremony, is being billed as the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" and will "feature historic remarks" from Trump.

The chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee insisted Trump's inauguration will still be "of, by, and for the American people." No word on how this will affect the overall aura of Trump's inauguration, which his team described earlier this week as a "soft sensuality," instead of a "circus-like celebration" with celebrities. Becca Stanek